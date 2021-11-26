The Best Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 (and Much More!)
It’s Black Friday! We’re rounding up the Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!
The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.
Canon
The Canon EOS R is enjoying $200 off in various configurations. It’s genuinely one of those cameras you shouldn’t sleep on.
The Canon EOS RP is also being discounted.
The Canon EOS M50 II has a discount.
Nikon
Ending 11/30/2021
Z5 Body
Z5 24-50mm kit
Z5 24-200mm kit
Z 40mm f2
AF-S 500mm f5.6E PF ED
AF-S VR16-35mm f4G
DX AF-S 18-300 3.5-6.3G ED VR
AF-S 24-70mm f2.8E ED VR
AF-S 200-500mm f5.6E VR
D850
Sony
Check out the featured deals in the Sony Store on Amazon!
Fujifilm
These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd 2021 until December 26th 2021.
Fujifilm XT4 in Silver: $200 off
Fujifilm XT4 in Black: $200 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 18-55mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black with 18-55mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 16-80mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT3 Black with 16-80mm: $400 off
Fujifilm XT30 Silver: $100 off
Fujifilm XT30 Black: $100 off
Fujifilm XT30 Charcoal Silver: $100 off
Fujifilm GFX 50R: $1,500 off
Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R: $200 off
Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR: $200 off
Panasonic
The Panasonic S5 is enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon.
Olympus
Expires December 5th.
The Olympus store on Amazon has all the deals you want and need.
Tamron
These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.
Tamron 18-400mm: $50 off
Tamron 18-200mm: $50 off
Tamron 70-300mm: $50 off
Tamron 24mm f2.8: $50 off
Tamron 20mm f2.8: $50 off
Tamron 35mm f2.8: $50 off
Tamron 17-28mm f2.8: $100 off
Tamron 70-180mm f2.8: $100 off
Tamron 28-200mm: $80 off
Tamron 150-500: $100 off
Godox
Black Friday Deals on Godox Camera Flash, Ending December 1st
Morally Toxic by 3 Legged Thing
Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!
What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.
When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021
Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.
How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.
Lensbaby
Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off, totaling to 25% off their products.