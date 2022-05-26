The Best Buy Memorial Day sale offers huge savings on Samsung, LG and Dell essentials
Everyone's getting some shopping done before Memorial Day 2022 to get ready for summer, but it's not all for sunblock and swimsuits. The new season can be cause for updating your kitchen appliances or adding more visual flair to your home movie nights. Whatever you're looking for, Best Buy has a ton of top-tier tech deals at this Memorial Day sale.
The best Memorial Day Best Buy deals you can shop
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (Save $15)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)
Whether you’re shopping for laundry room upgrades or a new TV to make at-home movie nights truly cinematic, there is a Best Buy deal for you. The retailer is currently in the midst of its Memorial Day appliances sale, but there are plenty of other deals on laptops, TVs, headphones and more. Below, we rounded the best Memorial Day Best Buy deals on some of the best products we've ever tested for the lowest prices on the web.
The best TV Memorial Day Best Buy deals
Whether you're watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi or the NBA playoffs, you need a great TV screen to truly enjoy it. Right now, Best Buy has some of the best TVs we've ever tested on sale.
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $309.99 (Save $140)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $849.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
The best appliance Memorial Day Best Buy deals
Cooking and cleaning can feel like a chore sometimes. Fortunately, Best Buy has oodles of big and small home appliances on sale right now. From compact air fryers to spacious refrigerators and everything in between, there are tons of Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy.
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $60)
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $84.99 (Save $45 to $50)
Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for $199.99 (Save $70)
LG 2-Cubic-Foot NeoChef Countertop Microwave from $229.99 (Save $30)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer for $629.99 (Save $135)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Stackable Electric Dryer from $699.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)
The best laptop and tablet Memorial Day Best Buy deals
These Memorial Day Best Buy deals on laptops and tablets let you save big on everything with a touchscreen, keyboard and major processing power.
Samsung 12.4-Inch 128GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $499.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 15.6-Inch Galaxy Book LED Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (Save $200)
HP 15.6-Inch 16GB Memory 256GB SSD Touchscreen Laptop for $719.99 (Save $80)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 7+ for $799.99 (Save $230)
Dell 15.6-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $849.99 (Save $150)
Dell 15.6-Inch XPS FHD+ Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB Memory 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
The best headphone Memorial Day Best Buy deals
It doesn't hurt to have your favorite songs in your ears wherever you head during the day. These Best Buy deals on headphones can make that possible whether you have them in or over your ears. Shop quality cups from major brands right now.
JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 (Save $10)
JLab GO Air True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $24.99 (Save $5)
JVC HA S35BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $39.99 (Save $10)
JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 (Save $20)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from $179.99 (Save $20)
Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $179.99 (Save $20)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $199.99 (Save $30)
The best soundbar and speaker Memorial Day Best Buy deals
Whether you want to hear your must-watch new show better or blast your favorite music at a party, Best Buy has some top-rated speakers and soundbars on sale for you. Some models can add new dimensions to movies while others can make the sounds of your favorite vinyl truly soar.
Sony Core Series 4-Inch 2-Way Center-Channel Speaker for $149.99 (Save $50)
Sony Core Series 5-Inch 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $179.99 (Save $50)
Polk Audio 2.1-Channel Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Digital for $179.99 (Save $50)
Sony Core Series Dual 5-Inch 3-Way Floorstanding Speaker for $199.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Acoustic Beam for $299.99 (Save $150)
Definitive Technology D7 Demand Series Bookshelf Speakers for $399.98 (Save $100)
JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $399.99 (Save $200)
Sony HT-G700 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X for $499.99 (Save $100)
Definitive Technology Demand D9 High-Performance Bookshelf Speakers for $599.98 (Save $150)
Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $899.99 (Save $100)
The best smart home Memorial Day Best Buy deals
Make your home super tech-savvy by picking up a few new smart devices on sale at Best Buy right now. You can enter the world of Amazon Echo in a compact package or be more hands-on with your home security. Whatever your preference, these deals can help you shop smart.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (Save $15)
Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa for $69.99 (Save $40)
Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Generation) 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant and Wireless Charging Dock for $69.99 (Save $20)
Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $179.99 (Save $20)
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $179.99 (Save $50)
Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat and Nest Hub 7-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation) for $299.98 (Save $50)
Swann Enforcer 8-Channel 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 4K UHD 2TB Security Camera System for $349.99 (Save $50)
The best wearable tech Memorial Day Best Buy deals
Put the power of your smartphone on your wrist with these wearable devices on sale at Best Buy right now. From Samsung to Garmin, you can keep a close eye on your instant messages, updates and health progress with these items.
Garmin USA Venu Sq 33mm GPS Smartwatch for $149.99 (Save $50)
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Heart Rate Monitor Running Smartwatch for $224.99 (Save $75)
Citizen CZ Smart 46mm Heart Rate Smartwatch for $295 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Stainless-Steel Smartwatch for $299.99 (Save $50)
When is Memorial Day 2022?
This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30. While many of the holiday-themed sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite deals are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.
When does the Best Buy Memorial Day sale start?
While Best Buy has already launched its Memorial Day appliances sale, it has yet to reveal the specific date of its main Memorial Day 2022 sale. It's expected to take place around the time of the holiday, which is officially observed on Monday, May 30, so the sale will most likely start sometime at the end of the prior week and finish shortly after the holiday.
Should I shop for Memorial Day deals at Best Buy?
Absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best tech you can find in various sizes and feature sets, so Memorial Day prices would be welcome ease on your wallet. Memorial Day 2022 may still be a few days away, but the season warrants big savings right now.
