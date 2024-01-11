These are the best, and best-paying, jobs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report

Health care jobs landed at the top of the latest list ranking best occupations from the U.S. News Best Jobs report.

Among the top quarter of the 100 best jobs were web development, engineering and science based professions. STEM occupations are six of the top 10 careers with the highest job security, according to the report.

In Milwaukee, top paying industries and professions include managers, who're making an average hourly wage of $63,95 per hour and legal professionals making an average hourly wage of $58.68 per hour.

In their 2024 report, to calculate the rankings, U.S. News gathered data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were scored weighing the future prospects, work-life balance, job safety and stability, employment and wage potential.

Here are the best jobs in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

U.S. News & World Report's 'best jobs' of 2024:

Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610 Financial Manager: Median Salary: $139,790 Software Developer: Median Salary: $127,260 IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070 Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010 Medical and Health Services Manager: Median Salary: $104,830 Information Security Analyst: Median Salary $112,000 Data Scientist: Median Salary: $103,500 Actuary: Median Salary $113,990 Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140

U.S. News & World Report's best-paying jobs in 2024:

Anesthesiologist: Median Salary: $239,200 Obstetrician and Gynecologist: Median Salary: $239,200 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200 Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880 Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090 Pediatrician: Median Salary: $190,350 Orthodontist: Median Salary: $174,360 IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070 Dentist: Median Salary: $155,040 Podiatrist: Median Salary: $148,720

U.S. News & World Report's best health care jobs in 2024:

Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610 Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010 Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140 Occupational Therapist: Median Salary: $93,180 Veterinarian: Median Salary: $103,260 Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090 Physical Therapist: Median Salary: $97,720 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200 Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880 Registered Nurse: Median Salary: $81,220

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Highest-paying jobs in America in 2024, according to U.S. News report