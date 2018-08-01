The best back-to-school tech deals this year

It’s back-to-school season, and parents across this great nation couldn’t be happier. Kids and college students, though, not so much.

It’s also the best time to get back to saving on some of the hottest tech kids need to make the school year as productive as possible. Or, you could always just use the sales to score some great deals on gaming laptops.

These are the best deals from Apple, Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple

Apple (AAPL) hardly ever has sales, which makes the tech giant’s back-to-school deals a rarity. It’s like seeing a leprechaun riding a unicorn. To take advantage of Apple’s offers, though, you have to be either a student or teacher — and they’ll want proof.

But if you’ve got it, you’ll score some big savings. Right off the bat, the company is offering a pair of Beats PowerBeats 3 wireless earphones, normally priced at $199, for free when you purchase an iPad Pro. You can also score a pair of Beats Solo3 over-the-ear headphones for $100, down from $299, or a pair of BeatsX earphones, normally $149, for free.

Apple is also serving up some deals on its Mac products, offering up to $200 off qualifying Macs, up to 20% off Apple Care, or a pair of Beats Solo3s for free. Those are some serious savings.

Amazon

Fresh off of Prime Day, Amazon (AMZN) is bringing some love to students and parents in the form of major savings on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. For the student gamers out there, HP’s Omen X 17-inch laptop is marked down from $1,999 to $1,799.

For students who are more interested in getting work done, otherwise known as nerds, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Surface Pro is 31% off, down from $1,159 to $799. ASUS’s beautiful ZenBook Ultra Slim is also marked down from $899 to $799.

Want an Android tablet for your studies? Samsung’s got you covered with its Galaxy Tab S3 marked down from $549 to $399. Then there are the smartphones. The Android-powered Essential Phone, which normally goes for $499, is down to $423, while Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 has been reduced from $949 to $789.

Best Buy

The big blue retailer is offering student discounts via BestBuy.com (BBY), but you’ll need to sign up for a student deals account to get in on the action. From there you can some solid deals including $50 off the latest model iPad Pro, $150 off select MacBooks including MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air, $100 to $150 off certain laptops and $100 off Microsoft Surface devices.

That’s not all, though. The technology retailer is also offering $30 off Chromebooks, which is a lot when you consider they already sell for only about $300. And, of course, no deals list would be complete without savings on hardcore gaming rigs. In this case, Best Buy is offering $100 off select gaming laptops and desktops. See, you can have fun back-to-school shopping.

Those are just a fraction of some of the great deals available this back-to-school season. But you’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of them, because they’ll only last a few more weeks.

