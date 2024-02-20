©Toyota

This year, 38% of overall Americans surveyed by GOBankingRates said they plan on buying a car. Middle-class Americans working to reach this financial milestone will be in the market for affordable vehicles and may wonder which cars are the most budget-friendly.

To help Americans choose an affordable car, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the top 2023 and 2024 vehicles to determine the best cars for the middle class. The barometer for middle-class median income, $75,149, was used by GOBankingRates and sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey determined the range of monthly car payments, as it states Americans making the middle-class income set by GOBankingRates have a mean income before taxes of $83,894 and spend approximately 6% of their annual income on vehicle purchases and finance charges.

In alphabetical order, here are the best cars for middle-class Americans.

jetcityimage / Getty Images

2023 Kia Rio

Starting MSRP: $17,690

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $372 Minimum salary needed: $44,640

Good credit score Monthly payment: $408 Minimum salary needed: $48,960

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $455 Minimum salary needed: $54,600



©News Mazda USA

2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Starting MSRP: $28,985

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $606 Minimum salary needed: $72,720



©Honda News

2024 Honda Accord

Starting MSRP: $27,895

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $584 Minimum salary needed: $70,080



©Honda

2024 Honda Civic — Compact

Starting MSRP: $23,950

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $502 Minimum salary needed: $60,240

Good credit score Monthly payment: $550 Minimum salary needed: $66,000

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $614 Minimum salary needed: $73,680



2024 Honda Civic — Hatchback and Sedan

Starting MSRP: $24,950

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $502 Minimum salary needed: $60,240

Good credit score Monthly payment: $550 Minimum salary needed: $66,000

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $614 Minimum salary needed: $73,680



©Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Starting MSRP: $21,475

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $450 Minimum salary needed: $54,000

Good credit score Monthly payment: $494 Minimum salary needed: $59,280

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $551 Minimum salary needed: $66,120



David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Sonata

Starting MSRP: $27,500

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $575 Minimum salary needed: $69,000



2024 Kia Forte

Starting MSRP: $19,990

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $420 Minimum salary needed: $50,400

Good credit score Monthly payment: $460 Minimum salary needed: $55,200

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $513 Minimum salary needed: $61,560



©Kia Motors America

2024 Kia K5

Starting MSRP: $25,590

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $536 Minimum salary needed: $64,320

Good credit score Monthly payment: $587 Minimum salary needed: $70,440



©Kia

2024 Kia Niro

Starting MSRP: $26,940

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $564 Minimum salary needed: $67,680

Good credit score Monthly payment: $618 Minimum salary needed: $74,160



©Kia

2024 Kia Soul

Starting MSRP: $20,190

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $424 Minimum salary needed: $50,880

Good credit score Monthly payment: $465 Minimum salary needed: $55,800

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $518 Minimum salary needed: $62,160



©Mitsubishi

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Starting MSRP: $17,795

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $374 Minimum salary needed: $44,880

Good credit score Monthly payment: $410 Minimum salary needed: $49,200

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $458 Minimum salary needed: $54,960



©Nissan

2024 Nissan Versa

Starting MSRP: $16,390

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $345 Minimum salary needed: $41,400

Good credit score Monthly payment: $378 Minimum salary needed: $45,360

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $422 Minimum salary needed: $50,640



Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru Impreza

Starting MSRP: $22,995

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $482 Minimum salary needed: $57,840

Good credit score Monthly payment: $528 Minimum salary needed: $63,360

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $590 Minimum salary needed: $70,800



©Toyota

2024 Toyota Camry

Starting MSRP: $26,420

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $553 Minimum salary needed: $66,360

Good credit score Monthly payment: $606 Minimum salary needed: $72,720



©Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla

Starting MSRP: $22,050

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $462 Minimum salary needed: $55,440

Good credit score Monthly payment: $507 Minimum salary needed: $60,840

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $566 Minimum salary needed: $67,920



©Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla — Hatchback

Starting MSRP: $23,505

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $493 Minimum salary needed: $59,160

Good credit score Monthly payment: $540 Minimum salary needed: $64,800

Fair credit score Monthly payment: $603 Minimum salary needed: $72,360



©Pressroom Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86

Starting MSRP: $28,400

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $594 Minimum salary needed: $71,280



©Toyota

2024 Toyota Prius Prime

Starting MSRP: $27,950

Very good credit score Monthly payment: $585 Minimum salary needed: $70,200



Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 60 of the top 2023 and 2024 cars in this study to determine the Best Cars for the Middle Class. GOBankingRates determined the Middle-Class income by sourcing the Pew Research Center’s definition of “two-thirds to double” the income of a given area. With that definition GOBankingRates decided to use the median income from the 2022 American Community Survey ($75,149) as a barometer for U.S. Middle Class income. The range of monthly car payments was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which states that Americans (that make the middle class income we set above) have a mean income before taxes of $83,894, and spend $4,677 on vehicle purchases (net outlay) plus $343 on vehicle finance charges; thus, middle class Americans spend approximately 6% of their annual income on vehicle purchases and finance charges; this served as the low-end of the price range and 10% on the high end (assuming 50% of income spent on necessities, with housing costing a maximum of 30%, vehicles 10% and then 10% for other necessities). Individual vehicle websites were sourced from their starting MSRPs, and CarMAX’s car payment calculator was used to determine monthly payments with fair credit, good credit and very good credit. The salaries analyzed was just $75,149 salary before taxes; so as long as annual car payments came in under 10% of the middle-class income they were included in the final ranking. Payments were based on no down payment and 60-month finance terms. All data was compiled and is up to date as of February 8, 2024.

