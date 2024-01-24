In this article, we will look at the Best DUI Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US. If you want to skip our detailed discussion about alcohol consumption, drunk driving, and innovations to prevent DUI, skip ahead to the Best DUI Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Alcohol is the most widely used drug in the United States. Contrary to what most people believe, even moderate alcohol consumption is linked to negative health consequences. However, one of the greatest dangers that drinking presents is driving under the influence (DUI). People who drive while under the influence of alcohol are a danger to themselves and others as well. Even moderate drinking severely affects a person's driving capabilities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of as low as 0.02% can decline visual functions, which makes it difficult for a person to track rapidly moving targets. A single standard American drink will, on average, raise blood alcohol levels to 0.02%. So, even a single drink can impair your driving abilities. According to the CDC, the risk of traffic accidents increases by 50% for a driver with a BAC of 0.08%. So, four American drinks are enough to put a person at a great risk of traffic collision.

Drunk driving claims about 37 people in the United States every day. In addition, the percentage of people dying from alcohol-impaired driving is rising, as between the years 2020 and 2021, there was a 14% increase in such deaths. It also disproportionately affects the young population. According to NTHSA, in 2019, young people aged 15 to 24 had the highest percentage of drivers involved in fatal crashes, with a BAC of 0.08% or higher. This group represented 31% of those deaths.

Drunk driving has severe consequences for the American economy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol use cost the American economy a total of $249 billion in 2010, 5% of which was attributed to motor vehicle crashes. DUI can be costly to the person charged as well, especially if you want one of the best DUI lawyers to work on your case. A DUI can cost up to $20,000. The bail amount can range from anywhere between $100 to $5000. Attorney fees for first-time offenders can go up to $5000. If the person charged wants to go the trial instead of taking the plea, the fee can increase. In addition, probation and monitoring, DMV fees, towing and storage, and car insurance premium increases could all add up to the cost of your DUI offense. Given this high cost, it is essential to know the BAC which is penalized in the United States. Every state except Utah has the legal limit of 0.08%. The legal limit in Utah is 0.05%.

Story continues

Amid the growing concerns about drunk driving, some companies are working to increase safety on the road. One such company is QinetiQ North America, which recently produced a Driver Alcohol Detection Safety System (DADSS). The $10 million initiative created an onboard system that detects drivers' alcohol levels before they get on the wheel. While it is similar to the interlocking ignition device (IID) that courts order drunk drivers to install, the DADSS is much more advanced. Upon detection of alcohol, the driver must complete a two-step sobriety test. A breathalyzer secured to the steering is the first step, while the second step is the detection of BAC by the infrared sensors attached to the ignition. DADSS is also capable of detecting whether someone in the passenger seat is starting the ignition or not.

Ride-sharing applications such as the one by Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER) also offer convenient ways for drunk people to reach their homes safely. These applications make it easier for drunk drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel. Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER)'s ride-hailing app is just a tap of the phone away, making it easier to find a ride late at night. It offers a convenient alternative to finding public transport or relying on a designated sober driver. In fact, according to Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER), its entrance in Seattle caused the number of DUI arrests to decrease by 10%.

On the other hand, some well-known alcoholic beverage companies are doing their part to reduce the harmful use of alcohol globally. One such company is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), which has committed to investing at least $1 billion across its market in social media campaigns to influence social norms and individual behavior to reduce the harmful use of alcohol. Although this initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)'s corporate social responsibility initiative, it also serves as a move to counter financial headwinds the company is facing in the United States after a recent controversy involving best-selling brand Bud-Light. Here is what Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, said about the company in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“The largest detractors to performance over the quarter were First Horizon Corp (FHN), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), and Bayer (BAYRY). Problems at Anheuser Busch InBev began on April 1 with Dylan Mulvaney’s social media post, which ignited a fiery backlash amongst Bud Light customers across ‘Merica. With volumes down sharply, and competitors gaining share at BUD’s expense, operational deleveraging is set to weigh heavily on US margins amid peak demand pressure in the second quarter. Despite severe US headwinds (second-quarter operating profit maybe half of last year’s levels), we still expect BUD to grow consolidated operating profit at a mid-single-digit rate for the full year. With current issues well understood and investor sentiment in the gutters, we see significant upside in a stock, which is approaching a double-digit FCF yield. With FX headwinds and rising input costs reversing course, increasing margins are likely to drive positive surprises into FY24 as continued deleveraging accrues more value to shareholders.”

With that backdrop, let's look at the best DUI lawyers in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US.

Best DUI Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For our list of the best DUI lawyers in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US, we shortlisted the 30 most populous cities. Then, we looked at Google Reviews of DUI lawyers. For each city, we selected the ones that were highly rated and had at least 190 reviews.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30 - Grieve Law Criminal Defense - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Number of Reviews: 372

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Grieve Law has the best DUI attorneys in Wisconsin. It is an award-winning firm staffed with ex-prosecutors who can help you secure minimal fines and punishment.

29 - Law Offices of Hillel Traub, P.A. - Baltimore, Maryland

Number of Reviews: 293

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

If you are in Maryland, the Law Offices of Hillel Traub would be your best bet for a DUI case. Hillel Traub has over 25 years of experience and has served as an Assistant Attorney General for the Motor Vehicle Administration.

28 - Law Office of Julian J. Poota, PLLC - Detroit, Michigan

Number of Reviews: 360

Average Google Ratings: 5

With a perfect 5 rating and more than 360 reviews on Google Reviews, the Law Office of Julian Poota is the best choice for DUI cases in Detriot.

27 - Jack P. Sherman, Attorney At Law - Memphis, Tennessee

Number of Reviews: 300

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Jack P. Sherman, Attorney At Law, has a reputation for standing firmly with his clients. He goes the extra mile to secure the best possible situation for them.

26 - Las Vegas Defense Group - Criminal & DUI Lawyers - Las Vegas, Nevada

Number of Reviews: 694

Average Google Ratings: 4.8

Las Vegas Defense Group consists of former prosecutors and cops, who are now committed to serving their clients in DUI cases.

25 - Dore Law Firm - Portland, Oregon

Number of Reviews: 255

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Dore Law Firm provides services for all criminal and traffic defense cases. Its lawyers are known to spend time with their clients to help them understand the charges and secure the best possible outcomes.

24 - Law Offices of Ruben Ortiz, PLLC - El Paso, Texas

Number of Reviews: 629

Average Google Ratings: 4.6

Ruben Oritz has been practicing law since 1998. His firm is dedicated to going above and beyond for its clients.

23 - Criminal Defense Lawyer Rosemary C. Scapicchio - Boston, Massachusetts

Number of Reviews: 204

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Rosemary Scapicchio is regarded as an aggressive criminal defense attorney. To her credit, she has success stories where she has exposed police misconduct in several criminal cases.

22 - Hunsucker Legal Group - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Number of Reviews: 644

Average Google Ratings:4.9

Hunsucker Legal Group has over 600 reviews with an average 4.9 rating on Google Reviews, making it one of the best firms for DUI lawyers in Oklahoma City.

21 - Ervin Kibria Law - Washington DC

Number of Reviews: 504

Average Google Ratings: 5.0

Ervin Kibria Law has an impressive 5.0 rating with more than 500 reviews on Google Reviews. The firm is known to provide the best advice to its clients and secure the best outcome for them.

20 - PNC Law Criminal Defense Attorney - Nashville, Tennessee

Number of Reviews: 127

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

PNC Law offers a free consultation, which can help you decipher the best way forward for your case. It has some of the best DUI lawyers in Nashville, Tennessee.

19 - Colorado Legal Defense Group - Criminal & DUI Attorneys - Denver, Colorado

Number of Reviews: 439

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Colorado Legal Defense Group has some of the most experienced defense lawyers for DUI in Denver, Colorado. Their 4.9 ratings and 439 reviews on Google Reviews are a testament to their service towards their clients.

18 - Garguile DUI & Traffic Lawyers - Seattle, Washington

Number of Reviews: 268

Average Google Ratings: 5.0

Garguile DUI and Traffic Lawyers have one of the best defense attorneys in Seattle. They offer assistance in DUI defense, expungement, and traffic tickets.

17 - Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation - San Francisco, California

Number of Reviews: 676

Average Google Ratings: 4.6

With over 40 years of experience, Ticket Crushers is well-versed in DUI defense and traffic violation cases.

16 - Hayes Law Office - Indianapolis, Indiana

Number of Reviews: 240

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Heyes Law Office offers a result-oriented criminal defense. With a 4.9 rating and 240 reviews on Google Reviews, it is one of the best choices for Indianapolis, Indiana.

15 - RTS LAW GROUP - Charlotte, North Carolina

Number of Reviews: 532

Average Google Ratings: 5.0

RTS Law Group offers top DUI lawyers in Charlotte, North Carolina. They have a perfect 5.0 rating with 532 reviews on Google Reviews, which speaks volumes of their services.

14 - Luftman, Heck & Associates LLP - Columbus, Ohio

Number of Reviews: 456

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

As members of the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, Luftman, Heck & Associates are dedicated to their clients. They have some of the best DUI lawyers in Columbus.

13 - Andrew Deegan, Criminal Attorney at Law - Fort Worth, Texas

Number of Reviews: 222

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

Andrew Deegan is a DWI and criminal defense attorney practicing in Fort Worth, Texas. He is dedicated to his clients and offers free consultations to them.

12 - First Coast Criminal Defense - Jacksonville, Florida

Number of Reviews: 195

Average Google Ratings: 4.9

First Coast Criminal Defense is one of the most trusted law firms in Jacksonville, Florida. The firm has a skilled team that goes above and beyond for its clients.

11 - Stephen T Bowling, DWI & Criminal Defense Attorneys - Austin, Texas

Number of Reviews: 259

Average Google Ratings: 5.0

Stephen T Bowling has represented thousands of criminal cases. The 5.0-star average rating with more than 250 reviews on Google reviews makes him one of the best DUI lawyers in Austin, Texas.

Click to continue reading and see Best DUI Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. Best DUI Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey