Best-of-Breed platforms Agillic and Spryker join forces to grow international footprint

Press release, Copenhagen, 28 October 2021

Agillic’s new partnership with sophisticated commerce platform Spryker furthers its expansion into DACH and Spryker’s expansion into the Nordics. The alliance enables clients to differentiate from competitors, increase ROI and achieve a faster time-to-market.

As best of breed platforms, both Agillic and Spryker are highly customizable and can process combined online and offline data from multiple sources. The partnership enables real-time synchronisation of all Spryker data into Agillic so that it can be activated and communicated to customers timely and consistently across channels. Combined with Agillic, Spryker ensures clients create strong revenue streams through increasing sales conversions and bringing up customer acquisition, loyalty & satisfaction.

Turning data into revenue with the Spryker-Agillic solution

Spryker’s best-in-class commerce performance is supported by Agillic’s retail experience which resulted in multiple clients' awards and nominations as ”Best omnichannel company”. While Agillic enables companies to design a plethora of campaigns and flows of any complexity, facilitating personalised omnichannel communication to millions, Spryker provides the infrastructure for gathering transactional data that can then be activated in Agillic, which serves as the revenue-booster. Joint clients can increase their revenue faster by activating their Spryker data in Agillic - whether simple, transactional, payment, service or shipping data.

Alexander Graf, Spryker’s co-CEO and co-founder, comments:

“Spryker enables “composable commerce”, where our customers and partners leverage our platform to compose and combine tailored commerce solutions answering their specific needs, delivery model and structure. Agillic provides the fuel to ensure constant revenue streams by delivering relevant, personalised omnichannel communication which is prompted by customer’s commerce data, collected online or offline. The partnership with Agillic is extremely advantageous for our clients.”

A match made in marketing

Aligning the platforms, solution partners, and go-to-market strategies ensures that both Agillic and Spryker nurture even closer relationships with both new and existing clients. Agillic’s best-of-breed partnership approach is about more than just integrations. We and our partners jointly approach the market with one unified value proposition, and work closely behind the scenes aligning and tailoring our approach to each mutual client.

Emre Gürsoy, Agillic’s CEO, comments:

“Agillic removes the complexity of dealing with best-of-breed vendors by carefully picking and allying with the best of them - and that is why we have chosen to establish a strong partnership with internationally established Spryker Systems GmbH from Germany. We are very glad to support Spryker’s entry into the Nordics, and for their support in our expansion within DACH, which is a very strategic region for us. The partnership supports our mutual growth, and the strategic goals of both our clients and our companies.”

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Spryker

Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. It is the most modern platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide, and was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

About Agillic

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in Malmö, Berlin, London and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

