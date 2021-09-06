U.S. markets closed

Best-in-Class Companies Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan Institute

·2 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

"The Companies recognized as Enlightened Growth Leaders share the vision of Frost & Sullivan Institute- leveraging Best Practices to become a part of the solution to some of the greatest challenges the world faces today. These Companies analyze what needs to be done, implement at best practices level and inspire all stakeholders," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Thales Group
UniCredit SpA
Valeo S.A.
Volvo Car Corporation
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Barloworld Logistics
Airtel India
Cadila Pharmaceuticals
Chemanol
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
General Motors
The IDC (South Africa)
EXPERSE
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Old Mutual Limited
Sasol Limited
STC
Tata Communications
Tata Motors
Telkom SA SOC Limited
Vodafone Group Plc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

Related Links
www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-in-class-companies-earn-enlightened-growth-leadership-recognition-from-frost--sullivan-institute-301369775.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

