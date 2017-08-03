The best back-to-school tech deals at Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and Target

It’s mid-summer, which means right about now the same kids and college students who were so happy to cast off the shackles of the school year just a few weeks ago are already complaining they’re bored because there’s nothing to do.

Parents, on the other hand, are beyond giddy in anticipation of their favorite time of year: back-to-school season. But before being shipped back to their classrooms, those students will need some new tech gadgets. Luckily there are plenty of solid deals to be found. Here are the best from the likes of Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and Target (TGT).

Amazon

At Amazon (AMZN) you can get Samsung’s Windows 10-powered laptop-tablet hybrid, the Galaxy Book 12, for $132 off its normal price of $1,329. The slate is an impressive device that matches up nicely with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Surface Pro 4, with the added benefit of actually including a keyboard cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 12.

Speaking of the Surface Pro 4, Amazon is selling Microsoft’s beautiful productivity device for just $849, or about $150 off its normal asking price. Still, you’ll end up spending most of the savings on the aforementioned Surface Type Cover.

If you’re heading back to school, and want to remember every moment just as it was, you can snag Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 70 for $110, or $30 off. So you’ll be able to save while taking pictures you definitely won’t regret when you look back at them long after you graduate.

Apple

Apple’s (AAPL) MacBooks are some of the best notebooks on the market, and my personal favorite of the bunch is the company’s reliable, though aging, MacBook Air. This back-to-school season, Apple is offering the Air for $849, which is a solid $150 off its $999 base price.

Apple's MacBook Air.

Better still, the company is giving away a pair of $300 Beats wireless headphones with the purchase of select laptops. You can also opt for a free pair of $150 wireless headphones, but why not go for the most expensive option?

Beats wireless headphones.

Don’t forget that Apple offers education discounts for anyone with a valid dot edu email address. But if you can prove you’re buying it for school purposes, the deal applies to parents, teachers and other faculty members.

Best Buy

Best Buy (BBY) can also save you some cash on your new MacBook or iMac. The big-box retailer is taking $125 off select MacBooks and iMacs during the back-to-school season. If you’re trying to use going back to school as an excuse to buy a new PC that just happens to be powerful enough for gaming, Best Buy is also marking select gaming PCs down $50 to $80.

Target

Everyone’s favorite giant red bullseye is another place you can find deals on Apple’s devices. This year, the store is selling Apple’s high-powered iPad Pro 9.7-inch for $449, a savings of $150.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 inch

Don’t forget, you can also check the big four wireless carriers AT&T (T), Sprint (S), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ) (Yahoo’s parent company) for deals on various accessories including wireless speakers, headphones and cases.

