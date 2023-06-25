In this article, we are going to discuss the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state. You can skip our detailed analysis of the history of modern craft brewing, the craft beer industry in the United States, the state with the most craft beer, the craft beer capital of the U.S., the craft beer challenge faced by the major beer producers in the country and the future outlook of the craft beer industry and go directly to Best Craft Beer Brands in the 10 Biggest U.S. States.

Craft beer is small-scale, individually brewed beer, made using traditional and non-mechanized methods. Many people love craft beer for its better taste, health benefits and the wide variety of options that it has to offer. For this reason, we've done a list on the best craft beer brands in each state in the US.

History of Modern Craft Brewing:

Although the art of brewing has been around since ancient times, the modern-day craft beer began in the 1960s in the United States, when Fritz Maytag bought the Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco. He decided to improve the quality of beer using new brewing techniques, leading to the introduction of the handcrafted Anchor Porter in 1972, and Liberty Ale and Christmas Ale in 1975, thus starting a craft beer revolution.

Craft Beer Industry in the United States:

According to the Beer Association, retail dollar sales of craft beer increased 5% to $28.4 billion in 2022, accounting for 24.6% of the $115 billion overall American beer market. The major reasons for this increase in dollar sales were price increases and the continued shift back in beer volume to bars and restaurants from packaged sales.

The craft brewing industry also contributed $72.2 billion to the U.S. economy in 2022. This figure includes the total economic impact of beer brewed by craft brewers as it moves through the breweries, wholesalers and retailers, as well as non-beer products, like food and merchandise sold at brewpub restaurants and tap rooms.

The industry also provided 460,000 jobs in the country in 2022, including almost 190,000 direct jobs at breweries and brewpubs. The total number of craft breweries in the U.S. also increased to 9,552 in 2022, an increase of 99% from 2015, hence clearly depicting the craft revolution that has been taking place in the American beer market.

State with the Most Craft Beer:

When it comes to craft brewing, the top beer producing state in the U.S. is California, with the Golden State boasting 957 craft breweries in 2021. California is also the state with the most craft beer produced in 2021, with over 3.5 million barrels, or 3.8 gallons per every 21+ adult in the state.

On the contrary, Mississippi has only 20 craft breweries present and hence would be the worst state for craft beer in a way. But this doesn’t mean at all that the Magnolia State doesn’t have any worthy brews to offer, as you’ll see later on in our list of best craft beer brands in each state.

Craft Beer Capital of the U.S.:

San Diego, with its rich and historic beer culture, holds the title of being the craft beer capital of the U.S. With over 150 breweries, countless beer bars and innovative tasting rooms, the craft beer experience is massive in this region. The city even has a signature craft style -- The West Coast-Style IPA, known for its flavor and ridiculous amount of hops packed into one pint.

The Craft Beer Challenge:

The gradual rise of the craft beer industry over the past few decades has presented a crucial challenge to the major beer companies in the country. The principle strength of craft brewing lies in its vast array of beer innovations to reflect the shift of today’s consumers, as it offers its customers ‘something different’ from what they’re normally used to.

Large beer producers, like Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) have invested heavily in the craft trend and acquired regional breweries, or created their own craft beer brands. The blockbuster deal last year was Japanese giant Sapporo’s $165 million purchase of Stone Brewing.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) acquired the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in 1988, enabling the family brewery to grow and expand into a national brand. The Leinenkugel Specialty brand is currently among the top 10 craft beers in the U.S., with total dollar sales of over $100 million in U.S. multi-outlets in 2022. Blue Moon is another important craft beer brand owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP).

Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) also owns a variety of regional craft brewing companies, including Goose Island, Elysian and 10 Barrel Brewing Company etc. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) spent an estimated $200 million in four separate transactions to acquire Goose Island, Elysian, 10 Barrel Brewing Company and Blue Point Brewing.

Another Japanese giant, the Kirin Holdings Company, acquired the Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing Company in 2019, in a deal worth $352.8 million. New Belgium is the #1 craft beer brand in America in terms of dollar sales, with reported sales of $429.3 million in the U.S. multi-outlets in 2022.

If you wish to read about other big beer brands, please refer to our article 20 Biggest Beer Brands in America.

Future Outlook:

Although the American craft beer industry has enjoyed significant growth in the recent past, it still has many challenges to face. These include rapidly climbing shipping and raw material costs, distributors reluctant to take on new brands, and a market saturated with hard seltzers, canned cocktails and other alternatives to traditional beer. Craft beers also tend to be more expensive than regular domestic beers, because of their rich ingredients and smaller production volumes, so they are also more sensitive to economic downturns.

No matter which route craft beer takes to tackle these challenges, it is evident, thus far, that the craft trend is here to stay. It is likely that there will be no shortage of varieties, and innovation will play a strong role in the industry’s future.

As we also mentioned in our article 25 Most Imported Beer Brands in the World, the global craft beer market was valued at $93.69 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $243.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% in this forecast period.

With that said, let's move on to the most popular craft beer brands in every state in America.

Best Craft Beer Brands in Each U.S. State

Natalya Okorokova/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have searched through sources such as Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate and RateBeer etc., looking for the best American craft beer brands in every US state, and also looked for the best craft beers in every American state on Google Trends.

In the end, we came up with this hand-picked list of best craft beers in each U.S. state, ranked alphabetically in a descending order. The ABV, or alcohol by volume, content of certain craft beers can vary from batch to batch.

If you would also like to read about which states are consuming the most amounts of beer, please refer to 25 U.S. States with the Highest Beer Consumption per Capita.

Here's the list of best craft beer brands in each US state:

50. Wyoming

Snake River Zonker Stout, 6% ABV

This epic stout from Jackson Hole’s Snake River Brewing is an intensely roasty sip of malty smoothness. Zonker is a testament to the pleasures of an adjunct-free, rich-and-roasty stout, redolent with deeply roasted barley and dark chocolate.

49. Wisconsin

New Glarus Spotted Cow, 4.8% ABV

The spotted cow is a blend of pilsner malt, white wheat and caramel malt. The water comes from a well on the brewery property and has a hard character to it. New Glarus only distributes within its own state, so you’ll have to travel all the way to America’s Dairyland if you want to get your hands on a cold Spotted Cow.

48. West Virginia

Greenbrier Valley Mothman, 6.7% ABV

The ABV limit in West Virginia was finally raised from 6% to 12% in 2009, thus opening the door for more innovation, experimentation and styles for everyone to enjoy. The Mothman is a Black IPA, brewed with Columbus and Amarillo, reaching 71 IBUs. The malt profile provides a touch of roasted toffee and chocolate.

47. Washington

Fremont Brewing Universal Pale Ale, 5.6% ABV

Washington is the second largest hop-growing region in the world, so you know the beer is as fresh as it comes. The Universal Pale Ale from Fremont offers a distinctive Northwest twist on the classic pale ale and is a blend of old-and new-school hops and malts. All the ingredients are locally sourced by Fremont for their flagship product. This American Pale Ale from the Evergreen State deserves the spotlight, hence we've included it among the Greatest Craft Beer Brands From Each U.S. State.

46. Virginia

Hardywood Park Gingerbread Stout, 9.2% ABV

This seasonal brew from Hardywood, only available in the fall, actually does taste like gingerbread booze. Made with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm and wildflower honey from Bearer farms, Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of notes.

45. Vermont

The Alchemist Heady Topper, 8% ABV

With a world-class score of 100 from Beer Advocate, Heady Topper is one of the best craft beers in America. It is an American double IPA which is meant to give you wave after wave of hoppy goodness on your palate. A tremendous amount of American hops will bombard your taste buds, and leave you with a dense hoppy finish in your mouth.

44. Utah

Epic Big Bad Baptist, 11-12% ABV

Salt Lake’s Epic Brewing produces many beers that are exactly that: Epic. The Big Bad Baptist is an annual-release imperial stout brewed with cocoa nibs and a rotating roster of coffee beans. This luxuriously rich imperial stout is aged in used whiskey/Bourbon barrels and the ABV varies with every batch.

43. Tennessee

Blackberry Farm Classic Saison, 6.3% ABV

The secluded Blackberry Farm Brewery comes out on top among many other highly-rated breweries in Tennessee. The Classic is a Belgian-style farmhouse ale brewed with floor-malted barley, wheat and noble hops.

42. South Dakota

Crow Peak WICCA (Wickedly Charming Chili Ale), 6.6% ABV

Craft beer is few and far between in South Dakota but there’s definitely some good stuff to be had. The team behind Spearfish’s Crow Peak earned their spot at the fiery top when they came up with this malty seasonal ale, with heaping handfuls of locally sourced and fresh roasted Anaheim and jalapeño peppers. Chili beers are not everyone's cup of tea, but the WICCA is a must-try for the more adventurous craft beer enthusiasts, so we have included it in our list of Best Craft Beers From Every State in America.

41. South Carolina

Westbrook Brewing Gose, 4% ABV

Unusual in its methods, The Westbrook Brewing Company often collaborates with other breweries across the country and has given us a number of popular craft beer brands. A modern take on an old German style of beer, the Gose is a refreshing wheat beer brewed with gray sea salt and coriander. While the addition of salt may sound strange, it adds a pleasant touch to an otherwise mild beer.

40. Rhode Island

Grey Sail Flying Jenny, 6% ABV

The Flying Jenny, named appropriately for the nautical location of the brewery, is unusual in its unfiltered taste. It is an extra pale ale crafted with five different malts and complemented by northwestern hops, that can be enjoyed year-round.

39. Oregon

10 Barrel Cucumber Crush, 5% ABV

With over 200 breweries and brew pubs, Oregon is considered the best beer state in the union and the craft beer capital of the west. The Cucumber Crush is a Berliner Weisse style beer, with a crisp, light and refreshing aftertaste, courtesy of fresh cucumbers.

38. Oklahoma

OK Cider Barrel-Aged Appletoberfest, 8.4% ABV

Ranked as one of the best craft beers of 2022 by Bloomberg, the Barrel-Aged Appletoberfest is made by taking the fall favorite, caramely Appletoberfest and aging it in Elija Craig barrels while lagering, to add a light Bourbon character, with hints of oak and a nice tannic finish.

37. North Dakota

Laughing Sun Brewing Sinister, 9% ABV

Born from a monthly poker game and a well-timed conversation, this brewery pumps out beer among the mountains of North Dakota. Sinister is a playful, easy-drinking, effervescent, Belgian Golden Strong Ale that packs the punch of a heavyweight champ. When it comes to best craft beer brands in each U.S. state, North Dakota sure is a highlight.

36. New Mexico

La Cumbre Project Dank, 7.5% ABV

Project Dank isn’t only one of the best craft beer brands in the US, it’s also a continuously evolving recipe that the maestros over at La Cumbre tweak and tinker with every time they make it. It is a rotating lineup of American IPAs that typically offer a bold, clean and classic IPA experience.

35. New Jersey

Carton Boat Beer, 4.2% ABV

There are several top-notch Garden State breweries flying under the national radar, but Carton Brewing deserves a nod. Low in alcohol content, this IPA has touches of grape fruit and pine, with just enough hoppiness to remind you that it’s beer. And it’s been around way before the session IPA trend took hold!

34. New Hampshire

Smuttynose Robust Porter, 6.2% ABV

Next up on our list of Best Craft Beers From Each State is the smooth and very-drinkable Robust Porter from the Granite State. This hearty, mahogany colored ale is brewed to evoke the dark, full-bodied ales that were a favorite of dockworkers and warehousemen in 19th century London. With its distinct flavors of chocolate and coffee, and just enough of a hoppy taste to keep things interesting, the Robust Porter is as tasty in the 21st century as it was in the 19th.

33. Nevada

Revision IPA, 6.5% ABV

This India Pale Ale, with its low impact bitterness and high impact aroma and flavor, is the flagship IPA of the Revision Brewing Company. The beer’s Simcoe hop flavor melds seamlessly with tropical citrus, orange and pine.

32. Nebraska

Zipline Daaang! IPA, 8% ABV

This new American IPA is so dank and tangy, its name was instantly obvious! A muted malt backbone gives way to a highlight reel of American hop flavors, from tangerine, honeydew, guava, and mango to evergreen, resin and bone-dry grapefruit pith. Daaaang! is a highly-rated Imperial IPA that is a go-to beer for many in the Cornhusker State, so it deserves a spot among the Leading Craft Beer Brands From Each American State.

31. Montana

Big Sky Trout Slayer, 5% ABV

If you’re road-tripping through Flathead Indian County, a stop at Big Sky Brewing in Missoula is highly recommended. The Trout Slayer is a filtered wheat ale, fermented at cool temperatures, making it a smooth, drinkable session beer.

30. Missouri

Perennial Artisan Ales Savant Blanc, 8% ABV

Determining the top brew coming out of a city that was quite literally built on beer is no easy task, but at least we can count on the heavily-decorated Perennial Artisan Ales to alleviate some of the guessing work. The Savant Blanc is a 100% Brettanomyces fermented Belgian Blonde Ale, aged for 5 months in Chardonnay barrels with Chardonel grapes.

29. Mississippi

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan, 4.3% ABV

Located in Kiln, Mississippi’s oldest craft brewery produces a range of delicious craft beers and their flagship Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale was the first in the U.S. to use whole-roasted pecans as part of the grain bill. It is a nutty, caramelly, boozy brew definitely worth trying.

28. Minnesota

Surly Todd the Axe Man, 7.2% ABV

Minnesota is known for having one of the best craft beer brands of all US states. When you name a beer Todd the Axe Man, it better be worthy of such an attention-grabbing name. First brewed in collaboration with Amager brewery in Denmark, this beer finishes rich and dry with Golden Promise malt.

27. Massachusetts

Samuel Adams Boston Lager, 5% ABV

Massachusetts is home to the largest microbrewery in the world, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Now the fourth largest brewer in the U.S. with a revenue of over $2 billion in 2022, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) helped start a craft beer revolution with the Samuel Adams Boston Lager. First introduced in 1984, Jim Koch, the founder of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), first brewed the Boston Lager in his kitchen - a recipe that belonged to his great great grandfather that he found in his father’s attic. Samuel Adams had dollar sales of $219.8 million in U.S. multi-outlets in 2022. The Boston Lager has played an instrumental role in the development of the craft beer industry in the country, so it deserves a spot in our index of Best Craft Beer Brands From Every American State.

26. Maryland

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon, 7.25% ABV

Even though there has been a lot of repackaging for this iconic IPA over the years, thankfully the recipe remains unadulterated. This flagship beer of Heavy Seas is brewed with loads of Simcoe, Palisade and Centennial. Loose Cannon boasts an expertly blanched nose, reminiscent of grapefruit and pine, with a soft, floral bitterness.

25. Maine

Allagash White, 5.2% ABV

One of the oldest and best American breweries focusing on Belgian styles, Allgash has given us some of the best craft beer brands in the state of Louisiana, but their claim to fame is their phenomenal witbier. This Belgian style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat and raw wheat for a hazy ‘white’ appearance.

24. Louisiana

Abita Amber, 4,5% ABV

Sourcing their water from natural springs approximately 30 miles away from New Orleans, Abita’s first and still best-selling beer is the Munich style Amber Lager. Brewed with pale and caramel malts and German Perlel hops, this lager has a smooth, malty, slightly caramel flavor and a rich amber color.

23. Kentucky

Lexington Brewing Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, 8.2% ABV

If Kentucky is known for one thing, it’s bourbon. This Kentucky Ale is aged in freshly decanted bourbon barrels from some of Kentucky’s finest distilleries. Subtle yet familiar flavors of vanilla and oak are imparted to this special ale and it is aged for at least six weeks. This English Strong Ale certainly deserves to be among the Top Craft Beer Brands From Each U.S. State.

22. Kansas

Free State Copperhead Pale Ale, 5.8% ABV

Free State Brewing was opened in 1989 and became the first legal brewery in Kansas in over a hundred years that year. The Copperhead Pale Ale was literally inspired when the head brewer was bitten by a venomous snake. Sneakily balanced, this beer has just enough of a hop bite to balance the nutty Golden Promise malt at its heart.

21. Iowa

Toppling Goliath Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout, 12% ABV

This Decorah-based IPA and barrel-aged ale specialist has been lighting up beer nerd bucket lists from the jump. Rated as the Best Craft Beer in the World by BeerAdvocate and RateBeer, the Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is chocolate chip pancakes drenched with maple syrup, served with espresso and a shot of bourbon, all in one sip. The culmination of everything one would want on a chilly morning. This American Imperial Stout is a no-brainer in our list of Best Craft Beers From Every State in America.

20. Indiana

3 Floyds Zombie Dust, 6.5% ABV

The 3 Floyds brewery is known for making some of the best craft beers in the Midwest and for commissioning artists to design bizarre labels for their beers. This ‘Undead Pale Ale’ is a medium-bodied single hop beer showcasing citra hops from the Yakima Valley.

19. Idaho

Grand Teton Double Vision Doppelbock, 11% ABV

Not too many American brewers tackle the Doppelbock style, a German lager that was once brewed by fasting monks during Lent, as a stand-in for bread. This rich, decadent beer is worth savoring each winter and has a bourbon barrel-aged cousin too.

18. Hawaii

Maui Brewing Imperial Coconut Porter, 9% ABV

It feels wrong to pick a Hawaiian beer unless it has a taste of the tropics. This Imperial Porter from Maui Brewing is probably the best use of Hawaii’s plentiful coconuts. Brewed with toasted coconuts and giving off chocolate notes from the dark malt, this beer is a Hawaiian dessert in a glass.

17. Delaware

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA, 9% ABV

Called ‘Perhaps the best IPA in America’ by Esquire Magazine, the Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA holds the distinction of being the favorite brew of many IPA drinkers the world over. Named after the amount of time the beer is continuously hopped, ‘90’ also reflects the amount of IBUs, hop additions during the boil and 9% ABV. The 60, 75 and 120 versions that follow suit are equally fantastic.

16. Connecticut

New England Brewing Fuzzy Baby Ducks, 6.2% ABV

This charmingly-named beer is single-hopped with 100% citra hops for a delicious citrus flavor, with hints of papaya and mango. Dry malts and juicy, resinous oranges round out this brew. A 16oz Draft of this IPA in the New England Brewing taproom will set you back $7. Fuzzy Baby Ducks boasts a world-class rating of 99 on BeerAdvocate, hence it is worth including in our list of Best Craft Beer Brands From Each State.

15. Colorado

Bierstadt Slow Pour Pilsner, 4.7% ABV

Colorado is likely one of the best states for craft beer, since craft beer has been a thing here for decades. The Slow Pour is an uber-classic German pilsner that is strikingly pale, softly malty, crisp and bitter.

14. Arkansas

Ozark BDCS, 10.3% ABV

A true gem of the Ozark mountains, this funky brewery boasts honest people and honest beer. The pride of their craft libations is the BDCS. This bourbon barrel-aged double cream stout is like a silky chocolate and vanilla ice cream float, with a shot of bourbon.

13. Arizona

SunUp White Russian Imperial Coffee Stout, 9.2% ABV

If you’re a fan of coffee and stouts, the White Russian Imperial is a craft beer for you. This coffee stout is a meal on its own with bold flavors of coffee and bittersweet chocolate, with notes of vanilla, sweet cream and plum.

12. Alaska

Anchorage Bitter Monk, 9% ABV

The largest state in the union doesn’t make most people think of great beer, but that’s beginning to change. Hop bitterness and tart sour flavors don’t usually go well together but Anchorage Brewing’s Bitter Monk has been a revelation. Aged in chardonnay oak barrels and fermented with Belgian yeast and then wild Brettanomyces, this IPA is formidably strong but smooth and complex.

11. Alabama

Good People Snake Handler, 10% ABV

The Snake Handler Double India pale ale from this Birmingham brewery is as hoppy and bitter as it gets. But this light IPA has aromas of pine, citrus, pineapple, flowers, spice and grassiness, with a biscuit and caramel backbone, to balance out its 100+ IBUs. However, as they say for craft beer enthusiasts that 'Bitter is Better', so the Snake Handler is a part of our Best Craft Beers From Each U.S. State list.

Click to continue reading and see the Best Craft Beer Brands in the 10 Biggest U.S. States.

Suggested Articles:

Disclaimer: None. Best Craft Beer Brands in Each U.S. State is originally published on Insider Monkey.