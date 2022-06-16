Best Buy is having a huge sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021—here are all the best deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
It's safe to say that everyone here at Reviewed was in there element for Prime Day 2021. But Amazon isn't the only retailer rolling out some of the best prices of the season. Best Buy is throwing down its savings gauntlet, declaring an all-out deals war with its The Bigger Deal Savings Event, which features discounts on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and tablets, streaming devices and more.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
This sale includes some of our favorite products, such as the Roku Ultra, which is our top choice as far as streaming devices go thanks to its easy-to-use, intuitive interface and top-notch voice remote, which comes complete with a headphone jack. The streaming box offers quick video loading and compatibility with the vast majority of streaming services—and, with a price drop from $99.99 to $69.99, it's an even better buy.
Check out the rest of our top picks below, but don't wait too long—some of these big(ger) deals won't last long.
Get the best deals from the Best Buy Bigger Deal savings event
Headphones
Sony WI-C310 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $18 (Save $21.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbud Headphones for $99.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones from $159.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones from $199.99 (Save $122 to $1[50)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
TVs
Samsung 70-Inch 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $699.99 (Save $50)
Sony 65-Inch X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $300)
LG CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV from $1,299.99 (Save $200 to $300)
Laptops and tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB Tablet for $219.99 (Save $60)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-Inch Tablet for $699 (Save $260)
Health and fitness
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device for $319.99 (Save $80)
Soundbars and streaming
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29.99 (Save $10)
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player for $39.99 (Save $10)
Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player for $99.99 (Save $30)
Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $50)
Yamaha SR-C20A Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $30)
Samsung HW-A450 Wireless 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $149.99 (Save $50)
Samsung HW-A650 3.1-Channel Soundbar for $299.99 (Save $100)
Vacuums and small appliances
Sports & Outdoor Recreation
Shop the Best Buy Bigger Deal Sale
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get savings on tech galore at Best Buy's competing sale event