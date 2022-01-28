U.S. markets closed

These are the best Best Buy deals you can shop right now—save on LG, iRobot and Lenovo

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
These Best Buy deals let you save big on TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a bright TV screen to watch the Super Bowl this year, there's always a way to find great tech at better prices. One great place to find bargains is Best Buy, which has a deep selection of tech and home essentials at discounted prices.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The retail giant has daily deals on some of the best tech on the market, including laptops, appliances, headphones and so much more.

Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between ahead of the holiday

Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online.

For instance, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones, typically listed for $279.99, are now selling for $249.99. That means you'll get these compact earbuds for 11% off. The WF-1000XM4 buds are one of the best headphones we've ever tested for their fantastic sound quality, unique design, waterproof build and active noise canceling that drowns out minor surrounding hums. While they get up to five hours of battery life per charge, the accompanying charging case can supply 24 hours of listening.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is one of the brand&#39;s more affordable models&#x002014;and it doesn&#39;t sacrifice suction power.
If keeping your floors clean is your priority, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is a great addition. Normally priced for $599.99, this robot vacuum is now 33% off at $399.99. The i3+ is one of our favorite Roombas, having been able to pick up an average of 11 grams of dirt for each of our test runs. It comes with a charging station that also features a dirt tower that the i3+ uses to automatically dispose of the debris it traps.

Appliances

Best Buy has plenty of top-rated appliances on sale, including this Samsung French Door refrigerator.
Headphones

The Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones have an eye-catching design and noise-canceling technology to let you truly enjoy your favorite music.
Laptops

Apple makes some of the most acclaimed laptops on the market and the MacBrook Pro is no exception.
Small Appliances

When it comes to robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best of the bunch.
TVs

Hisense&#39;s U8G TV has a wonderful combination of brightness and color in its display.
Shop Best Buy Top deals.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on LG, iRobot, Lenovo and more

