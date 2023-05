May 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) on Thursday missed quarterly revenue estimates, as shoppers put off big-ticket discretionary spending due to economic uncertainty.

The company's revenue came in at $9.47 billion in the first quarter ended April 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)