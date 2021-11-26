U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,651.25
    -47.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,283.00
    -466.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,299.00
    -67.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.00
    -57.00 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.88
    -2.51 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    +14.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1225
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    18.58
    -0.80 (-4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3300
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5180
    -0.8210 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,672.08
    +451.36 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,454.50
    +33.98 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.37
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

The Best Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 (and Much More!)

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

It’s Black Friday! We’re rounding up the Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Canon

  • The Canon EOS R is enjoying $200 off in various configurations. It’s genuinely one of those cameras you shouldn’t sleep on.

  • The Canon EOS RP is also being discounted.

  • The Canon EOS M50 II has a discount.

Nikon

Ending 11/30/2021

Z5 Body

$400 Instant Savings $999.95

Z5 24-50mm kit

$400 Instant Savings $1299.95

Z5 24-200mm kit

$400 Instant Savings $1799.95

Z 40mm f2

$30 Instant Savings $269.95

AF-S 500mm f5.6E PF ED

$300 Instant Savings $3,299.95

AF-S VR16-35mm f4G

$300 Instant Savings $799.95

DX AF-S 18-300 3.5-6.3G ED VR

$70 Instant Savings $629.95

AF-S 24-70mm f2.8E ED VR

$500 Instant Savings $1,599.95

AF-S 200-500mm f5.6E VR

$300 Instant Savings $1,099.95

D850

$300 Instant Savings $2699.95

Sony

Check out the featured deals in the Sony Store on Amazon!

Fujifilm

These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd 2021 until December 26th 2021.

Panasonic

The Panasonic S5 is enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon.

Olympus

Expires December 5th. 

The Olympus store on Amazon has all the deals you want and need.

Tamron

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Godox

Black Friday Deals on Godox Camera Flash, Ending December 1st

Morally Toxic by 3 Legged Thing

Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!

What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie LargeValkyrie MediumWraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021

Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie LargeValkyrie MediumWraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.

Lensbaby

Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off, totaling to 25% off their products.

Recommended Stories

  • Crazy camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 for Black Friday

    Are you as excited about Amazon’s wireless borescope camera Black Friday 2021 deals as we are? If you answered no, we know why. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they … The post Crazy camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 for Black Friday appeared first on BGR.

  • You can get an Apple Watch for $60 off at Target's Black Friday sale right now

    Looking for a new Apple Watch for yourself or as a gift? We've rounded up the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at Target and Amazon.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Leica Lenses and Why Folks Love Them!

    If you're like me, you're infatuated with Leica cameras and lenses. They've got something completely different that the rest of the industry doesn't have. And if you shoot with one consistently, it will change the way you approach subjects and scenes. With that said, we've reviewed a ton of Leica M lenses. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the most popular Leica lenses. And lucky for you, we've reviewed them! Check this out!

  • EXCLUSIVE: 25% off Lenses for Creative Photographers and More!

    We're always saying that the photo world is very sterile when it comes to lenses and image quality. But lucky for you all, there's hope! The folks at Lensbaby have savings on their lenses and accessories. The photo after this paragraph was shot with the Lensbaby OMNI system of prisms. They can do wonders for your camera and lenses. But then there are also great things like the Velvet lenses, and Edge optics, and so much more. In many ways, they're some of the best lenses for creative photographe

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Global Stocks Rise, U.S. Futures Climb on Thanksgiving—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Thanksgiving and will trade during truncated hours Friday.

  • Taiwan’s UMC Pays to Settle Tech Theft Litigation With Micron

    (Bloomberg) -- United Microelectronics Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. have settled a civil lawsuit in which the U.S. memory chipmaker accused the Taiwanese company of stealing and leaking its intellectual property to a Chinese partner.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid R

  • China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on data security fears - Bloomberg News

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported. China's tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off the U.S. bourse on worries about leakage of sensitive data, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-26/china-is-said-to-ask-didi-to-delist-from-u-s-on-security-fears?sref=ZoyErlU1 said, citing people familiar with the matter. Neither Didi nor the Cyberspace Administration of China responded to Reuters' requests for comments.

  • Longeveron is the short squeeze Reddit Apes can give thanks for this year

    The holiday season is here, so let's short squeeze a biopharma penny stock and then have some pie.

  • Wall Street ends higher; Nvidia surge offsets Nordstrom, Gap slide

    Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other tech stocks, while Gap and Nordstrom shares tumbled following weak quarterly reports. Nordstrom tumbled 29% and Gap slid 24%, after the two retailers reported weak quarterly results and warned of supply chain problems ahead of the crucial U.S. holiday shopping season. Nvidia rallied 2.9% as it bounced back from a selloff in Big Tech stocks early this week.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets More Price Target Cuts. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Investing in China remains a tricky proposition, though some experts believe the worst is over for the country's embattled tech sector.

  • Coming Tax Hikes: Are You Rich Enough?

    Want to cope with proposed Biden tax increases? First you've got to understand the few still on the table. Many have been jettisoned.

  • Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

    U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Tre

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 16332.00, Strengthens Over 16434.75

    The direction of the December E-Mini NASDAQ-100 Index into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 16332.00.

  • ECB must keep options open beyond Dec amid uncertainty: accounts

    The European Central Bank must keep its policy options open beyond a crucial meeting in December as uncertainty over the likely evolution of inflation is exceptionally high, policymakers concluded in October, according to the accounts of the meeting. High inflation is still largely seen as temporary but the current "hump" in prices will be more durable than once thought, raising the risk that wages will start to adjust and keep price growth elevated, the accounts showed. "It was cautioned that the data available in December would not resolve all the uncertainties around the medium-term inflation outlook," the accounts showed on Thursday.

  • Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

    Asian stock markets sank Friday after some European countries tightened curbs on travel and business following a surge in coronavirus infections and South Africa reported a new variant. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Scientists in South Africa said a new variant was spreading among young people in its most populous province.

  • Fed to kick off faster tapering plan from January - Goldman Sachs

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday. "The increased openness to accelerating the taper pace likely reflects both somewhat higher-than-expected inflation over the last two months and greater comfort among Fed officials that a faster pace would not shock financial markets," analysts led by Jan Hatzius said in a client note. Despite the accelerated tapering calendar, Goldman expects the Fed to start raising interest rates only from June for a total of three times in 2022.

  • Australian Retail Sales Surge as Economy’s Recovery Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian retailers recorded their best month of sales in nearly a year as consumers splashed out on everything from dining out to clothing, taking advantage of the easing of protracted lockdowns and building momentum in the economy for the final quarter.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Los

  • 3 Reasons Why High Gas Prices Will Stick Around for a While

    Actions by OPEC+, green energy policies in the U.S., and investor demands will keep gas prices elevated.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Downgrade?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?