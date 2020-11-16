The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale
Now that we’re less than two weeks away from Black Friday, Best Buy has kicked off yet another sale — this time exclusively for its My Best Buy members. We say “exclusively” loosely here because anyone can sign up for a My Best Buy account and it’s free.
It’s unclear if all of the deals included in this sale, which ends tomorrow, will return for the actual day of Black Friday — but it’s clear that Best Buy wants to give its most loyal customers the opportunity to get their gadgets early. If you don’t want to sign up for My Best Buy, you still may be able to save a few bucks because some deals are being matched by competitors like Amazon. We picked out some of the best tech deals in this early access sale to make it easier for you to find them.
8th-generation iPad - $280
My Best Buy members can get the new, 8th-generation iPad for $280 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it since it came out a couple months ago. It normally oscillates between $300 and $330, so you’re getting the best deal possible with this sale price. We gave the latest iPad a score of 86 for its substantial performance boost, great battery life and new, included fast charger.
Buy 8th-gen iPad at Best Buy - $280
Lenovo Smart Clock - $35
This $35 sale price is the best we’ve seen on Lenovo’s original Smart Clock. Since it came out last year, it’s become a popular choice for those that want a compact Google Assistant speaker that also makes itself useful as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera for added privacy.
Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35
Sony WH-1000XM4 - $278
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, our current favorite wireless cans you can get, are down to $278 in this sale. Normally priced at $348, they earned a score of 94 from us for their comfortable design, excellent sound and ANC quality and new multi-device support. If you’re in need of an excellent pair of ANC headphones to help you focus while working from home, these are arguably the best option.
Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover - $799
You can save $230 on this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle that includes the Type Cover, bringing the final price down to $799. This isn’t the base model, either — instead, you get a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you prefer to spend less, the base model is also on sale for $599, but it’s quite a low-powered machine. If you’re hoping to do any serious work with the Surface Pro 7, we recommend springing for at least the $799 model. You can also grab same bundle at Microsoft’s online store, too.
Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $799 Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Microsoft - $799
Fitbit Charge 4 - $100
Fitbit’s Charge 4 band is down to $100, which is a new all-time low. Normally priced at $150, it’s Fitbit’s most powerful fitness tracker (i.e. not a smartwatch) in part because it has built-in GPS. We gave it a score of 82 for its GPS accuracy, multi-day battery life and standard Fitbit Pay.
Buy Charge 4 at Best Buy - $100 Buy Charge 4 at Fitbit - $100
iRobot Roomba 960 - $300
The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 right now. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.
Buy Roomba 960 at Best Buy - $300
Beats Powerbeats Pro - $160
This is a new all-time low for the Powerbeats Pro — they normally cost $250 and the previous low was $175. We gave these Beats earbuds a score of 86 for their improved sound quality, secure fit, ambidextrous controls and excellent battery life.
Buy Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy - $160
Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $180
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to $180, and while this appears to be its standard sale price right now, it remains a great deal on a solid smartwatch. It originally cost $300, and even then we thought it offered a lot value. It’s a bit lighter and thinner than Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watch, making it better for those that exercise often.
Buy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy - $180 Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon - $180
Fossil Gen 5e - $149
Fossil’s Gen 5 series of hybrid smartwatches made it into our holiday gift guide for their ability to balance smart features with elegant styles. The Gen 5e watches in particular come in a variety of case sizes and colors, making them great gadgets for those that want a bit more personality on their wrist than standard smartwatches can provide.
Buy Fossil Gen 5e at Best Buy - $149
