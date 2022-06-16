U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

The Best Employee Monitoring Software Solutions of the Year That Will Help Increase Organizational Productivity Revealed by SoftwareReviews Users

·2 min read

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Employee Monitoring Software Data Quadrant, naming two providers as Gold Medalists.

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Employee monitoring software enables companies to monitor and supervise employees, regardless of their location. The software collects data on employees' web and application usage to track activity, time, and productivity from a central location. The insights enable organizations to identify areas of improvement objectively. For example, a sales teams testing new approaches could use employee monitoring to help ensure that proper messaging is being conveyed to prospects. This software allows organizations to be more agile and quickly determine if processes are working efficiently or need to be changed to ensure business goals are met.

The top employee monitoring software providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from end users on SoftwareReviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Employee Monitoring Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate employee monitoring software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated employee monitoring category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Employee monitoring (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Employee monitoring (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-employee-monitoring-software-solutions-of-the-year-that-will-help-increase-organizational-productivity-revealed-by-softwarereviews-users-301569618.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

