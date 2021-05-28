The best gadgets for to enjoy summer now that you’re vaccinated

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.36
    +11.48 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,570.83
    +106.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,786.10
    +49.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.66
    -1.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.41
    -0.44 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.20
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.94
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4193
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7990
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,888.30
    -3,217.73 (-8.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.25
    -68.17 (-6.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     
So you’re vaccinated, tired of staring at your own four walls, and ready to get out and party for the first time in a year? Then it’s time for your hot vax summer, baby! What’s HVS, you ask? It’s your time to cut loose after a year of anxiety that seemed like it was going to drag on until the next Ice Age.

And if you’re getting out there, hitting the beach, dropping by some bars, and generally living it up, then you’re going to want a few gadgets to make the most of it all. We’re talking smart watches to stay connected and fit, speakers to bring the beats, and video games for those times when you’re too partied out and want to stay home without being forced to by lockdowns.

These are the gadgets you’ll need to rock your HVS as hard as possible.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a great way to stay in touch and in shape throughout your hot vax summer. (Image: Apple)
The Apple Watch SE is a great way to stay in touch and in shape throughout your hot vax summer. (Image: Apple)

The $279 Apple (AAPL) Watch SE is Apple’s mid-range smartwatch, and offers many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6 for $120 less. If you’re looking to get your burn on without a mask for the first time in months, and get shredded for the summer, the Apple Watch SE includes a slew of built-in workout activities and Apple’s addictive calorie-tracking rings.

Of course, there are also a host of app integrations for everything from messaging apps to Spotify (SPOT), so you can control your music from your wrist; you can also order from Domino’s (DPZ) if you’re in need of a quick bite and don’t want to pull out your phone or even do some exercise on the beach.

Speaking of which, with a waterproof casing, the Apple Watch SE works fine after going for a dip in the ocean or your backyard pool.

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam lets you bring your favorite songs with you whether rain or shine. (Image: Sonos)
The Sonos Roam lets you bring your favorite songs with you whether rain or shine. (Image: Sonos)

Want to bump your favorite beats without staying tethered to your in-home system? The $169 Sonos Roam could be for you. With 10 hours of battery life, a drop- and water-resistant body, and Wi-Fi and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, the Sonos (SONO) Roam is a heck of a portable speaker. 

Whether you’re soaking up the sun at the beach — it’s called “the shore” where I’m from in New Jersey — or hanging out in a park or backyard, the Roam is a solid companion for when you feel the urge to rock out.

Nintendo Switch

Want to unwind after partying hard this summer? The Nintendo Switch is a great option. (Image: Nintendo)
Want to unwind after partying hard this summer? The Nintendo Switch is a great option. (Image: Nintendo)

Just because you can go out into the real world again, doesn’t mean you always want to. Sometimes you just need a day to hang inside with your favorite games to relax and unwind. And that’s where the Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch comes in. For $299, the Switch can be used in handheld mode or connected to your TV as a standard console.

“Animal Crossing” was the breakout hit at the beginning of the pandemic, but that’s not the only title out there. There are tons of hot games from “Super Mario Odyssey” to the upcoming “Pokemon Shiny Pearl” and “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.”

And if you’re looking for classic NES and SNES titles, you’ve got those too thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online platform.

The Switch was hard to find for much of 2020, but it’s become easier to get your hands on, especially when compared to Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Looking to dive into a good book this summer? The Kindle Paperwhite is your best choice if you&#39;re reading by the pool. (Image: Amazon)
Looking to dive into a good book this summer? The Kindle Paperwhite is your best choice if you're reading by the pool. (Image: Amazon)

Some people love reading on the beach or by the pool. I’m not one of those people, but to each her own. If you’re one of those folks, though, Amazon's (AMZN) $129 Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers out there, thanks to its waterproof design and built-in adjustable light, which means you can read either day or night.

With a battery that lasts for weeks at a time, and 8GB of base storage with the option to upgrade to 32GB of storage, you’ll finally have more than enough space to read all of “War and Peace” on this reader.

Apple AirTag

Apple&#39;s AirTags will help you keep track of your keys and wallet as you party your way through the summer. (Image: Apple)
Apple's AirTags will help you keep track of your keys and wallet as you party your way through the summer. (Image: Apple)

Okay, hear me out here. Apple’s AirTags are coin-size devices that you attach to things like your keys, put in your wallet, or attach to virtually anything you tend to misplace. And if you’re really living it up this summer, chances are, you might lose some of those items at some point.

AirTags, however, can help you locate them whether they’re hiding in your home under a couch cushion, or you left them at the local watering hole. The trackers use Apple’s network of more than 1 billion iOS devices to help you find your missing items, and when you’re closing in on your missing keys or wallet, the U1 chip built into newer iPhones will help you find exactly where they are using an on-screen compass-style interface.

At $29 for a single tag and $99 for a pack of 4, it’s worth snagging a few to keep track of your most important items this summer.

Sony WH1000XM4/B wireless headphones

Sony&#39;s noise-cancelling headphones can block out the sound of chatting on a plane or provide you with some extra piece and quiet on the beach. (Image: Sony)
Sony's noise-cancelling headphones can block out the sound of chatting on a plane or provide you with some extra piece and quiet on the beach. (Image: Sony)

Need a break from all of the noise on that flight to a warmer locale, or just want to relax with your favorite tunes before heading back out into the world? Sony’s (SONY) got you covered with its WH1000XM4/B wireless headphones. Man, Sony really needs to name these things better.

The WH1000XM4/B, which cost $349, are Sony’s best headphones and include active-noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and adaptive sound control. They’re also incredibly comfortable and fold up into a neat package that fits nicely in your backpack or suitcase.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

  • Argentina’s Central Bank Move Raises Concern of Higher Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure allowing Argentina’s commercial banks to move part of their reserve requirements from central bank notes to treasury bonds is raising concerns about inflation and the financial system’s health.The country’s central bank said late Thursday that the move is intended to boost liquidity in the local, treasury debt market. The option is voluntary: banks aren’t obliged to buy the treasury notes, which are considered riskier, longer-term assets compared to the very short-term central bank debt.An official at the monetary authority said the change wouldn’t put the banks at risk because liquidity requirements remain in place and not all of the central bank’s 7-day notes can be converted into treasury bonds, only a portion.Still, analysts warn that the measure risks stoking inflation by financing more government spending and exposing commercial banks to a government infamous for being a serial defaulter. Consumer prices are up 46% from a year ago, and Argentines’ inflation expectations have hit a record.“This measure is going to be reflected in higher inflation eventually, because monetarily it’s expansive,” said Marcos Buscaglia, founder of consulting firm Alberdi Partners in Buenos Aires.Former policy makers evoked memories of Argentina’s 2001 banking crisis, when a government default triggered a domino effect in the financial sector because its institutions held an excessive amount of treasury notes.“The central bank today announced a measure that puts at risk one of the few important consensuses that economic policy had achieved: Prudent regulation of the banking system,” Guido Sandleris, the central bank chief until late 2019 under the previous government, tweeted on Thursday. Breaking from that consensus “to marginally reduce the government’s financing costs is a bad sign.”Read more: In Argentina, March Activity Drop Still Allows for 1Q GrowthTreasury notes today offer a premium of between 200 and 300 basis points higher than central bank notes. For banks, the trade-off is taking greater risk and investing the money over periods of 180 days or more, while the central bank offers 7-day notes.The decision comes as Argentine officials need to finance more Covid-19 social spending that wasn’t anticipated, as a record wave of cases has triggered another severe lockdown. Analysts have also warned in recent weeks about decreasing rollover rates of treasury debt auctions.Read more: Argentina Inflation Rose Faster Than Expected Again in April The central bank official said banks could use up to 800 billion pesos ($8.5 billion dollars) -- equivalent to 32% of the monetary base -- of the reserve requirements that they have invested today in Leliq, central bank notes, to buy Treasury securities. Holdings of the Leliq notes total 2 trillion pesos and have nearly doubled since early 2020.Analysts warn that if commercial banks shift their reserve requirements from the central bank to treasury bonds, it may not count toward the legal limit of exposure they can have toward government debt.“Banks remain much more exposed to the public sector,” said Fausto Spotorno, director of economic research at consulting firm Orlando J. Ferreres y Asociados. “A certain risk exists that in the case of a run on peso deposits, you’d have a debt problem, or conversely, in the case of a debt default in pesos, you’d have a problem with deposits.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks Flex Muscle With $23 Billion Gain as Congress Scolds CEOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street CEOs spent two days being grilled by lawmakers. Their companies gained more than $23 billion in market value.The heads of the six biggest U.S. banks absorbed Democrats’ jabs over their firms’ treatment of consumers, climate change and for not doing enough to promote racial justice. Republicans chimed in, too, bashing lenders for shunning politically unpopular businesses in the U.S., while financing Chinese companies.As the hits kept coming, bank stocks kept rising -- indicating the executives mostly accomplished what they set out to do ahead of this week’s congressional hearings: Avoid embarrassing moments or clashes that could cast lasting shadows over their industry.While the breadth of questions served as a reminder of the expansive reach of megabanks, the absence of fireworks underscored how well the firms fared during the economic turmoil that the pandemic unleashed. It was a far cry from what happened after the 2008 financial crisis when Wall Street was the villain and Washington aggressively tightened its leash.“The goal for the CEOs with these hearings was to get through without anything that would result in more onerous regulation, and without anything that would cause them problems with shareholders,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “They largely succeeded.”Pleased LobbyistsThe proceedings started Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf appearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Round 2 came Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee.Some bank lobbyists privately said they were pleased, commenting that there were no public relations missteps.Diversity and racial inclusion were recurring themes for Democrats, who asked whetherbanks should be independently audited to determine whether their actions adversely impact minority communities.“It is something we’re looking at again,” Fraser said of Citigroup, which defeated a shareholder proposal calling for such a review at its recent annual meeting.Read More: Citi Is Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses as BureaucracyDimon, however, dismissed the audits as “bureaucracy and B.S.,” while adding that the bank is “completely devoted” to aiding people of color.Workforce ReturnThe JPMorgan CEO was the most outspoken of the executives. He also drew attention when he theorized that some Americans don’t immediately want to return to the workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.Republicans spent a lot of their time telling the CEOs that banks should stay out of politics and warning that corporate “activism” in areas like climate change would harm their businesses.“I’m very concerned about the pressure that you all are receiving as CEOs,” said Representative Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican. “ All of your firms have pledged fidelity to this whole notion of bowing to the wokeness that’s going on.”Lawmakers of both parties at times sought the executives’ advice on a range of tricky policy issues, including the need for oversight of cryptocurrencies and the appropriate government response to the rise of blank-check companies and the bubble in so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corp.Crypto CautionDimon and Solomon said that they personally remained dubious about crypto-investing and called it a “buyer beware” product. And they said Washington should be working on setting rules for the largely unregulated digital tokens.Still, Dimon and Solomon noted that their firms were thinking about how to make coins available in a safe way to clients, especially as demand for them has surged.“This goes back to how you have to run a business,” the JPMorgan chief said, noting that his personal views were largely irrelevant. “I don’t smoke marijuana but if you make it nationally legal, I’m not going to stop our people from banking it.”Read More: Dimon Sharpens Criticism of Biden’s Tax Hike ProposalAsked about whether additional disclosure may be needed for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, Solomon said that would be a good idea.The Goldman CEO also weighed in on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, saying that while there are a number of institutional investors who buy “total return swaps,” what made Hwang an outlier was his extremely concentrated positions. Solomon said he supported regulators considering a “more modern disclosure structure” for the derivatives, which Hwang used to shield his massive stakes.“Some focus there is probably a good thing,” Solomon said.Scharf’s ProgressScharf, whose bank has been involved in several scandals and remains under orders from the Federal Reserve that cap its growth, said convincing regulators that Wells Fargo is fixed is his No. 1 priority.“We believe we are making progress, but we’re also very, very clear that this is a multiyear journey, just given the amount of work that has to get done,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics Gains on Debut After $3.2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. rose as much as 18% on its first day of trading after raising $3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. climbed to as high as HK$47.75 in Hong Kong on Friday, before giving up some of their gains. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. JD.com was little changed.The listing will allow JD Logistics to expand its network of more than 900 warehouses into less-developed regions of China and new markets overseas, while adding to the $782 million it’s spent on technology between 2018 and 2020. The company joins internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan in boosting spending, as increased antitrust scrutiny from regulators in Beijing threatens their most lucrative businesses from e-commerce to fintech.“Frankly speaking, the focus for next few years will still be growth,” Chief Executive Officer Yu Rui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We will focus on business expansion and revenue growth for the next several years. Our net margin will keep improving in the long-term.”Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($642 million) last year.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysJD Logistics’ IPO valuation of up to $32 billion is reasonable compared with peers given its stronger growth prospects, despite the likelihood of further losses in 2021, in our view. Earnings volatility can be expected while the company prioritizes business and market-share growth over profitability in the near to medium terms.-- James Teo and Chris Muckensturm, analystsClick here for the researchWith just a 2.7% share of the logistics industry, JD Logistics is seeking to expand its footprint outside China, including into Europe, where rivals like Alibaba’s Cainiao have also been growing. The company will probably set up logistics centers on the continent within a year, Yu said in the interview. The intense competition in the business of providing logistics to other enterprises means JD Logistics will be relatively insulated from Chinese scrutiny as it ventures overseas, he added.“JD Logistics is doing better than any other companies in B2B sector in terms of ensuring the benefits of our front-line workers and regulatory compliance,” said Yu, a JD Group veteran of 13 years. “From our point of view, we don’t see much potential risks in regulation.”JD Logistics’ debut is far more muted compared with the 161% first-day surge for short-video platform Kuaishou. It is the second unit to be spun off from JD.com in the past six months, following the December listing of JD Health International Inc. The e-commerce operator had also sought to list its fintech division last year before a crackdown on the sector forced it to shelve its plans.Decoupling from its parent will allow JD Logistics to tap new customers, including short video platforms like ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin and Kuaishou that are increasingly expanding into online shopping, according to Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer at e-commerce and technology consultancy WPIC. That will allow the firm to expand its market share and bring about economies of scale that will help it achieve profitability, he added.“JD Logistics fits in very well with the regulatory plans of the Chinese government in breaking up these monopolies and really allowing them to go get a new customer base operating independently, like they are now,” Cooke said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Now that they’re independent -- and there’s so much that goes on with data sharing in China too -- but that’s really going to make other platforms and other brands feel more comfortable using JD Logistic’s products to help with their fulfillment.”(Updates shares, adds analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is a special purpose acquisition company led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.In 2019, Babylon raised $550 million in a funding round valuing the business at more than $2 billion. Its backers include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Munich Re Ventures, Kinnevik AB, the family of Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Vostok New Ventures.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with details of funding round, investors in penultimate paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Why isn’t your 401(k) doing better? The reason may surprise you

    Ever wonder why poorly performing or expensive mutual funds are among the investment choices in your 401(k) plan? Researchers have discovered that something called revenue sharing is to blame. According to a just published paper, recordkeepers in defined contribution pension plans are often paid indirectly in the form of revenue sharing from third-party funds on the menu.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • AMC Entertainment’s 130% spike this week isn’t done yet, analyst speculates — here’s why

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment had a ticket to ride this week and the surge in the company's stock isn't likely to dissipate just yet, according to one analysis.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Expects Elon Musk Fully Back as a Bitcoin Bull

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood believes Elon Musk will come around to her way of thinking about Bitcoin. What's more, she believes that his reemergence will boost the cryptocurrency.

  • Crypto Slide, Gaming Slowdown Wipe Billions Off Tycoon’s Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jung-ju, the billionaire behind Nexon Co., is having a turbulent month.Shares of the Tokyo-listed gaming company have plunged 21% since it forecast a decline in profit on May 12, suggesting its strong performance when the pandemic kept people indoors won’t be sustained as some countries reopen.That’s erased about $1.9 billion from the South Korean entrepreneur’s net worth, reducing his fortune to $8.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.On top of that, Kim’s diversification away from gaming into areas including cryptocurrency is facing obstacles. Bitcoin has dropped almost 38% since it rose to a record in April, a stark example of the swings in the prices of virtual coins that have left some mainstream investors skeptical.Kim, 53, has been an avid supporter of digital currencies, and has been acquiring cryptocurrency exchanges in recent years. Nexon also bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin last month.“It was bound to come down,” Matthew Kanterman, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of Nexon’s earnings forecast. “Last year was a high base and they are not going to replicate that,” he said. On Bitcoin, “corporations don’t like buying stuff with too much volatility,” he said, suggesting Nexon is unlikely to add to its purchase for now.Crypto InvestmentsEven before Nexon bought Bitcoin, Kim’s holding company NXC Corp., which owns almost half of Nexon, snapped up 65% of Korbit Inc., a crypto exchange in South Korea, in 2017.The following year, NXC’s subsidiary in Europe acquired another cryptocurrency exchange: Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.Korbit’s book value plunged to about 3.1 billion won ($2.8 million) at the end of last year from about 96 billion won at the end of 2017, according to NXC’s financial statements for 2017 and 2020. A spokesman for NXC said there’s no plan to sell the exchanges that it bought.Kim was also keen to acquire Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest virtual currency exchanges, according to local media reports earlier this year. The NXC spokesman declined to comment.Kim declined to be interviewed for this story. Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, wasn’t available for comment.The company pointed to Mahoney’s Medium post in April on the Bitcoin purchase. Nexon sees Bitcoin as a form of cash that’s likely to retain its value, he said. The Bitcoin purchase represents less than 2% of the firm’s cash and equivalents.“The technology underlying BTC and other cryptocurrencies is beginning to creep into many areas of day-to-day use, such as payments, digital collectibles and other areas that are increasingly relevant for companies like ours,” Mahoney wrote.Embracing CryptoOther big names in the gaming industry have also embraced cryptocurrencies and related blockchain technologies.Kakao Games Corp., a subsidiary of South Korea’s most popular mobile-messenger operator Kakao Corp., added to its holdings in blockchain technology company Way2Bit Co. last year, becoming the largest shareholder. Mobile game publisher Gamevil Inc. invested last month in crypto exchange Coinone Inc.“As finance and payment systems are quite important in games, developers are thinking of ways to integrate blockchain technology to improve what they have now,” said Lee Seung-hoon, an analyst at IBK Securities Co. in Seoul. “Their investments are more like R&D efforts at this stage.”Square Enix Holdings Co., the Japanese publisher of popular role-playing games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, was among the investors that injected $2 million in cash and cryptocurrency into Ethereum-based game developer TSB Gaming Ltd. in 2019.‘Significant Presence’“Games using blockchain are no longer in their infancy and are gradually coming to represent a more significant presence,” Yosuke Matsuda, the Japanese firm’s president, said in a New Year’s letter last year.Kim founded Nexon in South Korea in 1994 after majoring in computer science and engineering at Seoul National University. In 2011, Nexon listed in Japan.Two years ago, he considered selling his stake in the company, held through NXC, triggering discussions with major players including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital. He scrapped the plan when he couldn’t find a suitable buyer, according to local media reports.Nexon, famous for hit titles such as MapleStory and KartRider, posted net income attributable to its parent’s owners of 69.7 billion yen ($639 million) in the first six months of 2020 as lockdowns forced people to spend more time at home. For the same period this year, it forecast a range from 55 billion yen to 58.3 billion yen. The high end of the range would represent a 16% drop from last year.Kim said in a rare interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in 2012 that worrying about keeping up with new technological trends can even disrupt his sleep.“In order to survive, I have to accept new things,” Kim said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.