These are the best Best Buy deals you can shop right now—save on LG, iRobot and Lenovo
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a bright TV screen to watch the Super Bowl this year, there's always a way to find great tech at better prices. One great place to find bargains is Best Buy, which has a deep selection of tech and home essentials at discounted prices.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The retail giant has daily deals on some of the best tech on the market, including laptops, appliances, headphones and so much more.
►Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between ahead of the holiday
►Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online.
For instance, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones, typically listed for $279.99, are now selling for $249.99. That means you'll get these compact earbuds for 11% off. The WF-1000XM4 buds are one of the best headphones we've ever tested for their fantastic sound quality, unique design, waterproof build and active noise canceling that drowns out minor surrounding hums. While they get up to five hours of battery life per charge, the accompanying charging case can supply 24 hours of listening.
If keeping your floors clean is your priority, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is a great addition. Normally priced for $599.99, this robot vacuum is now 33% off at $399.99. The i3+ is one of our favorite Roombas, having been able to pick up an average of 11 grams of dirt for each of our test runs. It comes with a charging station that also features a dirt tower that the i3+ uses to automatically dispose of the debris it traps.
Appliances
Get the Frigidaire 4.5-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge for $219 (Save $40.99)
Get the Amana 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher from $404.99 (Save $34.01 to $39.01)
Get the Amana 3.5-Cubic-Foot Top Load Washer with Dual-Action Agitator for $499.99 (Save $20)
Get the Amana 6.5-Cubic-Foot 11-Cycle Electric Dryer for $499.99 (Save $20)
Get the Amana 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Stainless Steel Electric Range for $649.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 24-Inch StormWash Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher from $799.99 (Save $145)
Get the LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Single Electric Stainless Steel Convection Range from $1,079.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator from $1,399.99 (Save $30 to $40)
Get the Samsung 5.2-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ from $1,799.98 (Save $100 to $120)
Get the Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with CoolSelect Pantry from $1,999.99 (Save $510 to $520)
Headphones
Get the Skullcandy Ink'D+ Wired In-Ear Headphones for $12.99 (Save $5)
Get the JVC HA FX9BT Gumy Wireless In-Ear Headphones (iOS) for $14.99 (Save $5)
Get the Sony WI-C310 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 (Save $20)
Get the Skullcandy Jib True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $26.99 (Save $5)
Get the Sony Noise-Canceling Wired On-Ear Headphones for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $79.99 (Save $70)
Get the LG Tone Platinum+ Bluetooth Headset for $149.99 (Save $50)
Get the Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $80)
Get the Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Earbuds for $219 (Save $60)
Get the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $249.99 (Save $30)
Laptops
Get the Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $199 (Save $180)
Get the Microsoft 12.4-Inch Surface Laptop Go for $549.99 (Save $150)
Get the Lenovo 13.3-Inch Yoga 6 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop for $599.99 (Save $150)
Get the Lenovo 15.6-Inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop for $699.99 (Save $150)
Get the ASUS 15.6-Inch ZenBook Flip 15 Touch Screen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $200)
Get the Apple 13.3-Inch 256 GB MacBook Pro for $1,149.99 (Save $150)
Get the Samsung 15.6-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop for $1,299.99 (Save $200)
Get the Apple 13.3-Inch 512 GB MacBook Pro for $1,349.99 (Save $150)
Small Appliances
Get the Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $19.99 (Save $5)
Get the Bella Pro Series Countertop Indoor Smokeless 12-inch x 16-inch Electric Grill for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $79.99 (Save $70)
Get the GE 1.1 Cubic-Foot Mid-Size Stainless Steel Microwave for $109.99 (Save $36)
Get the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ for $199.99 (Save $20)
Get the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $80)
Get the Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum for $429.99 (Save $70)
Get the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier, Heater and Fan for $449.99 (Save $50)
TVs
Get the TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $259.99 (Save $90)
Get the TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $369.99 (Save $230)
Get the Hisense 50-Inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $399.99 (Save $100)
Get the Hisense 60-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $449.99 (Save $50)
Get the Hisense 55-Inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $459.99 (Save $90)
Get the Samsung 58-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $499.99 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 70-Inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV for $679.99 (Save $70)
Get the Hisense 65-Inch Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV for $999.99 (Save $250)
Get the Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2,299.99 (Save $500)
Shop Best Buy Top deals.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on LG, iRobot, Lenovo and more