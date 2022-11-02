U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.33
    -0.67 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.60
    -12.40 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.38 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9818
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1389
    -0.0095 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7800
    -0.4520 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,141.10
    -312.70 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

The Best Customer Data Platforms to Build Accurate Profiles and Campaigns, According to SoftwareReviews

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Customer Data Platform Data Quadrant, naming two providers as Gold Medalists.

Customer Data Platform (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Customer Data Platform (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

As more buyers have gone digital, customer data platforms (CDP) have become essential for marketing leaders, as these tools help to build comprehensive, highly accurate customer profiles. These profiles allow for relevant campaigns and personalized support. CDP software centralizes and consolidates customer data from multiple sources into one holistic view and helps to support data aggregation, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

To support organizations considering which CDP software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top two providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 109 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Customer Data Platform Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-customer-data-platforms-to-build-accurate-profiles-and-campaigns-according-to-softwarereviews-301666888.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

