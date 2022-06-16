The best computer monitor deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021: We found the best monitors for some great prices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You’ve probably seen news about the big Amazon Prime Day 2021 event by now, but let's not forget that E3, one of the year's biggest gaming events, just happened. Whether you want to see the next generation of games in their full glory, or just need something great for work, now is a great time for a new monitor. The affordable LG 27-inch 4K 27UL500-W monitor, usually $349.99, hit $279.99, its lowest price ever—and it's not the only one.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We collected a nice assortment of awesome deals, from 4K monsters to surprisingly affordable high-refresh monitors that we love. If you were lucky enough to snag a latest-gen graphics card, you might want to show off its muscles with the above monitor, or you can simply save big on a great 1080p monitor to upgrade your work/Netflix experience at the same time.

The best computer monitor deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

We called this Ben-Q Zowie monitor one of the best in its price range despite a less-than-killer color saturation.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the best computer monitor deals to shop now