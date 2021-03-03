Best Email Marketing Services: Top Email Marketing Platforms, 2021 Featured Report By EmailMarketingServices.tech

Best Email Marketing Services for 2021 according to the feature set, application and pricing by the specialists at emailmarketingservices.tech

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Email marketing services are some of the best tools to drive user engagement and build meaningful customer relationships. Targeted, personalized and scheduled email campaigns can deliver a higher ROI than almost every marketing method. Professional and effective management of your user email list allows for nurturing a deep and personal connection with customers whilst being highly lucrative.

The key to a successful and automated email marketing strategy is finding the best email marketing services to help manage your subscribers, content and campaigns. There are numerous email marketing services with similar features, making establishing the best email marketing software for your business or website a little overwhelming. At emailmarketingservices.tech, we have done all the groundwork in compiling the very best email marketing services for running successful email marketing campaigns.

An effective email marketing campaign relies on capitalizing upon the opportunity to engage in direct and non-intrusive communication with both existing customers and new prospects. Careful management of this process with scheduling, individual preferences and technical factors such as opt-in / opt-out, autoresponders and regulatory compliance ensure that trust is established and maintained with your customer base. Whether you are a beginner, a seasoned professional or are only looking to switch to a different provider, our list will help you find the best email marketing service for your business objectives.

Best Email Marketing Services 2021

1. Aweber

Ideal for smaller lists with pricing to match. Features A/B testing and automation tools. 700+ templates! Plans start at $19 per month.

2. Moosend (Best for E-commerce)

AI-powered e-commerce mailing with unlimited quotas. Full reporting and analytics. Plans start at $0.

3. GetResponse

Superb all-rounder with automated lead generation and sales funnels. Over 200 templates with 24/7 live chat support. Plans start at $15 per month.

4. Constant Contact

Long established service provider. Beginner-friendly with drag and drop email builder. Simple automation with 100+ mobile-friendly templates. Plans start at $20 per month.

Choosing the best email marketing service…

The best available email marketing service for your business will largely depend on your business's size and objective - and budget! Ideally, you should select the service with core features you require at a price that is suitable for the size of your list.

There are many reasons you may choose one email marketing service over another. For instance, you might want to create a sales funnel and incorporate email into your marketing strategy for the first time. On the other hand, you may just like to send the occasional newsletter out to subscribers. Whatever your objectives, you will undoubtedly want your emails to look good, and this is where templates come in to play.

Most email marketing services remove the challenges of things like formatting and typesetting by providing you with a list of versatile email templates for most needs. Furthermore, some services above offer drag-and-drop email templates to help make designing a great-looking email a breeze! You can customize templates to your exact requirements and save them for future use.

Advanced email service marketing features

As your business and email list grow, you may wish to target different parts of your audience with other products. This is where segmentation features allow for powerful ways to communicate to and sell to your customer base without causing the inbox fatigue of generic mass emailing.

For instance, you could tag your audience segments depending on how they subscribed to your email list. Then you can put those segments into specifically targeted funnels quickly and automatically for more precise messaging. Furthermore, you could send segmented campaigns based on your subscriber's interests, demographics, open email rates and the products and services they have expressed interest in. Such features are usually found in paid / premium email marketing service plans.

With all this segmentation, you likely wish to track the success of your highly targeted email campaigns with analytics. Measuring metrics and KPIs is crucial to establishing effectiveness and ROI. Access to this information will provide you with vital data about where your subscribers live, who they are, and what they want from your business. The data can also be used with A/B testing to help create better services and improve marketing strategies in the future.

Automated Email Marketing

Automation of email marketing removes many of the administrative burdens of running a campaign whilst ensuring subscribers are messaged at the right time and via the correct sales funnels. Many of the email marketing services above allow for the easy setup of automated emailing without too much complexity, such as generating welcome messages for any new subscribers and allocating them to specific drip-fed campaigns depending on their actions.

Hopefully, this guide will help you decide upon the best email marketing service, whether you are just starting out, switching providers or looking for advanced features such as CRM, Automation and segmentation.

About EmailMarketingServices.tech

EmailMarketingServices.tech is one of the specialist sources of research and information regarding the best email marketing service providers. With a collective industry experience of over twenty years, it aims to provide users with the timely data and reviews required to make informed choices. We impartially cover the whole market to provide a fair, clear and transparent picture of the sector. It should be noted that we have commercial affiliate relationships with the services featured in our reports. However, this does not influence the objectivity and breadth of our research.

Contact: Alan Paton, Head of PR, +1 (803) 692-1875

