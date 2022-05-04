U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.83
    +11.35 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,237.34
    +108.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.46
    -0.30 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.16
    -10.69 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    +5.14 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.0290 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0740
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,881.00
    +727.21 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.53
    +18.20 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale is back with savings on Hisense, Lego, Samsung and Nespresso

TJ Donegan, Amanda Tarlton, Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·1 min read
Spend the day saving big on TVs, laptops, headphones and more at this Best Buy Flash Sale.
Spend the day saving big on TVs, laptops, headphones and more at this Best Buy Flash Sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's only so much time in the day to shop, and you're going to want to spend every minute perusing today's deals we found. Best Buy is a prime destination for amazing discounts on everything from eye-catching TVs and wireless headphones to Lego sets. If you want all this and more for affordable prices, you better shop today's sale fast.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The tech retailer is currently hosting a 24-hour flash sale with incredible sitewide discounts through tomorrow, May 5. That means you can scoop huge savings on some of the hottest smart tech of the year. Since this flash sale is happening today, May 4 (also known as Star Wars Day), Best Buy has a stellar collection of Star Wars merchandise on sale.

Star Wars Day 2022: Celebrate May the Fourth with these deals on Star Wars merchandise

Mother's Day 2022 deals: Shop the 75+ best last-minute deals on flowers, chocolate and fashion

Apple TV+: Find out how to get three months of this streaming service for free from Best Buy

Whether you're a music lover looking for headphones that offer a concert-like sound experience or you need a top-tier tablet to make working from home a little easier, Best Buy has you covered. Keep scrolling to shop all the best tech deals right now.

Shop the top deals at Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale

Best Buy Star Wars Day deals

Bring home the entirety of the classic Star Wars films in 4K with this Skywalker Saga collection on sale for Star Wars Day 2022.
Bring home the entirety of the classic Star Wars films in 4K with this Skywalker Saga collection on sale for Star Wars Day 2022.

Best Buy TV deals

The LG C1 is the best TV we&#39;ve ever tested and it&#39;s now on sale at Best Buy.
The LG C1 is the best TV we've ever tested and it's now on sale at Best Buy.

Best Buy tech deals

Take your favorite tunes with you anytime by shopping these Best Buy deals on headphones like the Bose 700.
Take your favorite tunes with you anytime by shopping these Best Buy deals on headphones like the Bose 700.

Best Buy small appliance deals

Refresh your kitchen with amazing deals on counter-top appliances right now at Best Buy.
Refresh your kitchen with amazing deals on counter-top appliances right now at Best Buy.

Shop the Best Buy 24-hour flash sale.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy: Shop this flash sale for savings on Samsung, Lego and Nespresso

Recommended Stories

  • After 38 years in Mandarin, popular mom-and-pop chicken wing spot Wing-It to close

    An expiring lease, rising food costs and an uncertain business climate are forcing Jacksonville chicken wing spot Wing-It to close after 38 years.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Shop today's best Amazon deals on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush, the Kindle Paperwhite and a Star Wars Lego set on sale today.

  • GOP steps up attacks on canceling student debt

    Republicans are attacking Democrats and President Biden on the issue of student loan debt cancellation, linking the effort to inflation and calling it a transfer of wealth to elites. It is an “absurd fiscal policy that will make inflation worse” and that shows Democrats have “prioritized the demands of the liberal elite” over working Americans,…

  • 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store

    The neighborhood dollar store has some great values on everyday items, and it's fun to fill up your basket on your must-haves and still have change from a $20 bill. But it shouldn't be the go-to for...

  • Crypto Gambling Skyrockets – What Do The Infographics Show

    Over time because of the technological development and the way it changes our lives, the use of cryptos skyrockets.

  • 7 Ways to Save Money in May

    May offers many opportunities to save money. From community-wide garage sales to price cuts at the mechanic, you'll discover major ways to save money in May.

  • Teachers get free food, deals and discounts for Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday. Where to save.

    National Teachers Day 2022 is Tuesday and Teacher Appreciation Week runs through Friday. FInd deals at Zaxby's, select Chick-fil-A and McDonald's.

  • 4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

    Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...

  • May the 4th Be With You: We Found 35 Star Wars Day Gifts for All the Jedis in Your Life

    Celebrate your loved ones with the best Star Wars gifts any hardcore fan would be glad to receive.

  • 9 Things That Are Always Worth Buying at Costco

    If you've ever thrown away half a gallon of ketchup because you got a little carried away at Costco, you know that not every bargain buy ends up saving you money. If you buy strategically, Costco and other warehouse stores really can save you money. Knowing what to buy -- and what to avoid -- can make the difference for your next Costco trip, as well as your bank account.

  • The Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

    Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...

  • Stumped on a Mother's Day gift? Here are 6 great ideas as the big day looms

    Mother's Day is only a week away, and many people still are searching for the the right gift. Here are six ideas that might make the perfect gift.

  • 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

    If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.

  • How shopping at supermarkets will change once the NJ plastic and paper bag ban starts

    After banning one-time use plastic bags, what will stores use instead of shopping bags? Here's what these major NJ supermarkets said.

  • 10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

    Back in 1976, Costco was just starting out and existed as a single location in San Diego, California. Fast forward 45 years later and you've got one of the most epic retail institutions around, with...

  • 8 cooling products to keep your cat comfortable in hot weather

    Protect your cat from overheating emergencies with these cooling products from Amazon.

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • Largest white diamond to ever hit the auction block

    STORY: A pear-shaped diamond just over 228 carats, known as “The Rock,” is going up for auction at Christie’s – the largest white diamond ever to come up for sale. Rahul Kadakia is the head of jewelry at Christie’s International. “I've been here 25 years. Christie's has been here 256 years. And in all this time, this is the largest stone in this shade that we have for sale.”“The Rock” could fetch as much as $30 millions dollars.It was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewel’s sale – part of Christie’s Luxury Week. In fact, despite geopolitical tensions, luxury demand is strong.Just last month, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate LVMH reported strong results in the first-quarter boosted by demand for high-end fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior.While many are feeling the squeeze from the highest inflation in decades, it appears as if wealthier shoppers have so far not been deterred…Though a recent slump in the stock market could test that, Kadakia hopes it’s an opportunity.“While 2021 was one of our best years ever for jewelry and also Christie's across the board in art and in all departments that we, that we sell. The market remains strong. I think the current state of the stock market will give investors the opportunity to buy art and important diamonds as a hedge against what's going on and hope for the prices to keep rising as they do for rare art and objects and perhaps offer them for sale at a different time. Who knows? Maybe we'll sell these stones again in ten years from now.”Christie’s auction will also feature a yellow 205 carat diamond known as “The Red Cross Diamond” – the third time the rare yellow gem will be up for auction in 104 years.Its estimated selling price is between $7 to $10 million. Part of the proceeds from that sale will go to the International Red Cross.

  • British Pound Continues to Bounce Around Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday as the ¥162.50 level continues to offer a bit of support for the short term.

  • The 58 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

    Mother's Day is one of those holidays that immediately causes a brain white-out: So many loved ones to appreciate! So many gifts and keepsakes to choose from! Our tips: If you're able, share some extra-special...