U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.78
    -52.04 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,016.99
    -231.29 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,076.55
    -240.35 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.37
    -9.31 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.20
    +1.33 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.30
    -7.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9390
    +0.0260 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4670
    +0.5970 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,600.04
    -265.74 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.51
    -20.29 (-3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

The best fitness recovery gadgets

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·8 min read
Mat Smith/Engadget

A lot of us have been on post-pandemic health kicks or just relishing a return to the sports and fitness regimens we enjoyed before COVID-19 derailed everything. Subsequently, many of us (raises hand) might have overexerted ourselves.

Unfortunately, a few minutes of post-workout stretching isn’t always enough to relieve the aches and pains of a Couch to 5K excursion. While several popular massage gadgets have hit the market over the last few years, the pandemic has led to many seeking out recovery methods that don’t require coming face to face with a massage therapist. These gadgets might not measure up to a professional’s hands, but they may help. We’ve researched and tested all of the following picks, including percussive therapy guns, compression therapy tech, and even some analog accessories that don’t require charging.

About me

I’m not an athlete, but I’ve had several chapters in my fitness journey over the years. I have a black belt in Judo, and am currently trying to perfect a backflip. I sweat my way through HIIT and weight training classes five times a week. And because of all these things, I have my own particular aches and pains, especially with my knee, neck and shoulders.

When testing some of these devices, I used them daily for over a week. Depending on what kind of recovery gadget it was, I would spend at least 15 minutes targeting stiff areas, alongside stretches. I’ve intermittently been using some of these accessories, like a foam roamer, for years.

The basics

Foam roller

Best Fitness gadgets
Best Fitness gadgets

There’s no vibrating function here, just a cylinder-shaped piece of foam (sometimes plastic or rubber) for you to gingerly roll yourself across. I’ve personally enjoyed some relief from knee issues (combined with recovery exercises and guidance from my physio) and found that it helped loosen up tight quads.

The great thing about a foam roller is its versatility. There are exercises for the shoulders, back muscles, the iliotibial (IT) band and every other part of your leg. Many rollers come with basic diagrams to try out, but you can also follow along with many YouTube videos; just search for a specific tight area.

If you’re new to foam rolling, I’d suggest this one from Trigger Point, which is gentler on your tender muscles than some of the plastic-molded options.

Buy foam roller at Amazon - $35

Trigger point massage balls

These rigid massage balls, usually the size of a tennis ball, offer a trigger point massage that helps tackle knots in your shoulder blade, or that tight corner of your glutes. Place the ball on a yoga mat (or carpet) and position your problem area over the ball, using your body weight to apply force. Relief isn’t just limited to the floor either. Try positioning the ball between your back – or shoulder – and a wall. There are several guides online, but this set of balls, with differing levels of stiffness, should ensure you feel the pressure at just the right level.

Buy massage ball at Amazon - $17

Bolster

This recommendation comes from my colleague Valentina Palladino, who loves this bolster for improving her yoga habit. Bolsters are firm pillows that come in several shapes and sizes which help many yoga practitioners maintain proper posture in certain movements, due to lack of flexibility or minor injuries.

According to Valentina: “While I definitely don’t stretch as much as I should, this bolster that I originally bought solely for yoga practice has come in handy when I do sit on the mat for a 10-minute, post-run stretch. I mostly use it for back extensions, placing the bolster underneath my lower back so I can get a gentle spinal decompression.

She adds: “There are dedicated back stretchers you can buy that do something similar, but I have come to prefer the bolster for its supportive comfort and its versatility. I still use it during yoga sessions as a tool to get deeper into certain movements, and it provides extra support in sitting poses.”

Buy bolster at Amazon - $40

Percussive therapy and massage guns

The best fitness recovery gadgets
The best fitness recovery gadgets

Should you splurge on something a little more powerful and expensive, though? There is established evidence that manual hand massage helps to reduce pain, but there’s less supporting data for many of the benefits claimed by percussive therapy devices.

Depending on the company and the device, some claims (like improved performance or range of motion) are backed up by small studies, but others (including reduced cellulite and sped-up muscle recovery) are not.

Dr. Kelly Starrett, Athlete Performance Advisor for Hyperice (and founding mobility expert for CrossFit) told Engadget: “When we are trying to change how the brain interprets information from the body’s tissue systems as threatening or unsafe; vibration, percussion, and even heat can help us feel better.”

My own experience tracks with this: using one with a targeted approach to tight areas feels good and can help you prime your body ahead of a workout without overexerting yourself.

If you’ve seen the Instagram ads, you already know there are many massage guns to choose from, but our picks come from two of the most prominent players in the field, Therabody’s Theragun and Hyperice’ HyperVolt series.

Theragun Prime

The best fitness recovery gadgets
The best fitness recovery gadgets

We’ve touched on the benefits of the Theragun Prime before, but it’s the company’s unique triangle design that helps its devices stand out. It offers multiple ways to grip the Theragun and help target trickier parts of the body. As one of the more premium massage devices, you get 16mm amplitude (typically only beaten by devices several hundred dollars more) and speeds of up to 2,400 percussions per minute.

The Prime comes with three extra attachments in addition to the standard ball: a cone, a dampener with a flattened head, and a thumb attachment, which can help dig deeper.

Therabody’s latest family of percussive therapy devices is also quieter than older Theraguns – and most of the competition – but it certainly isn’t silent.

Buy Theragun Prime at Amazon - $289

HyperVolt 2 Pro

The HyperVolt 2 Pro has a more conventional design, but I prefer its dial for switching between different speeds. It, too, comes with extra head attachments, including a fork attachment, a flat wedge and a cushioned head.

This is the premium flagship Hypervolt, so it offers the fastest speeds (faster than even the Theragun Prime). However, while it's also quieter than the Prime, it is a little trickier to maneuver into difficult tight spots without assistance from someone else.

These devices are generally safe in most use cases, but check out each company’s safety guideline pages. It’s sensible to talk to your doctor before use if you’re pregnant, have had recent surgery or have any existing skin or nerve system conditions.

Buy HyperVolt 2 Pro at Amazon - $399

Hyperice Hypersphere

The best fitness recovery gadgets
The best fitness recovery gadgets

Hyperice has also combined its vibration tech with the targeted relief of a massage ball. The Hypersphere (and HyperSphere mini) include three levels of vibration and an easy-to-understand LED read-out to gauge battery life and intensity levels. In addition, the shape adds a different degree of versatility, as you don’t need to reach with your arm to where you might need relief.

It’s also got a rubber coating that helps it stay in place if you’re not stretching or massaging on a yoga mat. Notably, the smaller Mini has a more powerful motor and is more comparable in size to a lacrosse ball. Despite a more powerful motor and roughly identical battery life, it's more affordable than the bigger model. Most will find the Mini the better option, but the larger Hypersphere, I found, worked well on my lower back and chest, as it raised my body further off the ground, increasing the targeted pressure.

Buy Hypersphere at Amazon - $99 Buy Mini at Hyperice - $74

Therabody RecoveryAir

Therabody, the company behind Theragun, has branched out into several additional recovery products. The company also offers a vibrating foam roller and ball, but its RecoveryAir series is entirely different, using controlled compression to massage your legs or arms gently.

The RecoveryAir system is split into a lower (for your legs, from foot to hip) and upper body system, but the “trousers” seem like the best device for most, massaging some of the biggest muscle groups in your body. They feel particularly good after a heavy session of squats or a lengthy run.

While Therabody might be new to compression therapy, science and research into it has continued for decades, with medical compression garments as far back as the 1950s used for treating conditions following the end of World War II.

The AirRecover squeezes at your legs, stimulating your body’s circulation like – and this is a quote from a Therabody’s spokesperson – “squeezing a toothpaste tube.” It’s a relaxing sensation: the AirRecover cycles through squeezing at your feet, calves, knees, hamstrings and thighs. You can adjust both the strength of the compression and the length of the massage up to an hour. Compared with massage guns and static tissue massage, you get to be a little lazier and let the AirRecover do the work.

You can just chill on your sofa or favorite chair, watching Netflix, while it squeezes away. That ease of use comes at a high price, though: $1,299. It’s rather expensive compared to the other devices we’ve included here, but it’s also a very different experience and one that steers itself.

Buy Recovery Air Pro at Therabody - $1,299

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • Former Red-Hot IPO Amylyx Soars On New Hopes For Its ALS Drug

    The FDA pushed its review date for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' controversial ALS treatment on Friday, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. Turning Point's shares, which have fallen roughly 28% this year along with a broader slump in the biotech sector, more than doubled to $73.79 before the bell. Bristol Myers said it expects repotrectinib to become a standard-of-care therapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, a lucrative market for drug developers, when it is approved.

  • 2 Green Flags for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Future

    Biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is defying the stock market sell-off this year. While that's great news for shareholders, it's essential to look beyond a mere six months' worth of stock market performances. Vertex made its fortune by developing and marketing the only therapies on the market that treat the underlying causes of cystic fibrosis (CF).

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • Biotech company says woman received 3D printed ear made from her own cells

    Story at a glance A 20-year-old woman is the first to receive a 3D printed ear implant made from her own cells. The transplant is part of 3DBio Therapeutics’ ongoing clinical trial of the proprietary reconstructive procedure that could revolutionize how doctors repair or replace tissue and organs. 3DBio Therapeutics says the ear matures over…

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday they were concerned about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's vaccine, even as the company's data showed the vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19. In the company's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation also associated with mRNA vaccines, detected within 20 days post vaccination. One patient in the trial reported myocarditis after receiving placebo.

  • 5 Ways to "Boost Immunity" Naturally, Say Experts

    In the COVID era, more of us are looking to strengthen our immunity than ever before. And that concern, like the coronavirus itself, looks to be chronic. But before you cough up the cash for an expensive supplement regimen, you should know that experts say the keys to a strong immune system really aren't found in a pill. There are plenty of ways you can boost your immunity simply by switching up your daily routine. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don'

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

    Researchers are drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin — including a big jump during the pandemic. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children consuming worrisome amounts of the dietary supplement — a six-fold increase from about a decade earlier. Most such calls are about young children who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin, some of which come in the form of gummies for kids.

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Opinion: I'm an ob-gyn. We're not ready for what will happen if Roe is overturned.

    At Michigan Medicine, we are getting ready for the possibility that abortion will become illegal in Michigan. We're not ready.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.