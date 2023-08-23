Best Buy scam alert! People are pretending to be members of the Geek Squad. How to spot it

Best Buy customers beware. Scammers are pretending to be from Geek Squad, the company's tech-support arm, and tricking people into handing over their personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers are contacting consumers via text and email, and informing that they'll be charged hundreds of dollars to renew their Geek Squad membership, and they need to call a phone number within 24 hours if they want to dispute the charge or cancel their membership.

When consumers call the phone number, scammers may ask for remote access to the computer to install spyware programs and gain personal information. Some ask for bank account information to refund money, then create a fake a transaction to make it seem they've refunded too much. They then instruct the consumer to pay them back using gift cards.

Types of Best Buy scams

In addition to the warning from the FTC, Best Buy has warned customers on their website of the different scams and tactics scammers use.

Gift card fraud scams − Scammers use this method to offer up cash for the gift card. They set up a conference call with the seller and the retailer’s gift card balance checker to confirm the card’s value, but record the call and touchtones entered into the system. The scammer then uses a dual-tone multifrequency decoder, also known as a “DTMF decoder,” to convert the recorded tones into the gift card number and PIN. The scammer then drains money from the gift card.

Tech support scams − This scam involves a person pretending to be with Geek Squad, and using that as a method to trick customers into handing over personal information. Best Buy warns that fraudsters contact people through a phone call, email, text messages or a pop-up window, and claim their computer is infected with malware, a virus, or has some other fake technical issue. They then trick customers into giving away access to the computer giving the scammer full access to personal information like passwords.

Phishing, smishing, and vishing − Phising targets people through email by getting them to click on a malicious link or to open an attachment, which lures them to give over personal information, passwords or bank and credit card details. Scammers use text messages, known as "smishing" and voice calls, known as "vishing" to carry out similar scams.

Story continues

How can you recognize a Best Buy scam?

Best Buy warns that if someone calls unexpectedly and claims to be affiliated with Best Buy or Geek Squad, it should be treated suspiciously. The company doesn't make unsolicited calls to customers.

On the back of each gift card, Best Buy warns customers to never use it for payment outside of Best Buy like for bills, bail or taxes. It can only be used in the store or on the website. To reduce scams, Best Buy has also reduced gift card purchase limits.

If in a text or email, you are told to call a number, don't. Scammers use this tactic to gain your personal information.

The FTC warns that some scammers may ask for your bank account information to refund your money, then fake a transaction and make it look like they accidentally refunded you too much. To pay them back, they tell you to buy gift cards and give them the gift card numbers and PINs.

Make sure to be in contact with Best Buy directly by calling them at 1-888-BEST BUY, or 1-888-237-8289, or contacts listed directly on their website.

FTC fines Experian: FTC fines Experian for littering inboxes with spam, giving customers no way to unsubscribe

How can I report a scam?

Best Buy advises that if you have given out your personal information, start out by changing your passwords that may have been compromised, and get in touch with your bank to stop unauthorized transactions.

You can report scams to the following entities:

Your local police department.

Federal Trade Commission - https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center - https://www.ic3.gov/

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best Buy Geek Squad scam: How to protect yourself