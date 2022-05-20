The best early Memorial Day sales you can shop right now
Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, but pre-Memorial Day sales have started.
The shopping holiday comes with some of the year's best savings on bedding, outdoor furniture, camping equipment and more.
More than just the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day is a great time to score some major savings. Year after year, we see some of the season's best prices on products like mattresses, furniture, and much more. Though the holiday officially lands on May 30, many retailers are already offering some major discounts to celebrate.
We've gathered some of the best early deals for the occasion, below. From outdoor furniture to fresh fish delivery, there's a sale for just about every need. Check back here as the holiday creeps closer — we'll be updating this page with new deals as they go live.
Our favorite deals to shop right now
Best early Memorial Day mattress sales
Amerisleep: Get $450 off mattresses with promo code AS450.
Avocado Mattress: Get 10% off sitewide.
Bear Mattress: Get 30% off sitewide plus free accessories with your purchase.
Beautyrest: Get up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable bases through June 6.
Casper: Get up to $800 off Casper mattresses.
Cocoon by Sealy: Get 25% off the chill mattress plus free pillows and sheets with your order.
Dreamcloud: Get $200 off the hybrid mattress plus free accessories.
Helix: Get up to $350 off plus two free dream pillows.
Leesa: Get up to $700 off mattresses and two free pillows.
Mattress Firm: Get up to 60% off select mattresses.
Nectar: Get $100 off plus a free accessory set with the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress.
Purple: Get up to $200 in instant gifts with your mattress purchase.
Saatva: Get up to $450 off mattresses through May 23.
Serta: Get up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets through June 14.
Sit'n Sleep: Get up to 50% off select brands.
Sleep Number: Get up to $1,000 off select mattresses, and buy one get one 50% off all pillows.
Tempur-pedic: Get up to $500 off adjustable mattresses sets and an instant gift with your purchase.
Tuft & Needle: Get up to $500 off mattresses.
Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with promo code VAYA300 through May 22.
Zoma: Get up $150 off all mattresses.
Best early Memorial Day home and furniture sales
1-800-Flowers.com: Get up to 40% off select flowers and gifts.
Apt2B: Get up to 25% off sitewide through May 31.
Ashley Furniture: Save on select furniture with free delivery.
Burrow: Get up to $1,000 off with promo code MDS22.
CB2: Get up to 20% off outdoor furniture and up to 60% select sale items.
Chewy: Get up to 30% off select items including pet food and toys.
Floyd Home: Save 15% off your entire purchase with promo code SUNNYDAYS22.
Inside Weather: Up to 20% sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $1,500 with code MEMORIALDAY.
Maytag: Get up to $200 via rebate with select appliances through June 1.
Overstock: Get up to 70% off sitewide through May 30.
Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 35% off sitewide through May 30.
Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals of $2,000+ with promo code HELLOMAY15.
Spark Grills: Get $200 off any Spark Grill Package.
Sur la Table: Get up to 50% off select cookware.
Wild One: Save on select color collections during the Spring Sale.
Best early Memorial Day kitchen and cooking sales
Chicago Steak Company: Get four free filet mignons and free shipping with promo code MEMORIAL.
EveryPlate: Get your first box for $1.79 a meal and 20% off your next two boxes with promo code MDW2022 through May 31.
Factor: Get $120 off your first five boxes with promo code FactorMDW22 through May 31.
Green Chef: Get $130 off plus free shipping with promo code GCMDW2022.
HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals plus free shipping with promo code HFMDW2022 through May 31.
Omaha Steaks: Get 50% off sitewide.
Sizzlefish: Get 10% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL22
Solo Stove: Get up to 45% off at fire pits.
Best early Memorial Day tech device deals
Best Buy: Get up to $500 off select TVs or get up to $300 off select Windows laptops.
B&H: Save on photography supplies and gear during National Photo Month.
GoPro: Save on the Hero10 Black.
Hulu: Get Hulu for $1 a month for your first three months, ending May 27.
Roku: Save on Roku streaming devices through May 29.
Samsung: Save on select Samsung tablets, smartphones, TVs, and earbuds.
Tile: Save on select Tile trackers.
Best early Memorial Day style and beauty sales
Andrew Marc: Get 25% off sitewide with promo code AMSPRING.
Baublebar: Get 20% off all bracelets with promo code STACKING20.
Burst Oral Care: Get $20 off two Burst Sonic Toothbrushes.
eBags: Get 20% off ebags with promo code SUNSHINE.
Gap: Get an extra 50$ off sale styles with promo code MORE and 10% off regular-price styles with promo code PERK.
GlassesUSA: Get 50% off plus free shipping.
Lands' End: Get 50% off swimwear and up to 60% off everything else with promo code BALL.
Lucky Brand: Get up to 50% off select styles.
Macy's: Get an extra 25% off select items with promo code SUMMER through May 22.
Rockport: Get one pair of shoes for $75, two for $145, and three for $200 with promo code FANDF.
Sunski: Get 25% off on Sunski's affordable range of sunglasses.
Best early Memorial Day outdoor and fitness sales
Backcountry: Get up to 60% off Stoic brand gear.
BioLite: Get 25% off sitewide on the brand's stoves, fire pits, and lighting.
Charge Bikes: Get a $100 Eddie Bauer Gift Card with every E-bike purchase through May 31.
Hyperice: Save on the Hyperice Hypervolt and Hypervolt 2.
Moosejaw: Get 20% off one full-priced item for Moosejaw Rewards Members (free to join) with promo code BIGPRETZEL.
REI: Get up to 30% off sitewide; members can save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item with promo code ANNIV22.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Memorial Day 2022?
Memorial Day 2022 lands on Monday, May 30, marking a three-day weekend for many people.
What sales can I expect during Memorial Day Weekend?
Though retailers from every category turn up for Memorial Day, the sales you're most likely to find are from companies that sell home goods and furniture.
Last year we saw sales from retailers large and small alike, including Leesa, Best Buy, and Anthropologie.
Are Memorial Day deals worth buying?
For the most part, Memorial Day sales won't be better than those you'd see over Black Friday or Cyber Monday. However, furniture, appliances, and outdoor gear will see price drops that are comparable to those found during the holiday season.
If you're in the market for Amazon devices like Kindle E-readers or Echo speakers, you're better off waiting until Amazon Prime Day 2022, the next major sales event on the horizon. We're expecting it to fall sometime in June or July.
