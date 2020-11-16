U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,611.88
    +26.73 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,818.15
    +338.34 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.37
    +54.08 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.34
    +23.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.54
    +1.41 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9030
    +0.0100 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3186
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5240
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,370.72
    +413.58 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    314.87
    +6.06 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,426.04
    +109.65 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,906.93
    +521.06 (+2.05%)
     

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·4 min read

Now that we’re less than two weeks away from Black Friday, Best Buy has kicked off yet another sale — this time exclusively for its My Best Buy members. We say “exclusively” loosely here because anyone can sign up for a My Best Buy account and it’s free.

It’s unclear if all of the deals included in this sale, which ends tomorrow, will return for the actual day of Black Friday — but it’s clear that Best Buy wants to give its most loyal customers the opportunity to get their gadgets early. If you don’t want to sign up for My Best Buy, you still may be able to save a few bucks because some deals are being matched by competitors like Amazon. We picked out some of the best tech deals in this early access sale to make it easier for you to find them.

8th-generation iPad - $280

8th-generation Apple iPad
8th-generation Apple iPad

My Best Buy members can get the new, 8th-generation iPad for $280 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it since it came out a couple months ago. It normally oscillates between $300 and $330, so you’re getting the best deal possible with this sale price. We gave the latest iPad a score of 86 for its substantial performance boost, great battery life and new, included fast charger.

Buy 8th-gen iPad at Best Buy - $280

Lenovo Smart Clock - $35

Lenovo Smart Clock
Lenovo Smart Clock

This $35 sale price is the best we’ve seen on Lenovo’s original Smart Clock. Since it came out last year, it’s become a popular choice for those that want a compact Google Assistant speaker that also makes itself useful as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera for added privacy.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35

Sony WH-1000XM4 - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, our current favorite wireless cans you can get, are down to $278 in this sale. Normally priced at $348, they earned a score of 94 from us for their comfortable design, excellent sound and ANC quality and new multi-device support. If you’re in need of an excellent pair of ANC headphones to help you focus while working from home, these are arguably the best option.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover - $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7

You can save $230 on this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle that includes the Type Cover, bringing the final price down to $799. This isn’t the base model, either — instead, you get a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you prefer to spend less, the base model is also on sale for $599, but it’s quite a low-powered machine. If you’re hoping to do any serious work with the Surface Pro 7, we recommend springing for at least the $799 model. You can also grab same bundle at Microsoft’s online store, too.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $799 Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Microsoft - $799

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.
Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

Fitbit’s Charge 4 band is down to $100, which is a new all-time low. Normally priced at $150, it’s Fitbit’s most powerful fitness tracker (i.e. not a smartwatch) in part because it has built-in GPS. We gave it a score of 82 for its GPS accuracy, multi-day battery life and standard Fitbit Pay.

Buy Charge 4 at Best Buy - $100 Buy Charge 4 at Fitbit - $100

iRobot Roomba 960 - $300

iRobot Roomba 981 robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba 981 robot vacuum

The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 right now. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.

Buy Roomba 960 at Best Buy - $300

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $160

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro

This is a new all-time low for the Powerbeats Pro — they normally cost $250 and the previous low was $175. We gave these Beats earbuds a score of 86 for their improved sound quality, secure fit, ambidextrous controls and excellent battery life.

Buy Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy - $160

Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $180

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to $180, and while this appears to be its standard sale price right now, it remains a great deal on a solid smartwatch. It originally cost $300, and even then we thought it offered a lot value. It’s a bit lighter and thinner than Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watch, making it better for those that exercise often.

Buy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy - $180 Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon - $180

Fossil Gen 5e - $149

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches
Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches

Fossil’s Gen 5 series of hybrid smartwatches made it into our holiday gift guide for their ability to balance smart features with elegant styles. The Gen 5e watches in particular come in a variety of case sizes and colors, making them great gadgets for those that want a bit more personality on their wrist than standard smartwatches can provide.

Buy Fossil Gen 5e at Best Buy - $149

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Latest Stories

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • Costco selling $17,500 subscription to Wheels Up private jet service

    Costco is now selling a 12-month membership to private aviation service Wheels Up for $17,499.99. The price includes a $3,500 Costco Shop Card.

  • Nio's stock extends pullback ahead of earnings report

    Shares of Nio Inc. dropped 6.5% in premarket trading, to extend the pullback a day before the China-based electric vehicle maker reports third-quarter results. The stock had dropped 7.7% on Tuesday, after soaring 12.1% on Thursday to close at a record $48.30. Nio is scheduled to reveal results before Tuesday's open, with analysts surveyed by FactSet earnings per share of RMB1.18 on revenue of RMB4.37 billion ($662.6 million). Among other China-based EV makers, shares of Li Auto Inc. gained 0.6% ahead of the open and XPeng Inc. fell 2.4%. Nio's stock has rocketed 1,008.5% year to date through Friday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has rallied 25.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.0%.

  • Why Democrats Nearly Lost the House

    The problem is their policies, not their marketing.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • XPeng Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    New Chinese electric vehicle IPO XPeng (XPEV) reported its first earnings as a publicly traded company in the wee hours of early Thursday morning.Electric vehicle deliveries increased 266% year over year (8,578 delivered) in Q3 2020, revenues increased 342% to $293 million, and gross profit margins turned positive -- 4.6%. Granted, XPeng lost money on the bottom line -- $169 million, or $0.75 per American Depositary Share. But even so, J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai declared the quarter a success.According to Lai, XPeng "beat" earnings all the way from the top line (revenues) to the bottom line (net loss) with numbers anywhere from 22% to 26% better than most analysts had predicted. It both sold more cars and made more revenue than expected, and lost less money doing so. And in Lai's opinion, "the beat [Thursday] serves as a strong catalyst for XPeng's near-term stock performance."Accordingly, Lai doubled down on his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on XPeng stock, and on his $43 price target as well. (To watch Lai's track record, click here)As Lai explained, J.P. Morgan is projecting that the Chinese "New Energy Vehicle" market, which includes not only fully electric cars but also plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, will grow 43% annually over the next five years. XPeng currently controls only a small sliver of even this sub-segment of the automotive market -- just 1% as of the end of 2019 -- but Lai believes that by 2025, its market share in electric vehicles will grow seven-fold to 7%.The analyst also notes that the "the global auto industry" as a whole is "trending structurally towards greener (NEV) and smarter (autonomous/connectivity) vehicles," and part of his buy thesis seems to be that XPeng might supplement its growing market share in China with sales outside the country.Still, the Chinese market is key, and the prospect of seeing XPeng grab larger and larger shares of a rapidly growing domestic market has J.P. Morgan excited. In Q4, Lai notes that XPeng is looking for XPeng to grow its sales 17% sequentially, to 10,000 units. Lai's own estimate, prior to the earnings report, had been for 13% growth -- so XPeng is already growing faster than expected. Also noteworthy, Lai says he was only expecting XPeng to report a 3% gross profit margin in Q3, so the company's actual gross margin of 4.6% was better than 50% more than Lai had counted on.Valuation-wise, Lai says XPeng stock should be worth about 3.5 times its estimated sales in 2025. For comparison, General Motors stock trades for an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of just 1.2x. At a recent enterprise value of $30.4 billion, it seems the analyst is looking for XPeng to grow from just over half of $1 billion in sales over the past 12 months, to perhaps $8.7 billion in sales five years from now -- a compound annual sales growth rate of nearly 75%! Suffice it to say that this is an aggressive target -- even assuming the Chinese market as a whole does grow at 43% annually, as Lai projects. So, that’s J.P. Morgan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 7 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after soaring so high since August, the analysts expect shares to cool down and anticipate downside of ~19% over the coming months. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow soars after Moderna releases upbeat vaccine efficacy data

    The Dow soared Monday morning after Moderna (MRNA) became the latest major drug-maker to announce upbeat data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, building on hopes that an effective inoculation will soon be available.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • JD.com Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Falls Short On Revenues

    JD.com shares edged higher Monday after the China-based e-commerce group and key rival to Alibaba posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

  • The Pros and (Mostly) Cons of Early Retirement

    Many people dream of retiring early, but it isn’t for everyone. Here’s how to decide if it makes sense for you.

  • Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom — Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting On

    California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest public pension fund in the United States by assets, has increased its exposure to stocks of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), the fund disclosed in a form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.What Happened: CalPERS increased its investments in Nikola and Nio and almost doubled its stake in Zoom.The pensions system added 205,972 Nikola shares in the third quarter, taking its total holdings to 261,546 shares. Those shares have slipped 70% in the period.In September, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Nikola of being "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."The report was released just days after EV firm had announced a partnership with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)Nio ADRs totaled 2.3 million, with CalPERS adding 381,439 in the period. The electric vehicle firm's shares have surged over 1000% year-to-date.Nio gained momentum last week buoyed by strong results of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). The stock took 22 sessions to move from $20 to $30 but only five to go from the $30 to $40 mark. Zoom meanwhile has risen 500%. CalPERS holds 653,764 shares of the videoconferencing company after it added 312,406 in the third quarter.Why It Matters: The pension fund manages nearly $400 billion in assets including 1.69 million shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).The Palo Alto-based EV maker has seen a 400% gain from the beginning of 2020 till Friday's closing. Price Action: Nikola shares closed almost 8.2% higher at $21.18 on Friday and fell 0.47% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Nio shares closed 7.74% lower at $44.56 and Zoom shares closed 5.85% lower at $403.58 and fell 0.38% in the after-hours session. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Supplier Panasonic Replaces Elon Musk Supporter Kazuhiro Tsuga As CEO * Elon Musk Takes COVID-19 PCR Test After Seeing Symptoms, Mixed Rapid Test Results(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beyond Meat moves closer to its perfect burger

    Beyond Meat unveils its latest burger innovations. Here's what Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown told Yahoo Finance.

  • BioNTech, Pfizer stocks fall after upbeat news on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 5.9% in premarket trading Monday, and Pfizer Inc.'s stock fell 1.7%, after Moderna Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for 30 days, while BioNTech's and Pfizer's vaccine needed to be stored at "ultra-low" temperatures. In addition, Moderna's candidate demonstrated an efficacy rate that may be higher than the BioNTech's and Pfizer's vaccine candidate. Last week, BioNTech and Pfizer said their COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 was found to be "more than 90% effective," while Moderna said it's vaccine candidate demonstrated 94.5% efficacy. Moderna's stock shot up 13% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 rose 1.0% ahead of the open.

  • Carlos Ghosn’s Grand Alliance Showing Cracks Two Years After His Arrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years after the stunning arrest of Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct, discussions are underway inside Nissan Motor Co. that could fundamentally reshape the world’s biggest car alliance and unwind a key part of its former chairman’s legacy.The automaker is exploring ways to sell some or all of its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said. Concern is mounting within Nissan that it will take longer for the company to recover from the pandemic-induced crisis, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public. A sale may be the first step in a broader review of the three-way alliance that also includes Renault SA, they said.Nissan shares jumped 5.4% to their highest since June, leaving the stock down 26% this year. Mitsubishi Motors shares dipped but recovered to close 2.5% higher in Tokyo. Renault shares rose as much as 4.3% in Paris.“There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi,” Nissan said in a statement. Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement there were no discussions to review their capital relationship and that the automaker “will continue to collaborate within the alliance.” A representative for Renault declined to comment.When Ghosn rescued Mitsubishi Motors in 2016 with a $2.3 billion investment and invitation into the alliance, it didn’t take long for him to boast about the “new force in the global auto industry.” He had even bigger plans — to create a holding company for a carmaking empire capable of dethroning Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG as the world’s biggest producer of automobiles.All that changed on Nov. 19, 2018, when Ghosn and former Nissan director Greg Kelly were arrested in Tokyo and accused of underreporting the former chairman’s compensation. Both have denied wrongdoing. Additional charges were filed later accusing Ghosn of using company assets improperly, which he has denied.Chaos gripped the alliance. Ghosn loyalists were ousted while Nissan and Renault executives jockeyed for control to fill the power vacuum. There was deep resentment at the French automaker, which was kept out of the loop as Nissan insiders spent months working with Japanese prosecutors to orchestrate the powerful chairman’s ouster.Ghosn was released, re-arrested and freed on bail again in 2019. He escaped trial by making a daring undercover escape in December of that year on a private jet and made his way Lebanon. The one-two punch of a drop in global auto demand and the pandemic has wiped more than $44 billion from the combined market value of the three alliance partners.“The best thing is to end the alliance,” said Tokyo Tokai Research analyst Seiji Sugiura, a frequent critic of the partnership who has written extensively about the companies in Japanese periodicals. “They should either become one, or split.”One unsettled variable for Nissan is finding a buyer, according to the people familiar with its deliberations. The automaker could sell to one of the group’s companies such as Mitsubishi Corp., which already holds 20% of Mitsubishi Motors. Finding another purchaser or turning to the open market also are options. Nothing has been decided, the people said.A sale would only bring in a relatively modest sum of cash. The holding was worth about $950 million at the close of trading last week, less than half what Nissan paid four years ago.Mitsubishi Motors has forecast a $1.3 billion operating loss for the fiscal year ending in March and was forced earlier this year to shut down production of the Pajero SUV and other larger vehicle lines, leaving it to focus on smaller cars and markets in Southeast Asia.Nissan’s results, released last week, suggest restructuring efforts are gaining some traction, although the the automaker is still projecting a $3.2 billion operating loss for the fiscal year. It has been on a debt-issuing spree, raising a total of almost 900 billion yen in funding.While a share sale would fundamentally reshape Nissan’s capital ties with one of its key partners, the three automakers will probably make the case that the alliance remains intact operationally, the people said. They will emphasize the partnership can work without the shareholding and that the sale may also free them to collaborate with other partners, one of the people said.“A question that has come up in recent investor calls is can the alliance continue to work together without the cross-shareholding, and we do not see why not,” Tom Narayan, an RBC Capital Markets analyst with the equivalent of a hold rating on Renault, wrote Monday. “We view today’s news as a positive for RNO shares as it highlights the trapped value at the company’s Nissan stake and points out the possibility of continuing the alliance without cross-shareholding.”Rescue MissionThe alliance began two decades ago when Renault swooped in to save Nissan with a cash injection, saving the bigger automaker from bankruptcy. The French automaker sent in Ghosn, who turned around Nissan and eventually took over leadership of both companies. While they benefited from being able to pool their purchasing power, that wasn’t matched by meaningful joint product development.By the time Ghosn was arrested, there was deep resentment with Nissan that it had little sway over the partnership, even though it was sending billions of dollars in dividends annually to Renault, which exercised more control over the bigger Japanese company through its 43% stake. Nissan owns 15% of Renault and has no voting rights.To move past the turmoil since Ghosn’s arrest, the alliance unveiled a new operating structure in May, vowing deeper cooperation. The proportion of autos manufactured on common platforms will double to around 80% by 2024, executives promised. The new strategy dubbed “leader-follower” is designed to force teams to work together by designating one company to head up specific technologies or regions and ultimately take responsibility for success or failure.“Mitsubishi Motors is working on their ‘Small but Beautiful’ business transformation plan which they announced in July,” Nissan said in its statement. “It is essential for each alliance partner to focus on its core competences and maximize the use of each other’s asset to accomplish its midterm plan.”The plan would make the alliance so tightly intertwined that “no step backward” would be possible, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has said. The 67-year-old Frenchman also is chairman of the alliance operating board that oversees the union of carmakers whose still relatively new chief executives haven’t had much time or opportunity to work together.Makoto Uchida took the top job at Nissan less than a year ago, while Luca de Meo started in July as Renault’s second CEO since Ghosn’s arrest. Osamu Masuko, the Mitsubishi Motors chairman who forged the deal with Ghosn and was the automaker’s main link to Nissan, died in August.Bigger ForcesIt remains to be seen whether the leader-follower plan — which is focused on costs — will deliver the meaningful innovations necessary to deal with the larger forces sweeping through the global auto industry. Regulators are stepping up pressure to embrace electric vehicles, while autonomous driving technology has the potential to reshape the concept of auto ownership.Electric vehicles are a prime example of an area in which the alliance has missed opportunities. Although Renault and Nissan were ahead of many rivals when they rolled out their respective EV models, the Zoe and the Leaf, they are still based on different platforms years after their debut. The alliance partners’ next-generation EVs will share a jointly developed base.“The alliance is clearly unfulfilled potential,” said Societe Generale analyst Stephen Reitman.The companies have thrown out Ghosn’s method of measuring the alliance’s success through synergies, a metric that was targeted to reach more than 10 billion euros in 2022 but based on numbers Senard has said he never understood. Renault and Nissan also have pledged to turn the page on Ghosn’s unrelenting pursuit of growth and sales volumes.Yet in the midst of the pandemic, Renault’s de Meo also has warned that Renault and Nissan need to fix their own internal problems to make sure the house doesn’t go up in flames.“Each company is now in trouble,” Ghosn said in an August interview. “I don’t think they know where they are going. There’s no more vision. In my opinion, the best people have left, or will leave.”Renault’s record first-half loss and exposure to a weakening European market complicates its turnaround efforts. While de Meo has held up rival PSA Group’s near-death experience as proof that recovery is possible, Covid-19 is rendering pre-pandemic problems such as factory overcapacity even more difficult to address.Taken together with other developments — including the French automaker’s merger flirtation with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV last year — it’s clear Ghosn’s ouster left the alliance on shakier ground. Each automaker has turned inward, leading some to question whether the partnership can survive.“For good or for worse, Ghosn was holding it together,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.(Updates with Renault shares in third paragraph and analyst comment in 15th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home Depot to buy building products distributor HD Supply in $8 billion deal

    The home improvement chain said it would offer $56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close. The company looks to expand its construction and maintenance goods business by acquiring HD Supply, one of the largest distributors of construction, industrial and maintenance supplies in North America. HD Supply shares jumped 24.3% premarket.

  • Citibank Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Pass $300K by December 2021

    A senior executive at U.S. financial giant Citibank has released an internal report drawing on similarities to the 1970s gold market and bitcoin.

  • With COVID on the rampage, will you get a 2nd stimulus check soon?

    Government leaders say they want to provide more relief, but they need to make a deal.

  • Why 5 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Will Outperform Amid Federal Ban

    Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.