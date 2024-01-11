Advertisement
These are the best, and best-paying, jobs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report

Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

Health care jobs landed at the top of the latest list ranking best occupations from the U.S. News Best Jobs report.

Among the top quarter of the 100 best jobs were web development, engineering and science based professions. STEM occupations are six of the top 10 careers with the highest job security, according to the report.

In Milwaukee, top paying industries and professions include managers, who're making an average hourly wage of $63,95 per hour and legal professionals making an average hourly wage of $58.68 per hour.

In their 2024 report, to calculate the rankings, U.S. News gathered data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were scored weighing the future prospects, work-life balance, job safety and stability, employment and wage potential.

Here are the best jobs in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

U.S. News & World Report's 'best jobs' of 2024:

  1. Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610

  2. Financial Manager: Median Salary: $139,790

  3. Software Developer: Median Salary: $127,260

  4. IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070

  5. Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010

  6. Medical and Health Services Manager: Median Salary: $104,830

  7. Information Security Analyst: Median Salary $112,000

  8. Data Scientist: Median Salary: $103,500

  9. Actuary: Median Salary $113,990

  10. Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140

U.S. News & World Report's best-paying jobs in 2024:

  1. Anesthesiologist: Median Salary: $239,200

  2. Obstetrician and Gynecologist: Median Salary: $239,200

  3. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200

  4. Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880

  5. Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090

  6. Pediatrician: Median Salary: $190,350

  7. Orthodontist: Median Salary: $174,360

  8. IT Manager: Median Salary: $164,070

  9. Dentist: Median Salary: $155,040

  10. Podiatrist: Median Salary: $148,720

U.S. News & World Report's best health care jobs in 2024:

  1. Nurse Practitioner: Median Salary: $121,610

  2. Physician Assistant: Median Salary: $126,010

  3. Speech-Language Pathologist: Median Salary: $84,140

  4. Occupational Therapist: Median Salary: $93,180

  5. Veterinarian: Median Salary: $103,260

  6. Nurse Anesthetist: Median Salary: $203,090

  7. Physical Therapist: Median Salary: $97,720

  8. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: Median Salary: $239,200

  9. Psychiatrist: Median Salary: $226,880

  10. Registered Nurse: Median Salary: $81,220

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Highest-paying jobs in America in 2024, according to U.S. News report

