My Best Buy members get up to 60% off at this exclusive sale

Members of Best Buy's rewards program can access a special sale right now.

Best Buy recently announced its revamped rewards program, My Best Buy, with special offers and benefits for each of the tiered membership options. The best part of a My Best Buy membership is the exclusive access to discounts on top-rated devices likes laptops and TVs. Members can even get a first-crack at those savings during the Best Buy Member Exclusive sale starting today, July 28!

Sign up for a My Best Buy membership

Through Sunday, July 30, the limited-time sale gets My Best Buy members access to tech up to 60% off. Those options range from compact smartphones to expansive 8K TVs, plus other smart gadgets to make your daily to-do list easier. The sale is exclusive to members of the My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 a year) and My Best Buy Total ($179.99 a year) tiers, so now is the perfect time to check out the My Best Buy program to access these special savings this weekend.

➤Samsung Galaxy: Pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone for up to $900 off today

Featured deals at the Best Buy Member Exclusive sale

Apple 15-Inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air

Apple 15-Inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air

My Best Buy Total members can save $50 on the MacBook Air.

$1,249 with My Best Buy (Save $50)

If you're looking for back-to-school essentials ahead of the fall, the Apple M2 MacBook Air can go a long way in the lecture hall. Currently listed for $1,299, members of the My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total programs can get the 15-inch model with a 256-gigabyte capacity for $50 off at $1,249. We ranked the M2 MacBook Air among the best laptops we've ever tested for its over 17-hour battery life and powerful M2 processing chip that offers plenty of time to do serious work in the study room. It also has a display that's tall and color-accurate while also being thinner than prior models.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven

Join My Best Buy to save $140 on the Ninja Foodi.

$149.99 with My Best Buy (Save $140)

For those home chefs looking to do more with less, there's the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 convection toaster oven. Currently priced at $289.99, you can get the slim countertop appliance for just $149.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member. Best Buy says the Foodi uses Dual Heat technology to air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, griddle and more. Despite the sleek design, the Ninja's basket can handle up to six chicken breasts at the same time.

➤Back-to-school deal: Stick to your back-to-school budget with $250 off the 2020 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon

If you want to get savings for this weekend and many more, a My Best Buy membership is the way to go. Check out the sale and sign up today!

Shop the Best Buy Member Exclusive sale

