Best Buy is having a huge sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021—here are all the best deals

Best Buy is here to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021 with this monster sale.

It's safe to say that everyone here at Reviewed is undoubtedly excited for Prime Day 2021 (the two-day sale kicks off on Monday, June 21). But Amazon isn't the only retailer rolling out some of the best prices of the season. Best Buy is one such store throwing down its savings gauntlet, declaring an all-out deals war with its The Bigger Deal Savings Event, which features discounts on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and tablets, streaming devices and more.

This sale includes some of our favorite products, such as the Roku Ultra, which is our top choice as far as streaming devices go thanks to its easy-to-use, intuitive interface and top-notch voice remote, which comes complete with a headphone jack. This system features quick speeds and compatibility with virtually every streaming service and platform—and, with a price drop from $99.99 to $69.99, it's an even better buy.

Check out the rest of our top picks below, but don't wait too long—some of these big(ger) deals won't last long.

Get the best deals from the Best Buy Bigger Deal savings event

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are our top pick for workout headphones—and they're on sale right now.

Samsung's 75-inch Q60T Series is $100 off right now.

Save $150 on the HP Envy x360 at Best Buy's Bigger Deal sale.

Take $50 off Hyperice's Hypervolt percussive massage device and bring the massage experience home.

The Roku Ultra tops our list of streaming devices for its intuitive interface and best-in-class remote.

We called the self-emptying Roomba i7+ the best robot vacuum ever made—and it's more than $150 off.

Beat the heat in these motorized bumper boats while also saving $10.

