These are the best, and best-paying, jobs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report
Health care jobs landed at the top of the latest list ranking best occupations from the U.S. News Best Jobs report.
Among the top quarter of the 100 best jobs were web development, engineering and science based professions. STEM occupations are six of the top 10 careers with the highest job security, according to the report.
In Milwaukee, top paying industries and professions include managers, who're making an average hourly wage of $63,95 per hour and legal professionals making an average hourly wage of $58.68 per hour.
In their 2024 report, to calculate the rankings, U.S. News gathered data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were scored weighing the future prospects, work-life balance, job safety and stability, employment and wage potential.
Here are the best jobs in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report:
U.S. News & World Report's 'best jobs' of 2024:
Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610
Financial Manager: Median Salary: $139,790
Software Developer: Median Salary: $127,260
IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070
Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010
Medical and Health Services Manager: Median Salary: $104,830
Information Security Analyst: Median Salary $112,000
Data Scientist: Median Salary: $103,500
Actuary: Median Salary $113,990
Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140
U.S. News & World Report's best-paying jobs in 2024:
Anesthesiologist: Median Salary: $239,200
Obstetrician and Gynecologist: Median Salary: $239,200
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200
Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880
Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090
Pediatrician: Median Salary: $190,350
Orthodontist: Median Salary: $174,360
IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070
Dentist: Median Salary: $155,040
Podiatrist: Median Salary: $148,720
U.S. News & World Report's best health care jobs in 2024:
Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610
Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010
Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140
Occupational Therapist: Median Salary: $93,180
Veterinarian: Median Salary: $103,260
Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090
Physical Therapist: Median Salary: $97,720
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200
Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880
Registered Nurse: Median Salary: $81,220
