These Best Buy deals rival Prime Day prices—save on LG, Samsung and Nintendo Switch
Amazon Prime Day sales started yesterday, which means Best Buy is turning up the heat with its summer savings. Best Buy is one of the best places to shop for tech, appliances and more, and right now the retailer is offering tons of competing Prime Day deals. Not only does Best Buy have top-rated devices to make daily life easier and its My Best Buy membership for extra benefits, but it also offers wallet-friendly prices to keep your budget in good shape.
If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy this summer and beyond, a basic My Best Buy membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free standard shipping. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy. While the basic tier is free, you can upgrade to a My Best Buy Plus membership for $49.99 a year to score free two-day shipping and an extended 60-day return window, among other perks. The highest tier is a My Best Buy Total membership for $179.99 a year and includes protection plans like AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support and more.
Featured competing Prime Day Best Buy deal
SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System
Keep a close eye on your home this summer and beyond by picking up the SimpliSafe outdoor camera home security system today at Best Buy. Usually priced at $419.99, you can get the smart set for just $299.99 today. The security system includes an ultra-wide wireless outdoor security camera, entry sensors, a handy keyfob and a home security yard sign.
Top 10 competing Prime Day deals at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $54.99 (Save $95)
Bella Pro Series Combo 19-Bar Espresso and 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for $169.99 (Save $80)
Bella Pro Series 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket for $119.99 (Save $60)
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $99.99 (Save $100)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium Smartwatch for $399.99 (Save $100)
LG 25.5-Cubic-Foot French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator for $2,199.99 (Save $1,300)
Best Buy headphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $54.99 (Save $95)
JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Sport Earbud Headphones for $59.99 (Save $20)
Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $80)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
Best Buy tablet deals
Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $179.99 (Save $120)
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $279.99 (Save $20)
Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $499.99 (Save $30)
Sony 50-Inch Class X80K Series LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $549.99 (Save $50)
LG 75-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy laptop deals
Dell 14-Inch 8GB Memory 512GB SSD Inspiron 2-in-1 FHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $559.99 (Save $240)
ASUS 14-Inch 16GB Memory 1TB SSD ROG Zephyrus WQXGA 120Hz Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 (Save $700)
Best Buy kitchen deals
Crux 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $79.99 (Save $50)
Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug 2 for $159.99 (Save $40)
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $319.99 (Save $130)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $679.99 (Save $157 to $177)
LG 25.5-Cubic-Foot French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator for $2,199.99 (Save $1,300)
Best Buy video game deals
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $99.99 (Save $10)
WD Black P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Nintendo Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch Lite for $179.99 (Save $20)
Best Buy tech deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $199.99 (Save $180)
LG 3.0 Channel Eclair Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $299.99 (Save $150)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium Smartwatch for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy home deals
Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bluetooth Bulb for $5.49 (Save $4.50)
Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Hand Vacuum for $79.99 (Save $20)
Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Generation) for $189.99 (Save $60)
What are the best competing Prime Day deals at Best Buy?
Best Buy is offering plenty of incredible tech and appliance deals during Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale. Some of our favorite competing Prime Day deals at Best Buy, running through today, July 12, include markdowns on smart TVs from Samsung and LG and price cuts on powerful headphones from Sony and JBL.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop tons of competing Amazon Prime Day deals in Best Buy's daily deals section. You'll find discounts on a variety of products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
