The best Black Friday tech deals that are already available

It’s felt like Black Friday has been upon us for the past few weeks — but now we’re actually only a couple hours from the biggest shopping day of the year. 2020 has been a different year for many reasons, but retailers have continued with a trend that’s been going on for the past few years: throwing a number of Black Friday deals live on the night of Thanksgiving. We expect to see even more deals crop up tomorrow, but we’ve gathered the best tech deals we could find that are available right now below.

AirPods Pro - $169

Apple AirPods Pro

The best sounding Apple earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are down to $169. These buds up the ante in almost every way -- they fit and sound better than standard AirPods and they have the same solid battery life. Apple also added active noise-cancellation with Transparency Mode, which lets you hop in and out of conversations without missing a beat. Keep an eye on these over the next day or two — they’re currently out of stock at Walmart, but you can still grab them on Amazon.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $169 Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $169

Lenovo Smart Clock - $35

Lenovo Smart Clock

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. This is one of the most compact Google Assistant speakers you can get, and it’s small display makes it extra handy as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. Also, the simpler version of the original, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is half off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $25.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35 Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Walmart - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

HP Envy x360 15 - $669

HP Envy x360 15

HP has the Envy x360 15 laptop for $200 off, bringing it to $669. And you’re getting a pretty powerful model, too — this one has a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Optane memory. It also comes with an FHD touchscreen and an included active pen, the latter of which typically costs extra when you’re buying a convertible laptop.

Buy Envy x360 at HP - $669

Instant Pot Duo Nova - $50

Instant Pot Duo Nova

One of the best Instant Pots for most people, the 6-quart Duo Nova is down to $50 right now. That’s half off its normal price and an all-time low. If you’re new to Instant Pots, or multicookers in general, this one marries features and size well. Not only does this combine a rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker and more into one device, but its 6-quart size is large enough to make a meal for even a large family.

Buy Duo Nova at Amazon - $50 Buy Duo Nova at Target - $50

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $88 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Echo Dot - $29

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It looks quite different from the previous generation (which is also on sale for $19) thanks to its new spherical design. That’s one of the reasons we gave the Echo Dot a score of 89, and we also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $29 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $39

Echo Show 5 - $45

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Fire HD 10 tablet - $80

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The most powerful Fire tablet available, the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $80. Even at its normal price of $150, it’s a great value if you’re in need of a basic, no-frills tablet. We gave it a score of 88 for its sharp display, solid performance and hands-free Alexa abilities. The kids version of the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $130, or $70 off its normal price. You’re getting the regular tablet in this bundle in addition to a child-proof case, a two-year warranty and one free year of Amazon Kids+.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

Kindle Paperwhite - $85

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite returns to its Prime Day price for Black Friday. Now you can get the e-reader for $85, which is a record low. We gave it a score of 95 for its classic, comfortable design, better-contrast display, new waterproofing and added Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $85

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - $299

GoPro Hero8 Black

A special GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is on sale for $299, down from $357, for Black Friday. It includes the action cam, Shorty, a head strap, a 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries, so it’s a good option if you want to get everything you might need to take killer videos in one go. We gave the Hero8 Black a score of 90 for its practical new design, improved stability and easy of use.

Buy Hero8 Black bundle at Amazon - $299

55-inch LG OLED CX 4K Smart TV - $1,399

LG OLED CX smart TV

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is down to $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The 65-inch model is at an all-time low, too, and on Amazon you can save an extra $47 when you clip the on-page coupon. LG launched both of these TVs earlier this year and, in addition to giving you all the great features OLED has to offer, they also have 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Buy 55-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,399 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Amazon - $1,850 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,899

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV - $999

Vizio P-Series smart TV

This $999 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at GameStop - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Amazon - $999 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Best Buy - $999

Roku Streambar - $100

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

The new Roku Streambar is on sale for $100, which is the lowest price it’s been since its debut last month. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. We gave it a score of 86 for its apartment-friendly design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $30

Roku Streaming Stick+ media streamer.

A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocket-able design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $29.99

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $69.99

Fire TV Stick - $28

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is on sale for $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Sonos Beam - $299

Sonos Beam

Sonos’ smaller soundbar, the Beam, is $100 of for Black Friday. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Best Buy - $299

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $100, which is $50 off its normal price. Fitbit released this wearable in the spring and it’s the best fitness tracker (not a smartwatch) that you can get from the company. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

Anker PowerCore+ 26,800mAh PD Charger combo - $110.49

Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD charger

This bundle from Anker includes a 26,800mAh PD portable charger, a 60W USB-C wall charger and a USB-C cable, so it gives you basically everything you’d need to quickly charge up any new device you have. Not only will these power accessories work well with the latest iPhones and Samsung smartphones, but they’ll also work with the Nintendo Switch.

By PowerCore+ PD charger combo at Amazon - $110.49

