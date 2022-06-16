Best Buy is having a huge sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021—here are all the best deals

Best Buy came to compete with Prime Day 2021 with this monster sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's safe to say that everyone here at Reviewed was in there element for Prime Day 2021. But Amazon isn't the only retailer rolling out some of the best prices of the season. Best Buy is throwing down its savings gauntlet, declaring an all-out deals war with its The Bigger Deal Savings Event, which features discounts on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and tablets, streaming devices and more.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

This sale includes some of our favorite products, such as the Roku Ultra, which is our top choice as far as streaming devices go thanks to its easy-to-use, intuitive interface and top-notch voice remote, which comes complete with a headphone jack. The streaming box offers quick video loading and compatibility with the vast majority of streaming services—and, with a price drop from $99.99 to $69.99, it's an even better buy.

Check out the rest of our top picks below, but don't wait too long—some of these big(ger) deals won't last long.

Get the best deals from the Best Buy Bigger Deal savings event

Best Buy has some excellent headphone deals to compete with Prime Day

Story continues

Best Buy also has solid deals you can still get on TVs

Shop our favorite laptop deals from Best Buy

There are a good array of health and wellness devices on sale from Best Buy right now

Best Buy has some solid deals on streaming devices, too

Need vacuums and small appliances? Check these deals

Beat the heat in these motorized bumper boats and save $10 at the same time.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get savings on tech galore at Best Buy's competing sale event