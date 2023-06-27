Best Buy's 4th of July deals are here—shop 30+ deals on Arlo, Lenovo and Razer

Score 4th of July prices on must-have tech and home appliances at Best Buy.

Whether you're in the market for new tech or handy appliances, Best Buy has incredible savings for you with its 4th of July deals. Score major discounts on everything from smart TVs and laptops to markdowns on headphones and gaming accessories. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite Best Buy deals available to shop today.

Shop 4th of July Best Buy deals

And if you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy this summer and beyond, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Featured 4th of July Best Buy deal

Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle

Save big on an Arlo security camera bundle from Best Buy that'll help keep your home safe.

Keep a closer eye on your property this summer by picking up the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle today at Best Buy for $200 off—bringing the original list price of $699.99 down to $499.99 for the white version. The bundle includes three security cameras, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts and a security yard sign.

$499.99 at Best Buy (Save $200)

Top 10 4th of July deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July headphone deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Beats and more.

Shop headphone deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July tablet deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.

Shop tablet deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings from Best Buy on elite TVs.

Shop TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July laptop deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July kitchen deals

Save $1,000 on this snazzy LG smart fridge from Best Buy.

Shop kitchen deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July video game deals

Get ready to game this summer with incredible Best Buy deals on gaming accessories.

Shop gaming deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July tech deals

Snag $70 off a Samsung smartwatch at Best Buy.

Shop tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy 4th of July home deals

Light up the night with this Energizer headlamp deal from Best Buy.

Shop home deals at Best Buy

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July deals start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns from Best Buy and others on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July deals to shop?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Best Buy as well as Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of the 4th of July.

What are the best 4th of July deals at Best Buy?

Best Buy always has elite deals, but some of their top ones ahead of 4th of July include this $1,300 discount on a popular LG smart refrigerator and this major markdown on a LG TV. Whether you need new tech, appliances, video games or whatever else, Best Buy has you covered before Independence Day and beyond. Plus, you can shop the retailers' daily deals section, which features discounts on a variety of its products like air fryers and even exercise equipment.

Shop Best Buy deals

