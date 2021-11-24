The best early Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T Black Friday 2021 deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If a new phone is what you're after this Black Friday, you can snag massive markdowns on top-tier smartphones and mobile plans right now. Countless mobile carriers, including Verizon and AT&T, are already offering tons of can't-miss deals on some of the most sought-after smartphones of the year.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
If you have your eyes set on the newest iPhone or bestselling Galaxy phone, you can save thousands and snag customer-favorite mobile devices for free (with eligible trade-ins and plan memberships) ahead of Black Friday.
For instance, you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 for free at AT&T with an unlimited installment plan and eligible trade-in, a savings of as much as $1,149.98. We found this model to be an especially great buy for shoppers looking for a compact smartphone with the latest cutting-edge technology, and the earbuds are also an excellent value in their own right. Keep scrolling to shop even more stellar smartphone deals ahead of Black Friday 2021.
Shop the Verizon Black Friday sale
Discounted Apple iPads and Apple Watches with the online-only purchase of an Apple iPhone (Save $150 to $250)
Free Apple, Motorola, Samsung or Orbic phones with an eligible new line or switch (Save $109.99 to $699.99)
Get an Apple iPhone 12 Mini for free with a select unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $599.99)
Up to $1,200 off Android phones and an extra $800 to switch with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save up to $2,000)
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) from $99.99 with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $800)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $199.99 with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $1,000)
$500 gift card when you activate your unlocked 4G or 5G eligible smartphone with Verizon (Save $500)
Free Apple iPhone 12 when you buy one for $699.99 with an unlimited plan (Save $699.99)
Free Motorola edge 5G UW with any unlimited plan (Save $550)
Shop the AT&T Black Friday sale
Get a $250 gift card and wireless charging pad for free when you bring your phone to AT&T, details in black banner (Save $250)
Get an iPhone 13 Pro (128 G) for free with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save up to $1,000)
Get a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 for free with an unlimited installment plan and eligible trade-in (Save $1,000 to $1,149.98)
Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max from $2.78 per month for 36 months with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save up to $27.78 per month)
Get a Google Pixel 6 from $10.28 per month for 36 months with an eligible installment plan (Save $10.28 per month)
Get an Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) for $15 per month for 36 months with an eligible unlimited installment plan (Save $5.28 per month)
Get an Unlimited High-Speed Data Plan with 5G from $35 per month, per line (Save $10 to $25 per month)
Shop the Xfinity Black Friday sale
Get a $200 gift card for free when you bring your phone to Xfinity Mobile (Save $200)
Get an Xfinity Internet subscription for $19.99 per month for 12 months when you add an Xfinity Mobile line (Save $10 to $30 per month)
Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $33.33 per month when you transfer your number, activate a new line and pay over 24 months (Save $200)
Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $66.66 per month when you transfer your number, activate a new line and pay over 24 months (Save $200)
Get a free iPhone SE when you transfer your number and activate a new line (Save $400)
Shop the T-Mobile Black Friday sale
Get one year of Paramount+ free with a T-Mobile plan (Save $59.88)
Free iPhone 12 with a new line and eligible trade-in (Save up to $730)
iPhone 13 Mini from $23.34 per month for 30 months with an eligible trade-in (Save up to $1,000)
Free AirPods (2nd Gen) when you trade in a device and sign up for the Magenta MAX plan (Save $130)
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Verizon Black Friday, T-Mobile, AT&T deals