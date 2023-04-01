U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,433.75
    +102.88 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

20
Jennifer Taylor
·3 min read
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max.

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
Find Out: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

In the U.S., the average cost of monthly expenditures for people ages 65 and older -- e.g., rent, groceries, healthcare costs -- is $1,982.25, according to a GOBankingRates study. You know your budget can't handle passing the $2,000-per-month mark, so you want to make a strategic move.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options around the country to choose from. Whether you're hoping to move to a city with warmer weather, want to be closer to family or are looking for a tight community with a lot to do -- now that you have more free time -- we found a place that will meet your needs.

Ready to start searching for a new place to enjoy your golden years? Keep reading to discover these cities where you can retire for cheap.

J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. North Royalton, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,715.74

  • Livability: 88

This Ohio town boasts the highest livability score on this list, but that comes at a premium. A one-bedroom apartment will run approximately $944.71 per month on average and monthly healthcare costs are $355.49 on average.

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. San Angelo, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,700.42

  • Livability: 78

A one-bedroom apartment in this Texas town will run around $847.14 per month on average. Grocery costs will run $380.53 per month.

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897
Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

8. Longview, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,700.42

  • Livability: 78

15% of Longview's residents are 65 and older, making it a great town for retirees to settle down and make friends. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $893.57 per month.

Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons
Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons

7. Florissant, Missouri

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,684.79

  • Livability: 76

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in this Missouri town is $900.86. Monthly healthcare costs will run around $394.75.

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,661.63

  • Livability: 75 

Grocery costs in Des Moines average $395.36 per month. A one-bedroom apartment will run about $771 a month on average -- the lowest price on this list.

photovs / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photovs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Parma Heights, Ohio

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,653.28

  • Livability: 76

Social butterflies won't find life in Parma Heights challenging, as 20% of the population is 65 and older. And grocery costs are on the lower end, averaging $398.65 per month.

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Baytown, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,649.77

  • Livability: 75

With only 12% of the population over the age of 65, retirees may have trouble finding social communities. Rent here is about $857.43 per month, the second-highest on the list.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Abilene, Texas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,602.28

  • Livability: 75

Living in Abilene, you'll enjoy the cheapest one-bedroom rent on the list, averaging $776.86 per month. On the other hand, healthcare costs are high at a monthly average of $446.95.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Fargo, North Dakota

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,587.35

  • Livability: 76

One of the three cheapest on the list, rent in Fargo averages about $808.71 per month. However, monthly grocery costs are on the higher side, averaging $409.77.

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,569.11

  • Livability: 75

At a monthly average of $376.42, groceries in Fort Wayne are the most affordable on the list. Additionally, healthcare costs in the city are the lowest on this list, averaging $343.84.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the best cities to retire on a monthly budget of $2,00 or less, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 rents. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find which cities a person 65 and older could survive on $2,000 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, (4) according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; and (5) must have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChi

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • Seven Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Schwab ETF Logs $4.6 Billion Inflow Amid Quarter-End Shuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s model-portfolio boom appears to have flashed its invisible power for the second time in this week after a once-sleepy Charles Schwab Corp. bond exchange-traded fund received another monster inflow.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woe

  • The 10 best 1-year CD rates for April 2023

    Check out the CDs that made our top 10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks

    Customers withdrew another $126 billion the week ending March 22, bringing total industry deposits to their lowest level since July 2021.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.