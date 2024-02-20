The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Dollar Tree

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Dollar Tree is already a great place to shop if you’re in the market for inexpensive items like party supplies, books, greeting cards, simple foods and snacks, and other household supplies. But knowing where to go for these things is one thing — choosing the right day or time is another.

Discover More: 5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whether you’re already an avid Dollar Tree shopper or you’ve never gone before, knowing the best times to shop can help you have a better shopping experience or even save time or money.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Best Days of the Week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Perhaps the best time to go to Dollar Tree is during the middle of the week.

“As an avid crafter, I have been in more than my fair share of Dollar Tree stores. If I was traveling for work and passed a new store, you can bet your bottom dollar I was stopping,” said Chelsea Faulkner, avid Dollar Tree shopper and creator of The Crazy Working Mom. “My favorite… days of the week to hit Dollar Tree are typically Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.”

On these days, Dollar Trees tend to be less crowded, since most people are busy with work or school. Many stores are also restocked over the weekend or Monday, meaning you’ll find a greater selection. Of course, location matters, too.

“Depending on your location, the best days to shop at Dollar Tree will vary. That’s because locations get deliveries of new items on different days of the week,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

You might find that the best days to visit your local Dollar Tree are Mondays or Tuesdays.

“To find out when you can expect shelves to be restocked, ask the cashier on your next visit,” Landau added. “Typically, a safe bet is the beginning of the week, since those are likely to have less traffic in the store than the weekends.”

Story continues

Read Next: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Worst Days of the Week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Weekends are the worst days to shop at Dollar Tree. They’re usually busier than the rest of the week and have longer lines, fewer parking spaces and emptier shelves.

“As for the worst days of the week to visit Dollar Tree, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will forever remain my least favorite,” said Faulkner. “The store is typically more crowded on these days, and inventory can be slim pickings for more favorable items.”

It might be hard to avoid the weekend, especially if you work a typical 9-to-5 job. In that case, try to time your shopping trip to skip the crowds.

“If you must go on one of these days, I recommend making it in before 11 a.m.,” said Faulker. “You will be more likely to beat some of the weekend crowd this way, and it will give you a better chance of scoring the items on your list.”

Tips To Improve Your Shopping Experience at Dollar Tree

Here are a few other ways to improve your shopping experience at Dollar Tree — and save time and money:

Avoid worknights. Weekdays are only good if the stores aren’t crowded, so time your visit accordingly. “It’s best to avoid weekends for your shopping trips and early evenings after the typical workday is over, as these tend to be busier times,” said Landau.

Shop the deals. “Before you shop at Dollar Tree, it’s important to check for any applicable coupons or discount codes to ensure you’re getting the best deal,” said Landau. “Head to the store in advance to pick up a copy of Dollar Tree’s weekly circular, or visit their website.”

Go during lunch on weekdays. “Heading to Dollar Tree between the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is my ideal time, as the store has already been open for a little bit and has had time to move product to the shelves, but the rush hour crowd has not yet hit,” said Faulkner.

Compare prices. “By looking at the items before you shop, you can compare prices and make a shopping list to save money without breaking your budget,” said Landau.

Follow your list. Always try to shop with a list, and only buy things from that list. Otherwise, you could end up going over budget.

Use cash-back websites. “If you shop online, use a cash-back site. If you don’t use one of these tools, you’re essentially leaving free money on the table,” said Landau. Sites like TopCashback may offer cash back, which can add up over time.

Use a rewards credit card. “To layer on even more savings, be sure to use a credit card that can earn you cash back or rewards points,” said Landau. “Depending on your program, you may be able to apply these rewards as a statement credit towards your next bill.”

Find out your store’s delivery schedule. “If you are a regular at your local store, find out which days of the week their truck comes,” Landau said. “Decently busy stores usually see at least two trucks per week. The stores will have the best selection of inventory following those deliveries.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Dollar Tree