Best Father’s Day Gifts 2023

Father’s Day is right around the corner, but there’s still ample time to choose the perfect gift for the father figure in your life. Dads somehow seem to always have everything they might need, and finding an unusual present can feel nearly impossible. That’s why Worth has curated a list of both sophisticated and dependable Father’s Day gifts, full of options for every sort of dad out there.

Here’s to Dad—Happy Father’s Day!

Retail price: $399

Photo via Ooni

This impressive and transportable pizza oven is capable of firing homemade pizzas in 60 seconds flat. Reaching up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit and featuring a stone baking board and instant gas ignition, the Ooni Koda goes above and beyond. If your Dad enjoys cooking a variety of dishes, he’ll be able to cook everything from fish to veggies and more.

Retail price: $5,900

Photo via Clive Coffee

La Marzocco has taken its archetypal espresso machine and streamlined it for sophisticated home baristas. With the Linea Mini edition, your dad can finally experience the luxury of cafe-quality espresso from the comfort of his own home. The machine’s streamlined design makes it the perfect fit for any kitchen, while its excellent engineering ensures an exceptional pour every time.

Retail price: $1,300

Photo via TAG Heuer

Boasting a sleek black DLC titanium case, this Tag Heuer timepiece is designed for the most discerning golfers. Help your dad become a master of his game with a GPS-enabled watch that will allow him to record both shots and scores; choose the right clubs; and see the distance to the next green.

Retail price: $350

Photo via Mr. Porter

Up your Dad’s style game this summer with a retro-inspired bowling shirt from Cherry LA. Constructed with panels of red and white brushed twill and featuring an old-school embroidered logo across the chest, this shirt embodies both comfort and style.

Retail price: $345

Photo via Nordstrom

This refreshing and masculine scent will help any father to feel his best, whether on a stroll through the woods or down the red carpet. One of the brand’s most popular scents, the Green Irish Tweed mingles the woody and stimulating notes of lemon, sandalwood, violet, peppermint, and more.

Retail price: $219

Photo via Audio-Technica

The AT-LP60XBT gives you all the features of an excellent turntable, including a warm analog sound, but with the added convenience of wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Your dad can pair this turntable with any speakers, headphones or wireless device of his choosing without forgoing sound quality. The slim, minimalist design also helps the AT-LP60XBT to fit in with the decor of any home.

Retail price: $375

Photo via Tiffany & Co.

A longstanding design since the 1970s, the bean’s organic, sculptural shape is an elegant symbol of the natural world. These specialty cufflinks are the perfect way for your father to add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

Retail price: $8,999

Photo via Yujet

This electric surfboard is the quintessential gift for the dad who can never have too many toys. Constructed with only the highest-quality materials and carefully engineered, the fully electric, carbon fiber surfboard can reach speeds up to 24 mph with 40 minutes of ride time. Any adventurous dad will be dying to show this impressive gift off to his friends.

Retail price: $67

Photo via Kiehl’s

Help your dad improve his skincare routine with Kiehl’s best-selling facial cream. Formulated with squalane to replenish skin lipids and glacial glycoprotein to help retain moisture, this lightweight cream works around the clock to deliver hydration. Suitable for every skin type, your dad is bound to love it.

Retail price: $2,010

Photo via Traeger

This elite grill boasts three separate tiers of stainless steel grates and a fully insulated construction that maintains proper temperatures in any weather. Both Wi-Fi enabled and designed to look like an Indian Motorcycle sidecar, the grill connects to an app on your phone, allowing your dad to keep track of temperature and monitor foods’ progress.

Retail price: $790

Photo via Louis Vuitton

This minimalist wallet is a part of Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection. Made of soft cowhide leather and finished with tone-matching “LV” initials across the front, this practical wallet features numerous compartments while fitting easily into any of your dad’s pockets.

Retail price: $35

Photo via Aesop

This silicone-free, aromatic oil works to both nourish and soften hair, imparting luster without any build-up or residue. A blend of jojoba, borage seed, and petitgrain, Aesop’s citrus-scented beard oil is perfect for any self-care-loving dad.

Retail price: $240

Photo via Hermès

Designed by Philippe Mouquet and hand-sewn in France, this 100% silk tie is decorated with a scatter of random motifs for a fresh, playful look. Help your dad give his office wardrobe a quick refresh with an elegant, colorful piece displaying some of fashion’s finest craftsmanship.

Retail price: $447

Photo via Caskers

Up your dad’s sipping game with an authentic mezcal, handmade by artisans in the Mexican town of Santa María Canchesdá. Paying tribute to the Guerrero region’s rich heritage, gastronomy, art, and landscapes, this premium mezcal is crafted from the rare and wild papalote agave. The deep jade decanter symbolizes eternity, while its flower design serves as a motif for the Fifth Sun, an ancient god said to be the origin of everything.

Retail price: $8,885

Photo via the House of Staunton

Any father who enjoys a good game of chess will appreciate a chess set as beautiful as the House of Staunton Golden Collector Series. Hand carved out of antique boxwood and real ebony, the set features a 4.4-inch king with a 2-inch diameter base. The board itself consists of red amboyna burl and bird’s eye maple squares in addition to spalted maple inlays and a genuine ebony frame.

The post Best Father’s Day Gifts 2023 appeared first on Worth.