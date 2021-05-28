U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.50
    +11.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,589.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,689.00
    +23.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.50
    +10.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.35
    +0.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    -0.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6130
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    16.56
    -0.80 (-4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4144
    -0.0060 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,858.92
    -3,194.18 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.00
    -28.30 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.44
    +28.77 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

The best fitness trackers you can buy

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·7 min read

The fitness tracker isn’t dead, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably one of the people keeping these little devices alive. Smartwatches have all but taken over the mainstream wearable space, but the humble fitness tracker remains an option for those who want a gadget to do one thing right all the time. Despite the headwinds, there are still a bunch of fitness bands out there to choose from. Engadget has tested many of them and picked out the best for most people.

What do fitness trackers do best?

The answer seems simple: Fitness trackers are best at monitoring exercise, be it a 10-minute walk around the block or that half marathon you’ve been diligently training for. Obviously, smartwatches can do that too, but there are some areas where fitness bands have the upper hand: focus, design, battery life and price.

When I say “focus,” I’m alluding to the fact that fitness trackers are made to track activity well; anything else is extra. They often don’t have the bells and whistles that smartwatches do, which could distract from their activity-tracking abilities. They also tend to have fewer sensors and internal components, which keeps them smaller and lighter. Fitness trackers are also a better option for those who just want a less conspicuous device on their wrists all day.

Battery life tends to be better on fitness trackers, too. While most smartwatches last one to two days on a single charge, fitness bands will last five days to one week — and that’s with all-day and all-night use.

When it comes to price, there’s no competition. Most worthwhile smartwatches start at $175 to $200, but you can get a solid fitness tracker starting at $70. Yes, more expensive bands exist (and we recommend a few here), but you’ll find more options under $150 in the fitness tracker space than in the smartwatch space.

When to get a smartwatch instead

If you need a bit more from your wearable, you’ll likely want a smartwatch instead. There are things like on-watch apps, alerts and even more robust fitness features that smartwatches have and fitness trackers don’t. You can use one to control smart home appliances, set timers and reminders, check weather reports and more. Some smartwatches let you choose which apps you want to receive alerts from, and the options go beyond just call and text notifications.

But the extra fitness features are arguably the most important thing to think about when deciding between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. The latter devices tend to be larger, giving them more space for things like GPS, barometers, onboard music storage and more. While you can find built-in GPS on select fitness trackers, it’s not common.

Engadget picks

Best overall: Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.
Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Though it’s on the expensive side for a fitness tracker, the $130 Fitbit Charge 4 has all the features you’d need from an activity band. Its major selling point is built-in GPS — it will track outdoor runs, bike rides and more on its own and automatically upload maps to the Fitbit app. Additionally, it has a good heart rate monitor that works all day and all night to record pulse data. Fitbit’s new active zone minutes will also let you know when you’ve moved into a different heart rate zone while working out, which can be really motivating mid-run.

You’ll also get Spotify control and Fitbit Pay as standard features on the Charge 4, so you can pause and play tracks while you’re working out and pay for a coffee on your way home without having your wallet. Lots of competing trackers don’t have features like that (especially NFC payments), so we think they, along with its litany of other fitness features, justify the Charge 4’s higher asking price. We also appreciate that the Charge 4 gets roughly five days of all-day and all-night use on a single charge, and you’ll be able to get a couple days of battery life even when using the GPS regularly.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon - $130

Alternative: Garmin Vivosmart 4

Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker.
Engadget

A more subtle-looking alternative is the $130 Garmin Vivosmart 4. It’s thinner than the Charge 4 and fits in a bit better with bracelets and other jewelry you might wear regularly. But its attractive design is only part of its appeal — Garmin knows how to track fitness, and the Vivosmart 4 is proof that you don’t need to drop hundreds on one of the company’s fitness watches to get a capable device.

Like the Charge 4, the Vivosmart 4 tracks all-day activity and sleep and has a pulse ox sensor for blood oxygen saturation measurements. It has only connected GPS capabilities, and it has universal music controls that can control the playback of most anything. The band is also waterproof and can track basic swim workouts, plus it also has a battery life of up to seven days. While it’s similar to the Charge 4 in that the Vivosmart 4 works with both Android and iOS devices, it’s a bit more flexible as it syncs with Apple Health (the Charge 4 and other Fitbit devices do not).

Buy Vivosmart 4 at Amazon - $130

Best budget: Fitbit Inspire 2

A smartphone with the Tile app and a black Fitbit are shown against a dark grey background.
A smartphone with the Tile app and a black Fitbit are shown against a dark grey background.

If you only have $100 to spare, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the best option. It strips out all the luxury features from the Charge 4 and keeps only the essentials. You won’t get built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay or Spotify control but you do get excellent activity tracking, automatic workout detection, smartphone alerts and plenty more. As the updated version of the Inspire HR, the Inspire 2 includes a heart rate monitor, which the device uses to keep track of all-day heart rate, active zone minutes, sleep stages and more.

The Inspire HR is thinner than the Charge 4 but it also has interchangeable bands, so you can switch up its style whenever you feel like it. Its design is also swimproof, and it should last up to 10 days on a single charge. Fitbit also recently added Tile-tracking to the Inspire 2, allowing you to find your misplaced band using the Bluetooth locator feature and the Tile mobile app. All of these features make it the best value fitness tracker you can get.

Buy Inspire 2 at Fitbit - $100

Alternative: Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

The $60 Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 band is almost like a more affordable Garmin Vivosmart 4. The two trackers share the same skeletal design but the Galaxy Fit looks a bit more utilitarian — you can swap out its bands, though — something you can’t do on Garmin’s device.

We haven’t given the Fit 2 the full review treatment, but Engadget’s Cherlynn Low was impressed with the original Galaxy Fit: the Tizen-based interface is colorful and easy to use, and plenty of people will appreciate its durable, no-nonsense design. It tracks a bunch of workouts as well and even has auto-exercise recognition. That’s on top of its daily activity tracking and sleep monitor, all of which uses the built-in heart rate monitor to collect pulse data throughout the day.

The kicker for the Galaxy Fit 2 is battery life — the tiny tracker can last for up to 15 days on a single charge, and you can even extend it to 21 days if you change some settings. That’s much longer than most competing bands, so even if Samsung isn’t as comprehensive as Garmin or Fitbit is when it comes to fitness data collection and analysis, the Galaxy Fit 2 is a good option for those who want a basic tracker that they can safely forget to charge each night.

Buy Galaxy Fit 2 at Amazon - $60

Most fashionable: Withings Move

Withings Move fitness tracker.
Engadget

All of the previously mentioned fitness trackers are attractive in their own way (bonus points to those that have interchangeable bands), but they share a similar look. There aren’t many alternative designs for these devices anymore. The $70 Withings Move watch is an exception, and one of the most traditionally fashionable fitness trackers you can get. It’s an analog watch with a couple of health monitoring features including step, calorie, distance and sleep tracking, connected GPS, auto-recognition for more than 30 workouts and a water-resistant design. But we really love it for its button-cell battery, which can last up to 18 months before needing a replacement.

Buy Withings Move at Amazon - $70

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 was ‘man-made’

    Claiming that COVID-19 was ‘man-made’ will no longer get your post removed by Facebook.

  • Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro

    Save $50 on Apple's 2021 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.

  • LeBron James appears to be wearing a pair of unreleased Beats earbuds

    Apple hasn't officially announced the Beats Studio Buds yet, but it looks like LeBron already has a pair.

  • Europe has passed turning point but still needs ECB support: Schnabel

    The euro zone economy has reached a turning point and the recent rise in borrowing costs reflects improved fundamentals, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters, playing down concerns that rising yields risk choking off growth. Facing a persistent uptick in borrowing costs, the ECB must decide on the future pace of its emergency bond buys at a June 10 meeting and a growing chorus of policymakers is calling for a steady flow of stimulus, fearing that the recovery might otherwise falter. Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, took a benign view of the rise in nominal yields, however, arguing that it was expected and that financing conditions remain favourable, in line with the bank's December commitment.

  • Meme Stocks, SPACs Rebound: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes.The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.While the catalyst is unclear, retail traders appear to be driving the action. Touts are plastered all over social media with individual investors attempting to pump their bets on Twitter, Reddit’s WallStreetBets and chatrooms on Stocktwits.“The Reddit raiders are at it again,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said as shares of GameStop and AMC were among the most actively traded stocks Wednesday. “It looks retail driven to me.”Memes Are ForeverWhile the S&P 500 is virtually flat this month, shares of Reddit favorites GameStop and AMC are soaring. Including Wednesday’s gains, GameStop is up 40% in May while AMC has surged 95% over the same period.The pair of stocks have been among the best performers in a basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg in the month of May. As a group, Wednesday’s 7.7% rally marked its best session since the retail mania gripped the market back in March.The gains are sure to bring more pain for short sellers betting against GameStop and AMC with the group down roughly $8.1 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to S3 Partners. With the retail investor movement regaining back momentum and both stocks having high short interest, there’s potential for a short squeeze, S3 Partners’ managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said by email.“Short sellers may start trimming their positions in the face of continued stock price strength,” he said. They had seen mark-to-market losses of about $475 million for the month of May alone prior to the latest spike, S3 Partners data show.SPACs BouncingThe speculative fervor may also be providing a boost for blank-check firms, which have accounted for nearly half of 2021’s record initial public offering volume.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., a space tourism business that merged with one of Palihapitiya’s SPACs, has surged 22% this month after a brutal decline earlier this year. Gains in the stock, popular with day traders, came after a successful test flight, and may be giving renewed life to the once red-hot SPAC market.Opendoor Technologies Inc., another SPAC associated with Palihapitiya, has jumped in recent days after falling to its lowest level since August. Meanwhile, two closely watched SPAC ETFs -- the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK) and Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ) -- are both up more than 10% from lows earlier this month.Crypto ComebackBitcoin and its crypto brethren have taken investors on a wild trip this month. As Bitcoin plunged as much as 54% from its February high, over 700,000 traders had their accounts liquidated in a 24 hour stretch, according to Bybt.com data.Investors, however, took the dousing in stride. Many fans of the notoriously volatile asset class used the dip as a buying opportunity.Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, is off its record high of near $65,000. But it’s managed to recoup gains from a recent low of around $30,000. On Wednesday, it hovered around the $40,000 level, meaning it’s advanced roughly 30% since that low a week ago. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether is up about 58% since its May low of $1,732.(Updates for S3 data in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering. Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

  • UPDATE 3-Best Buy raises full-year sales forecast on stimulus spending boost

    Best Buy Co Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, saying the latest round of stimulus checks had kept consumers buying home electronics, while acknowledging that a reopening economy threatens to slow growth later in the year. Best Buy was among the biggest retail winners during most of the health crisis last year as stuck-at-home Americans set up remote workspaces and invested in home appliances leading to a surge in sales of laptops, webcams, refrigerators and other electronics. "We're still going to see a population that likely is going to be living some hybrid life for the foreseeable future and I think the refresh cycles as a result are going to speed up as people look for that new and better way to work and school from home," Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said in an analyst call.

  • Exxon CEO Is Dealt Stinging Setback at Hands of New Activist

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods was dealt a stunning defeat by shareholders when a tiny activist investment firm snagged at least two board seats and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil and fight climate change.For Woods, who had aggressively opposed the insurgents, it was just the latest setback in a rocky 4 1/2-year tenure that has seen what was once the world’s most-valuable company shed more than $125 billion in market value.The vote was unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil and underscores how vulnerable the industry has suddenly become as governments around the globe demand an acceleration of the shift away from fossil fuels. It’s also a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporations to actively participate in that transition.Tiny activist investor Engine No. 1, with just a 0.02% stake and no history of activism in oil and natural gas, secured two seats on Exxon’s board in Wednesday’s vote. A third seat may yet fall into the firm’s hands when the final results are tallied. That would put Woods in the tricky position of leading a board that’s 25% under the control of outsiders. Last-minute efforts by Woods and his team to appease climate-conscious investors and rebuff Engine No. 1’s assault were to no avail.“Darren Woods has come from a long line of CEOs that have been very straightforward: it’s our ball, it’s our bat and we’re going to do what we want,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Express Co., which oversees $2.8 billion in assets. “When you’re the biggest and the baddest you can get away with that. But you have to change with the times. The messaging has been terrible.”Click here to see Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG data.BlackRock Inc., the second largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The firm said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and that the oil giant could benefit from the addition of the new directors who would “bring the fresh perspectives” to the board.But the investment giant also voted in favor of Frazier and Woods, according to the bulletin -- a move that rankled environmental groups who called for the firm to vote against them.The result is one the biggest activist upsets in recent years and an embarrassment for Exxon. For Woods, who was listed as 56 years old in the company’s March proxy filing, the defeat is just the latest black mark since his elevation to CEO in 2017. Exxon has underperformed peers for years and in 2020 its shares cratered by 41% for the worst performance in 40 years. Under his leadership, the company also posted its first annual loss in decades and saw oil production slump to the lowest since the Mobil Corp. merger in 1999. Meanwhile, Exxon’s debt load ballooned as it borrowed to pay for dividends and drilling amid shrinking cash flow.Wednesday’s vote was also striking because of the force with which Exxon battled the activist, which also criticized the company’s financial performance. Exxon refused to meet with the nominees and Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went as far as to pledge, just 48 hours before the meeting, that it will add two new directors, including one with “climate experience.”READ: Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO“This historic vote represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition,” California State Teachers’ Retirement System, also known CalSTRS, which had supported Engine No. 1, said in a statement after the meeting. “While the ExxonMobil board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it will not be the last.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe election of at least two Engine 1 nominees to Exxon Mobil’s board could drive changes to how the oil major allocates capital, permanently changing its investment proposition.-- Fernando Valle and Brett Gibbs, BI analystsRead the full report here.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. On the same day that Exxon investors met, management at Chevron Corp. were rebuked by their shareholders who voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. DuPont de Nemours Inc. recently suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.READ: ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Their Own Amid Climate UproarAlso on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that may have consequences for the rest of the fossil fuel industry.The Exxon meeting proved to be a nail-biting conclusion to a months-long proxy fight. Exxon halted proceedings at one point to allow more time for vote counting. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 accused the company of making a “last-ditch attempt to stave off much-needed board change.”The successful Engine No. 1 nominees were Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor, and environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala. Earlier this month, Exxon described all four dissident nominees as “unqualified.” Eight Exxon nominees were elected and two board seats remain undecided; one or both of them could potentially go to the activist.Sacrosanct DividendThe result shows a clear dissatisfaction with Woods’ strategy, despite the stock’s rally this year, up by 43% due to surging oil prices.Exxon gained 1% after Wednesday’s vote. With most of the shareholder demands focused on long-term strategy and none calling for an immediate breakup of the company, short-term gains are likely to be muted. It will take a decade or more for the oil giant to transition its sprawling global business, Stoeckle said.Woods, who retained his board seat, should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flows recover, securing the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend and leaving behind 2020’s record loss. But the bigger question concerns Exxon’s energy-transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind those of its European peers.It remains to be seen how Exxon pivots, if at all, but the message from shareholders is clear: The status quo cannot continue.Exxon’s environmental record and unwillingness to embrace the pivot away from fossil fuels quickly enough was a key criticism in the proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it “a decade of value destruction.”(Updates with BlackRock vote in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoins price?

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Asia Stocks Poised for Best Weekly Advance in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced, with the regional benchmark index heading for its best week in three months, as favorable U.S. economic data bolstered investors’ appetite for cyclical shares.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.2%, extending its gains for the week to more than 2%. A gauge of consumer discretionary companies provided the biggest boost for the regional benchmark, with Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor among top contributors.Japan and Taiwan were among the day’s best performers in the region. The bluechip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rallied more than 2% to a near three-week high, while Chinese and New Zealand stocks underperformed.“This follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging in terms of returns performance,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia wrote in a note. “Optimism may linger in the reopening sectors, as the initial jobless claims data yesterday continue to fall to its pandemic lows.”Futures on the S&P 500 rose in Asian hours, after the underlying gauge advanced in New York. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers.In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, dipping back into a technical correction after losing over 10% from its January record.SECTORS TO WATCHSouth Korean makers of vehicles and auto parts rallied in Seoul after the government said it will extend the tax cut on passenger cars for another six months to the end of 2021China firms on the EV supply chain surged following a U.S. senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for electric vehicle purchasesJapanese department store operators advanced following a Kyodo report that government is set to ease restrictions on large-scale facilities amid an extension of the state of emergencyChinese brokerages gained as they benefited from increasing fund flows prompted by MSCI’s index rebalance and a strengthening yuan, according to Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom InternationalMARKETS AT A GLANCEMSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.8%Japan’s Topix index up 1.9%; Nikkei 225 up 2.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index little changed; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.5%; Shanghai Composite down 0.2%; CSI 300 down 0.3%Taiwan’s Taiex index up 1.6%South Korea’s Kospi index up 0.7%; Kospi 200 up 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 1.2%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 0.5%India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index up 0.7%; NSE Nifty 50 up 0.7%Singapore’s Straits Times Index up 0.4%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 0.1%; Jakarta Composite up 0.1%; Thailand’s SET little changed; Vietnam’s VN Index up 1.3%ADVANCERSGuangzhou Tinci Materials, a manufacturer of fine chemicals, gained 9.2% after the company signed a supply agreement with Contemporary AmperexNamyang Dairy surged by daily limit of 30% in Seoul after its deal to sell founding family members’ controlling stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co.HSBC Holdings climbed 3.8% in Hong Kong after the lender announced it would quit its retail banking business in the U.S.Shenzhen Everwin jumped after the Chinese electronics component maker announced a plan to grant its shareholders bonus cash and equitiesDECLINERSCyberAgent, an operator of a blog media website, fell 3.3% following an announcement that Avex will raise 5.2b yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgentPerennial Energy, a coal miner based in Guizhou Province, slumped a record 69% in Hong Kong on its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped after the quarterly profit of India’s largest drugmaker was hit by a one-time charge related to an antitrust probe, while sales growth in U.S., its biggest overseas market, remained sluggishMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.