Best First Jobs That You Should Stick With Until Retirement

First jobs are often thought of as starter jobs that you take merely to get more experience. People will often accept low pay and poor benefits with this in mind.

However, there are some jobs you can get right out of the gate that provide not only invaluable work experience but also offer retirement benefits and other perks that make them worth keeping until the day you retire.

Experts explain some of these jobs you may just want to commit to for the long haul.

Construction

“Construction represents a durable and ever-relevant sector, driven by the ongoing demand for infrastructure development, residential housing and commercial projects,” according to Michael Ashley, a finance expert at Richiest.com.

There’s a wide breadth of opportunities within this field as well, from carpentry to project management. “[T]he construction industry provides opportunities for skill development and advancement,” he said.

Additionally, it’s not a stagnant field, he said. “With technological advancements and sustainability initiatives shaping the industry, construction professionals can continuously adapt and innovate, ensuring long-term viability in the field.”

Ultimately, construction offers a career path with longevity and potential for growth.

Legal Professions

Jonathan Feniak, a former financial advisor and current general counsel at LLC Attorney, suggested that the legal profession is a great opportunity for a career with longevity and financial security.

“Each case is a new realm, keeping the career engaging and dynamic, which helps one build enduring expertise. Moreover, an early start in law enables you to progressively grow your client base, reputation, and ultimately, your practice,” he said.

Financial Advisors

Another consideration is working directly in finance, as a financial advisor, which Feniak said, “[A]ffords you the chance to come to grips with various facets of the economy, tax systems and market trends.”

Getting a head start in finance not only can lead to incredible financial gain, but it’s also a job with staying power, he said. “Over time, the acquired knowledge makes you an indispensable linchpin in your clients’ financial stability and residence, thus assuring business sustainability until retirement while contributing profoundly to clients’ financial well-being.”

Additionally, the relationships you build with clients over the years lead to a deeply personal and rewarding experience that extends beyond mere monetary gains, he said.

Software Developers

If you have a knack for software development or want to learn, Balázs Keszthelyi founder and CEO of TechnoLynx, recommended it for multiple reasons.

In addition to an attractive median salary of $127,260, he said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ current data shows that between 2022 to 2032, software developer roles are projected to grow by 26% — an estimated 410,400 positions.

Another reason why software developer roles are great first jobs is that degrees aren’t mandatory, he said. “While holding a degree can be advantageous in landing your first software developer role, it is not essential — and it becomes even less important as experience and results are accrued. There are other avenues to accumulate experience and build a portfolio that job seekers can take to remain competitive, including online courses and coding boot camps.”

He felt that for those looking to stick with a job for their whole career, it’s an especially smart choice. “From the career satisfaction and flexible working conditions to the attractive salary, predicted industry growth and opportunities for advancement, software developers are positioned to enjoy a long, fulfilling career,” he said.

Sales

Salespeople are needed in many different fields and, according to Abid Salahi, co-founder of FinlyWealth, “Top salespeople develop valuable skills like communication, negotiation and relationship building. These translate across industries, creating a flexible and lucrative career path.”

While these are just a few examples, the common thread among these first jobs is their potential for long-term stability, growth opportunities and the availability of retirement benefits, he said. Though he did add, “However, it’s crucial to consider personal interests, skills and long-term goals when choosing a career path.”

Healthcare Professionals

Career paths in the healthcare industry can be quite lucrative if you specialize and put your time in, according to Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money.

“Healthcare jobs are always in demand around the world and many have good retirement plans.”

Salahi added that registered nurses, for example, are projected to see 19% job growth by 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “It’s a challenging but meaningful career with excellent salaries and strong job security.”

Environmental Specialists

“With developing problems worldwide environmentalists tackle, environmental jobs require technical knowledge and problem-solving skills that AI can’t match,” Lieberman said, suggesting longevity that will pay off in retirement. “These jobs may include travel and also have good benefits.”

Real Estate Jobs

There are quite a few jobs within the real estate field that can promise a healthy retirement, according to Ryan Zomorodi, COO and co-founder of Real Estate Skills.

“In the realm of real estate, starting as a property manager or real estate agent can be incredibly rewarding,” Zomorodi said. “Plus, they offer the potential for significant income growth based on performance. Starting in these roles, individuals gain insights into the dynamics of real estate investments, which is crucial for anyone interested in this field.”

Additionally, real estate analysts or sales associates are jobs that offer a mix of analytical skills development, market understanding and direct client interaction, he said, which are pivotal for long-term success in real estate.

“Being on the front lines of market trends and customer needs, these roles not only provide a solid foundation but also allow for an exciting career journey full of growth opportunities.”

By choosing a field that requires a human element and fulfills a need that isn’t going anywhere, you can have a long, fulfilling and lucrative career that leads to a comfortable retirement.

