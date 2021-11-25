The best Black Friday tech deals that are already available

While we've had weeks of early Black Friday deals already, Thanksgiving has brought additional sales, some of which we expect to continue through Black Friday proper. This has been a trend for the past few years — if you happen to be online and searching for Black Friday deals a few hours before the day arrives, you can expect at least a handful of solid early sales. And that strategy may pay off this year even more than others as supply chain issues continue to push back shipping estimates. The sooner you grab the items on your gift list, the better the chance they'll arrive on time. To make your search a bit easier, we gathered the best early Black Friday tech deals we could find here.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to $248 right now, which is just about $100 off their regular price. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $248

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are on sale for $159 at Amazon and Walmart right now. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can grab the Pros for $150 with $70 of Scan & Go Savings beginning on Black Friday. These offer the best sound quality and fit of any of Apple's earbuds, and now they have a magnetic wireless charging case that's compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $159 Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $159

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE review

The Apple Watch SE has been knocked down to $219, or about $60 off its normal price. This is the best Watch for wearable newbies as well as those with tight budgets. We gave it a score of 88 for its responsive performance, comfortable design and solid feature set for the price.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $219

One-day SanDisk, Lexar, PNY storage sale

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC card

Amazon's latest 24-hour sale knocks up to 25 percent off drives from Western Digital as well as up to 30 percent off microSD cards, thumb drives and more from SanDisk, Lexar, PNY and others. Some of the highlights include the the SanDisk Extreme portable drive in 2TB, which is 60 percent off and down to $185, Lexar's 1TB Play microSD card, which is down to a record low of $128 and a 64GB Lexar Professional 2000x SD card, which is on sale for $60.

Shop WD drive sale at Amazon Shop SanDisk, Lexar storage sale at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45

With the latest installment in its popular QuietComfort lineup, Bose revisits some of its best headphones ever with timely upgrades.

Bose's new QuietComfort 45 headphones remain on sale for $279 right now, or $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Buy QuietComfort 45 at Amazon - $279 Buy QuietComfort 45 at Best Buy - $279

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony totally overhauled its true wireless earbuds with a new design, more powerful noise cancellation, improved battery life and more. However, the choice to change to foam tips leads to an awkward fit that could be an issue for some people. The M4 is also more expensive than its predecessor, which wouldn’t be a big deal if fit wasn’t a concern.

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

Buy WF-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248 Buy WF-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $248

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot Roomba 694

The Roomba 694 is $95 off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $179. This model came out earlier this year and works well on both hard and carpeted floors, supports WiFi connectivity for Alexa and Google Assistant commands and can be controlled via the iRobot mobile app.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $179

Samsung EVO Select microSD

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 128GB is down to $16, or 20 percent off its normal price. This is the latest model and while you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and you're getting a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select microSD (128GB) at Amazon - $16

Elgato Streamdeck

Elgato Stream Deck for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Elgato's Streamdeck is on sale right now for $100, or $50 off its normal price. If you or someone who know wants to break into the game-streaming world, the Streamdeck is one of those gadgets that can make it much easier to do so. It's a small desktop controller with 15 LCD keys that you can customize to manage programs like OBS, Twitch and others. It makes multitasking while on stream much easier and it'll make your entire setup feel more professional, too.

Buy Streamdeck at Amazon - $100

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 half folded and set up on a table.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is on sale for $850 right now, and you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy. This was the most impressive Samsung foldable to come out this year and we gave it a score of 82 for its striking, flexible screen, attractive build and water-resistant design.

Buy Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Amazon - $850

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro review

OnePlus' latest flagship, the 9 Pro, has dropped to $799 for Black Friday, which is a whopping $270 off its normal price. The OnePlus 9 is also on sale for $599, or $130 off its normal price. We gave the Pro a score of 88 for its fantastic display, stellar performance and improved camera setup.

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon - $799 Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon - $599

Kindle

Amazon Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has been discounted to $50, which is its best price yet. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design. If you buy two Kindles, you'll get an extra $20 off as well, bringing the price for each down to $40.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are even cheaper right now at $78. We like these cans for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 35-hour battery life.

Buy WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78 Buy WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $78

Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1

The six-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to $60 for Black Friday, which is half off its normal price. This model supports pressure cook, warm, sauté, rice cook, sous vide and more modes, and its mid-size capacity makes it good for preparing food for many people.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus - $60 Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus at Best Buy - $60

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Google's Nest Audio is down to $60, or $40 off its normal price. This is one of the best smart speakers you can get, especially if you already use the Google Assistant. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and good performance.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $60

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo 2020

Amazon's Echo smart speaker is on sale for $60 right now. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Both the Galaxy S7 and S7+ tablets have been discounted for Black Friday, down to $499 and $699, respectively. Either would be good options for Android lovers looking for a new tablet — we were impressed by their beautiful build, vibrant 120Hz displays, long battery lives and S Pen support.

Buy Tab S7 at Amazon - $499 Buy Tab S7 at Samsung - $499 Buy Tab S7+ at Amazon - $699 Buy Tab S7+ at Samsung - $699

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds review

The Beats Studio Buds have been discounted to $100. These are some of the best Beats buds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, hands-free Siri controls and quick pairing with both iOS and Android.

Buy Studio Buds at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t earbuds

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $150, which is $80 off its normal price. These earbuds impressed us with their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $150

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

You can pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 for $130, or $50 less than usual. This is Fitbit's most comprehensive fitness band and it earned a score of 82 from us for its full-color touchscreen, built-in GPS, onboard EDA sensors for stress tracking and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 5 at Amazon - $130

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV has dropped to $40, which is $10 cheaper than usual. We gave the device a score of 86 for its 4K HDR streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision and Atmos support plus its much needed and very handy new remote.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Best Buy - $40

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

The Roku Streambar is down to $80 right now, or $50 off its normal price. It's a compact soundbar that will upgrade any living room relying on an old TV with weak audio. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $80

NVIDIA Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV media streamer.

NVIDIA's Shield TV has dropped to $129, or roughly $20 cheaper than usual. This is one of the more powerful streaming devices available today thanks to its Tegra X1+ processor, support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast 4K and AI-powered 4K upscaling.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Amazon - $129 Buy NVIDIA Shield at Best Buy - $129

Samsung T7 SSD

Samsung T7 SSD

The Samsung T7 SSD in 1TB is down to a record low of $110, which is 35 percent off and the best price we've seen. You can also get the 1TB T7 Touch with a built-in fingerprint reader for 21 percent off, or $150. It has reads speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, plus it has a shock-resistant unibody and support for Dynamic Thermal Guard to control heat levels.

Buy Samsung T7 (1TB) at Amazon - $110 Buy Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $150

Crucial MX500 internal SSD

The compact Crucial MX500 internal drive in 1TB is down to $85, which is just a couple of dollars shy of its all-time-low price. We like its sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s, along with its standard 2.5-inch design and integrated power loss immunity feature.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

55-inch Sony X950H

Sony's X950H LED smart TV is on sale for $800, which is 33 percent off. While not an OLED set, this TV has local dimming LED backlighting along with the Android TV operating system, Google Assistant and Alexa support, Game Mode and AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility.

Buy 55-inch Sony X950H at Amazon - $800

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV

Vizio's 55-inch H1 OLED TV is $300 off right now, bringing it down to $1,000. This is a solid price for a mid-sized OLED set that supports Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's IQ Ultra processor, 120Hz gaming with VRR and built-in AirPlay and Chromecast technology.

Buy 55-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,000

Philips Hue White and Color smart bulbs (3 pack)

Amazon drops the price of Philips Hue products in early Black Friday sale

A three-pack of Philips Hue White and Color smart lights is on sale for $100, or about $30 off its normal price. While not a record low, it's a good sale price on smart bulbs that rarely see deep discounts. These can be controlled via the Philips Hue app and almost any voice assistant including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and they support thousands of colors as well as 50,000 shares of warm and cool white light.

Buy Philips Hue smart lights at Amazon - $100 Buy Philips Hue smart lights at Best Buy - $100

Adobe All Apps Plan

Woman editing photo on computer. Software interface is completely made up.

First-time subscribers to Adobe CC can get the All Apps plan for 40 percent off right now, bringing the monthly charge down to $30. If you're a student, it's even cheaper — just $16 per month for first-time customers. These programs are considered standard in most creative fields, so it's worth grabbing this deal if you know you'll be using things like Photoshop or Illustrator in the future.

Subscribe to All Apps plan at Adobe - $30/month

Headspace

Headspace

The meditation app Headspace is down to $5 per month for new and returning customers for Black Friday. That's 60 percent off the normal price, and those who want to pay for a year upfront will get 50 percent off and pay only $35 for the year. Headspace has a bunch of guided meditation sessions along with sleep stories, calming ambient music, guided yoga sessions for stress management and more.

Subscribe to Headspace starting at $5/month

