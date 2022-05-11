U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.49
    -40.56 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.07
    -159.67 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,430.84
    -306.83 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.01
    -24.78 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.51
    +5.75 (+5.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0630 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8210
    -0.6090 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,846.53
    -1,789.35 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.02
    -45.67 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

The Best Contact Center as a Service Software for Enterprise in 2022, as Indicated by Software Buyers

·2 min read

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews has published its 2022 Contact Center as a Service Data Quadrant, which reveals the top four providers for enterprise in 2022. These providers have been named Gold Medalists based on the feedback gathered from software buyers via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey.

SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) is a cloud-based customer experience solution that allows organizations to use a provider's software to manage incoming support or respond to inquiries from consumers in a hosted subscription model.

On SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant, software providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (Composite Score, or CS) that averages end-user evaluation across four different areas: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. The CCaaS providers with the top scores are recognized by SoftwareReviews as Gold Medalists for the year.

The 2022 Contact Center as a Service Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Five9 Virtual Contact Center, 8.3 CS, for screen prompts, call scripting, and call flow management.

  • Avaya OneCloud, 8.2 CS, for call recordings and multichannel integration.

  • Genesys Cloud CX, 8.2 CS, for multichannel queue management and ease of implementation.

  • NICE, 8.2 CS, for skills-based routing and breadth of features.

To compare and evaluate CCaaS providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated CCaaS category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-contact-center-as-a-service-software-for-enterprise-in-2022-as-indicated-by-software-buyers-301545356.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

Recommended Stories

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • IBM Transforms Business Operations with the RISE with SAP Solution in Expanded Partnership with SAP

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) and SAP today announced the latest milestone in their long-standing partnership as IBM undertakes one of the world's largest corporate transformation projects based on SAP® ERP software, designed to fuel the company's growth and better support its clients.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Infla

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. judge says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    A U.S. judge has determined that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding had been secured to take electric car maker Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's pre-trial decision represented a major victory for investors in a lawsuit accusing the world's richest person of inflating stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of dollars in damages. Chen granted the shareholders summary judgment on the issue of whether Musk knowingly made false statements but declined to grant them summary judgment on the question of whether these statements actually impacted Tesla's share prices.

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingMegacap-Tech Selloff Deepe

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • P&G poised to settle class action lawsuit over benzene in deodorant products

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble is poised to settle a class action lawsuit over the presence of benzene in some products.

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.