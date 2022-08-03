Best Buy back-to-school deals offer major savings on Samsung, Keurig, Roku and Vizio

These Best Buy back-to-school deals help you save big on kitchen appliances, tablets and TVs.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

August is here, which means it's almost time to head back to school. For the new school year, you'll need a lot more than pens and pencils to survive the long days of lectures and sleepless nights of homework. That's where Best Buy comes in with some of the best back-to-school deals to shop before the class bell rings.

Shop Best Buy back-to-school deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The tech retailer is offering a collection of back-to-school deals that feature savings on a wide range of devices. These include feature-stocked laptops, eye-catching TVs and even small kitchen appliances.

►Backcountry Semi-Annual sale: Save up to 60% on Patagonia and Smartwool

►Nintendo Switch: Digital codes are up to 60% off now—shop Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

►Disney+ news: Andor is coming to the Star Wars universe—find out how to watch it on Disney+

We've found five amazing deals on top-rated devices you can score today, along with a plethora of other essentials to help make the next school year more fun. Check them out below!

The best back-to-school deals at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Slim has been a popular coffee maker for people with limited counter space.

TV deals at Best Buy

The LG C1 OLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested and Best Buy has it for $300 off.

Story continues

Laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith Nearly everything about Apple's MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max blew us away.

Headphone deals at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are one of the most stylish earbuds on the market and Best Buy has them for less than $100.

Small appliance deals at Best Buy

Make your own smoothies and dip with the Ninja Professional Plus blender on sale for $20 off at Best Buy.

When do back-to-school sales start?

In the United States, schools typically reopen their doors for the start of the school year in August and September. As such, many of the best back-to-school sales take place during that time frame. Tons of early back-to-school deals just dropped and we expect to see even more sales in the days and weeks ahead. Right now, you can shop stellar sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

When is back-to-school season?

In the United States, back-to-school season takes place in August and September. Depending on location, some schools open their doors in early August while others reopen around Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5.

What stores have the best back-to-school sales?

Tons of our favorite retailers offer back-to-school discounts. Right now, we're especially thrilled about back-to-school sales at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

What should I shop for during back-to-school season?

Back-to-school season sees incredible discounts on office and school supplies as well as laptops, headphones and other tech essentials. If you're in need of some new gadgets, you may want to consider shopping deals on laptops and tablets from Best Buy.

Meanwhile, after checking off everything on your back-to-school list, look for discounts on furniture and home goods. Some back-to-school sales coincide with Labor Day deals, so you can often find stellar sales to give your home a fall refresh for less.

Shop Best Buy back-to-school deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Back-to-school deals: Save on TVs, tablets and more at Best Buy