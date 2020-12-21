U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,691.44
    -17.97 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,198.75
    +19.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.41
    -35.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.17
    -9.81 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.17
    -1.93 (-3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.40
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.38 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9380
    -0.0100 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0171 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.4020
    +0.1350 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,726.38
    -863.57 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.87
    -24.74 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,416.32
    -112.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,714.42
    -48.97 (-0.18%)
     

Our favorite games of 2020

Engadget
·16 min read

While some forms of entertainment like movies and sports were hit hard by the pandemic, gaming actually thrived in 2020. Since we were all stuck indoors, we spent a lot more time in front of screens, discovering new experiences, replaying older classics and a few of us even made a dent in our backlogs, aka the “pile of shame.” To that end, the Engadget staff presents a slightly different list of our favorite games of 2020: not just the most impactful titles that came out this year, but also the older games that kept us company during this crazy time.

Our favorites of 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I have already spilled so much digital ink on this game this year that, had you asked me to pick my best of 2020 a month ago, I would have picked something different like Miles Morales or Fall Guys. Animal Crossing is fun, I thought, but I’ve done everything I want to do in the game and I really should be focusing my critical eye on the fancier, flashier titles from more powerful systems.

But then the winter update arrived, bringing with it new holidays and reactions and hairstyles, oh my! And here I am, playing the game every day again, because I want to collect all the new recipes and buy the new items and put a comfortable winter sweater on every single one of my villagers now that it’s started snowing on my island. Because Animal Crossing: New Horizons is my fuzzy sweater, wrapping me up in its comfortable routine once more.

It’s a game that asks so little of you — just a few minutes a day, and it’s rarely tense or cruel — but once you start to dig in there’s always something to do, some charming thing to discover or obsess over. We’re talking about fishing, bug hunting, diving, decorating, gardening, designing your own clothes, visiting friends or just buttering up your neighbors so they give you stuff. It really is the perfect game for quarantine life but let’s be honest: I'd still be playing even if I could go outside. — Kris Naudus, Buyer’s Guide Editor

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a competent RPG from experts in the genre, and it’ll be a delight for fans of science fiction and skill trees alike. Night City is a vision straight out of 1980s speculative fiction, complete with corporate control, a thriving sex industry and robotic implants. The game feels like a blend of Blade Runner, Old Boy and John Wick — though that last one might be mostly because Keanu Reeves is in it.

Aside from crafting, inventory management and cyberware upgrades, Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to choose between stealth and full-on assault when it comes to completing missions. V, the main character, can hack gadgets, cameras and even people from afar, staying low and keeping out of sight. Or V can run in, guns blazing, and take out everyone instead.

Cyberpunk 2077 is not perfect, of course. A handful of reviewers have reported running into scene-breaking bugs on PC, especially toward the end of the game, and it hard-crashed once in our review time with it. (The less said about the console version the better.) Additionally, it poorly handles ideas of gender fluidity and transgender representation, both excluding and exploiting these populations in the game art and actual mechanics.

What Cyberpunk 2077 does best is set a mood. Night City is disgusting, sexy, dangerous and warm, and the people there are endlessly fascinating. The performances in Cyberpunk 2077 are top-notch across the board, and relatable dialogue breathes life into the neon and concrete.

To anyone who’s been anxiously anticipating this game for the past eight years, rest easy. It’s worth the wait. — Jessica Conditt, Senior Editor

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal transforms Earth into Hell and Hell into a massive, fiery playground. It’s deeply satisfying to see a legendary series like Doom find its footing in yet another generation, offering just enough familiarity to satiate fans’ nostalgia while innovating on what these games do best. Doom Eternal is buttery smooth and high-octane, with huge, gothic environments soaked in blood and gore, a heart-pounding heavy metal soundtrack, and hordes of demonic weapons and enemies.

Doom Eternal emphasizes mobility and speed, giving players parkour-like abilities. This opens up the game’s vertical space and allows the hulking, armored Doom Slayer to soar through the air, swinging from bars and clambering up the sides of crumbling edifices as he slaughters the forces of Hell.

The soundtrack alone is killer. It’s composed by Mick Gordon, the guy who picked up a bunch of awards for the music in the 2016 version of Doom, and it delivers at the same level. The score features synth-infused heavy metal that ramps up the drama and tension at every turn. Put on any of those songs and try to keep your heart rate down. I dare you.

Doom Eternal is a master class in how to elegantly evolve a classic IP, adapting to new, more powerful hardware while retaining the soul of the series. Which, given the whole Hell thing, is quite an accomplishment. — Jessica Conditt

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys is colorful, silly and brimming with joy. It’s an excellent counterpunch to the hellscape of 2020 and a perfect pick-me-up when you have a spare 15 minutes.

While it had been on our radar for a while, I don’t think anyone expected the kind of impact the game would have. Buoyed by its adorable design and status as a PlayStation Plus freebie, it was a huge overnight hit. Developer Mediatonic has kept things fresh since launch with frequent updates and a bunch of fantastic outfits to unlock.

The battle royale takes its cue from shows like Wipeout and Takeshi’s Castle (MXC in the US). Several obstacle-laden courses and 59 opponents stand between you and a highly prized crown. You work with and against strangers toward victory.

It’s a deceptively brutal game. Too many times I’ve been on the verge of glory only for a mistimed jump or a crafty opponent to send me tumbling into the slime. The team-based and tail-grabbing minigames aren't the greatest. But I can’t be mad when I’m enjoying myself this much. I’ve never been so at peace with being bad at a video game.

As fun as it is to play, Fall Guys also makes for a surprisingly excellent esport. Twitch Rivals and FallMania events have been a blast to watch over the last few months. Sure, there have been some controversies, but what great sport doesn’t have those? — Kris Holt, Contributing Editor

Ghost of Tsushima

You’ve played a game like Ghost of Tsushima before, likely many times over the past console generation. But few nail the ideal of an open-world game so perfectly and effortlessly as the latest from Sucker Punch. Tsushima most closely echoes Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, but does everything those games do... better. The missions are more memorable, exploration is more organic and combat more precise and rewarding. And you don’t have to put up with any of the jank that plagues many of Ubisoft’s games.

That’s not to say Tsushima is a strictly by-the-numbers release. Whether it’s through the way the island itself guides your exploration or how combat stays engaging throughout the entire 40-plus hour experience, Sucker Punch found a way to say something new in a genre that has been around for the better part of 20 years.

It’s also an achingly beautiful game. As you make your way through Tsushima’s pseudo-mythological take on 13th-century Japan, there’s the sense that every maple leaf, bamboo stalk and lotus flower was touched by the hand of an artist. It’s a familiar experience, yes, but sometimes familiarity is exactly what you need. — Igor Bonifacic, Contributing Editor

Hades

After a decade of playing their games, I thought I knew what to expect from Supergiant: a beautiful and distinctive art style, a melodic soundtrack from Darren Korb and a memorable story line. But as much as I looked forward to each new release, it always felt there was something missing from the studio’s games. Bastion, Transistor and Pyre each had the seed of a compelling gameplay experience, but they never fully delivered on that promise. Until Hades.

It’s far and away the most fun game Supergiant has made. Hades spent two years in early access, and it shows. The studio polished every gameplay element to a fine sheen. Enemies are varied and distinct, forcing you to adopt new strategies as you encounter them. Each weapon is easy to learn but difficult to master. And then there’s the Boon system. It opens so many interesting and varied build opportunities, making each playthrough slightly different.

And then of course there’s the way all of those disparate elements of Hades feed into one another. Death is a constant companion here, but it never feels like you’ve wasted your time after a failed escape attempt. — Igor Bonifacic

The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog faced long odds with The Last of Us Part II. Following up one of the most lauded games of the decade was always going to be a challenge, and the task that became even more fraught when hours of footage from the game was leaked online a month before the game’s launch. Fortunately, Naughty Dog stuck the landing.

The Last of Us Part II improves upon its predecessor in just about every way, with refined combat, a massive world to explore, fantastic visual design and a great score. It has basically everything you’d expect in a single-player campaign from one of Sony’s prestigious first-party studios. But none of this would matter if Naughty Dog didn’t craft a story that justified a continuation of Ellie and Joel’s tale from the first game.

Director Neil Druckmann and narrative lead Halley Gross came up with a story that explores Joel’s pivotal choice at the end of the previous installment from several perspectives. While you could simplify the game’s story to the proverb “before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves,” the game drew me in with well developed characters, along with a twisting narrative that left me stunned.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was how much I came to care about Abby, a character positioned as the villain in the game’s first half. But she has a full journey where you see how Joel’s decision affected not only Ellie, but Abby as well. It’s not as simple as “you’re playing as the bad guy,” because many people come around to the fact that Abby isn’t the villain at all. Things aren’t so binary in the world of The Last of Us — and while that’s been hard to swallow for some fans, I wouldn’t have it any other way. — Nathan Ingraham, Deputy Managing Editor

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

With Miles Morales, Insomniac took everything that worked so well in 2018's Spider-Man and polished it while cutting much of the dead weight. The movement feels slick, combat is fluid and dynamic and the visuals are even more spectacular. There's a greater variety in the side missions too.

There's a solid story, with Miles patrolling New York City as its only Spider-Man for a few weeks. It's important that Insomniac keeps Peter Parker mostly out of the way to make sure the younger Spidey gets the full spotlight here. He's a distinct hero with his own background and relationships, which are a focal point of the emotional narrative.

Miles starts out with some useful abilities you had to unlock in the first game. His venom powers add an extra spark to the proceedings — quite literally as you feel the DualSense controller's haptics crackle in your hands. Although the core controls are the same, his animations are different from Peter's, creating a contrast between them.

My playtime stands at 19 hours, of which an hour was just me messing around with the photo mode. I'm perfectly happy with that, as more major games could stand to be shorter. The Last of Us Part II is excellent but draining, and I've barely started to scratch the surface of Assassin's Creed Valhalla after 11 hours.

I've completed the campaign twice on PS5, once with the 60 frames-per-second performance setting and the other in fidelity mode. I'd recommend the former for smoother action, but I'll be exploring this gorgeous version of Manhattan for a while yet to try and capture some killer 4K, ray-traced screenshots. — Kris Holt

The old games we revisited

Among Us

Among Us
Among Us

One of the hottest games of the year took two years to make it big, and no one was more surprised than developer Innersloth, as it ended up shelving the sequel to improve the original game instead. You can call it the 2020 effect: We’re all stuck indoors and building serious trust issues with other people. So Among Us truly is a game of the zeitgeist. But what makes the game worth coming back to, again and again, is its simplicity: do your tasks and don’t get killed. Or kill everyone you can without getting caught. Sure, you can try to figure out who the impostor is, but a lot of the fun is in just letting the drama between crew members play out on its own. — Kris Naudus

Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality

itch.io
itch.io

We’ve already shared our thoughts on some of the individual games, but in general this itch.io bundle was a real gift this past summer, offering players a chance to try out over a thousand diverse indie titles for only $5. And it was for a good cause, with all proceeds going to the NAACP and the Community Bail Fund. One of my most memorable gaming experiences this year was just digging through the selections, making playlists of interesting titles and trading recommendations with friends who also bought the bundle. Sure, I won’t get to play all of them, but it certainly let me dip my toe into so many titles I was curious about but never had the time or money to delve into. — Kris Naudus

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest

In a year in which The Last of Us Part II, one of the darkest games in recent memory, dominated my time, having something more whimsical like Ori and the Blind Forest to dip into was a bit of a blessing. The sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, caught my eye when it arrived in March — but I had never played the original game and didn’t have an Xbox One to try the new one. I did, however, have a Switch, where The Blind Forest arrived late in 2019. It was finally time to give Ori a shot, and while I wish I’d played the game sooner, I’m also glad to have had it around during the slog that was 2020. Its “Metroidvania” heritage means it’s not the most unique game I’ve ever played, but the combo of its gorgeous graphics and accessibility as something I could just pick up and play any time made it a winner. I’m looking forward to diving into this year’s sequel soon. — Nathan Ingraham

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal
Persona 5 Royal

OK, technically this one came out in the US in 2020. However, the Japanese version hit in 2019, plus it’s an upgraded and expanded version of a game that first landed in 2016, so we’re gonna call it retro this time around. However you slice it, Persona 5 Royal is a treat.

Not only does Persona 5 Royal add gameplay and story content to the base RPG, but it’s a stark reminder of just how stylish this entire series is. Persona 5 Royal brings Tokyo to life while throwing outlandish characters in the player’s path and offering a robust battle system, all depicted in a bold, graphic palette. Persona 5 Royal is just like high school, but with way cooler clothes. And alternate dimensions. And talking cats. What’s not to like? — Jessica Conditt

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2

When I look back at the early days of the lockdown, what I think I’ll remember most is the time I spent with Red Dead Redemption 2. The game offered me more than escapism;

I actually found a way to think about the pandemic. When protagonist Arthur Morgan gets sick with tuberculosis, there is no vaccine or cure in his future, only the possibility to try and set things right while there’s still time. That you as the player get to decide whether anything comes of that possibility is what made RDR2 so memorable for me. Sometimes we can’t choose the circumstances we find ourselves in, but we can decide to treat those around us with kindness. That’s a reminder we could all use. — Igor Bonifacic

Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 on Switch
Super Mario 64 on Switch

I don’t remember when I first played Super Mario 64. But I’m pretty sure I was immediately hooked. I had played other Mario titles, but having free rein to roam Princess Peach’s castle was unlike anything else I’d encountered.

Sadly, I never had my own copy of the game. Instead, my sister and I would rent the game from our local video store weekend after weekend. So you can bet that when Nintendo re-released it for Switch as part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, I was stoked. Finally, I could play the game all the way through — no longer at the whims of the autosave from whoever rented it last from Video Warehouse.

Happily, the game holds up just as well as I had hoped more than 20 years later. Being able to rediscover the stars and hidden courses and many quirks of the original has been a delight (and occasionally frustrating). In a year when I’ve spent so much time at home, being able to relive one of my favorite games from childhood has been an unexpected bright spot. — Karissa Bell, Senior Editor

Latest Stories

  • Wave of Bankruptcies Sweeps Through Retail

    The coronavirus shutdowns quickly reordered retail, sending many weaker and heavily indebted chains to court.

  • Congress is set to pass new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Votes are expected on Capitol Hill on Monday. How much will you get — and when?

  • These are the 17 worst companies to work for in America

    Whether it's a toxic culture or abysmal pay, the message is clear: Stay away.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    After a true annus horribilus, we’re all ready for better times. The US equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs, led by David Kostin, sees those better time ahead, and in the near-term. The team is predicting a 25% gain for the S&P 500 within the next 24 months – or to put it in absolute numbers, they believe the index will hit 4,600 by December 2022. Kostin lays out four clear reasons for believing that we’re at the start of another prolonged bull run. First, he notes the generally improving economic conditions; second, he points out corporate earnings growth; third, are the historically low interest rates, as the Fed sticks to its near-zero rate policy; and finally, there’s TINA, or ‘there is no alternative.’ Stocks are entering a virtuous circle, Kostin believes, as they offer the highest returns available for now.In a recent interview, Goldman’s chief equity strategist said of these points, “That's the story, it's about an economy that's getting better, coming off the pandemic, and generally getting better, and the Fed on hold. All of that is to the positive and I think the market is recognizing that and will continue to do that.”Goldman Sachs analysts are following Kostin’s lead, and pointing out three stocks that they think will gain from the general market rise. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.Lordstown Motors (RIDE)The first Goldman's choice is Lordstown Motors. This Ohio-based company, closely linked to Big 3 standard General Motors, is an electric vehicle maker. The company works out of the GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant, which it purchased last year. Lordstown boasts over 6.2 million square feet of production floor space, and a capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year. The company’s flagship vehicle is the all-wheel drive Endurance pickup truck. The vehicle is based on a unique design, using individual electric motors at each wheel hub. The Endurance is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2021.Founded in 2018, Lordstown Motors went public earlier this year through a merger with a ‘blank check’ company. These transactions are designed to provide capital for companies looking to enter the public market. As part of preparations for releasing its Endurance truck, Lordstown has entered into an agreement with Camping World Holdings (CWH), the RV maker. Camping World will train its mechanics on the new truck, and provide garage floor space for Lordstown’s customers. The agreement includes potentials for expansion, such as sharing sales, space and providing electric drive systems for RVs.Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Mark Delaney writes, “We believe this collaboration is a first step to address Lordstown’s service footprint and charging infrastructure, and we view Lordstown’s decision to leverage an existing service footprint as a cost effective strategy… we believe that the broader customer experience, including service and charging, plays a significant role in product differentiation and can help EV start-ups to be successful. In our view, the ease and reliability of maintenance and charging is particularly important to Lordstown’s fleet/commercial customer base, which is focused on vehicle up-time.”In line with these comments, Delaney rates RIDE shares a Buy along with a $31 price target for the next 12 months. At current levels, that implies a 67% upside potential. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)Overall, RIDE shares get a Hold from the analyst consensus, reflecting Wall Street caution toward a new – and highly speculative – endeavor. The rating is derived from 4 recent reviews, evenly split between 2 Buys and 2 Sells. However, the $27.50 average price target suggests that RIDE has a 48% upside for the year ahead. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks)Liberty Global (LBTYA)Next up is Liberty Global, a holding company in the telecom sector. Liberty has a global presence with operations in seven European countries: the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The company boasts annual revenues in excess of $11 billion.Through its subsidiaries, Liberty serves over 11 million customers with a combined 25 million subscriptions to broadband internet, TV, and telephone services. The company also claims 6 million mobile and wifi subscribers. Liberty is a leading investor in European digital and online infrastructure projects.Among the company’s recent moves was the acquisition of Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications last month. With completion of the transactions, Liberty Global now owns over 98% of Sunrise’s total share capital, making the Swiss company of a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global Group.Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee, in an extensive review of Liberty’s current business and market position, points out the Swiss acquisition as a key factor for the company’s future. He writes, “We view Sunrise as a quality asset, with sustained market share growth potential. We expect this to benefit LBTYA directly as Sunrise continues to win share from Swisscom but also to help stabilize the UPC asset.”Lee gives LBTYA shares a Buy rating along with a $33 price target. This figure implies ~36% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)Like RIDE above, Liberty has an even split among its recent reviews – in this case, 3 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $24.32, and the average price target of $30.12 indicates room for ~24% growth from that level. (See LBTYA stock analysis on TipRanks)Lufax Holding (LU)Fintech is a rapidly growing niche, and Lufax operates a personal financial services platform serving the Chinese market. The company provides wealth management for the fast-growing middle class in China, a population that is not only growing in size but also in affluence. Lufax offers financing solutions for personal and business loans to this population, which is not always well-served by China’s established banking sector. The company’s customer base includes small business owners and salaried workers.Revenue for the third quarter, reported earlier this month, came in at $2 billion in US currency. The EPS of 24 cents beat the estimates by 10 cents, or 71%. These numbers were down year-over-year, however.The key uncertainty facing Lufax at the present is state regulation. China’s government, while permitting a market-based economy, keeps a tight grip on economic activity generally, and modern, cutting edge companies like Lufax can run afoul of regulators who are sometimes uncomfortable with the digital world. The prospect of tighter regulation, as government officials seek to impose controls on fintech, has some investors worried.After an extensive review of the Chinese tech regulatory environment, Goldman’s Elsie Cheng, who covers Lufax, noted: “We remain constructive on Lufax’s capability to navigate through the continually evolving regulatory environment and deliver consistent value-add to its consumers/financial partners.”In light of that, Cheng rates LU a Buy alongside a $20 price target, which implies a 34% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on Lufax is based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target of $17.70 indicates a potential 15% upside next year. (See LU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hospitals Retreat From Early Covid Treatment and Return to Basics

    Changing practices, based on data and experience, appear to be improving outcomes for the sickest coronavirus patients. One key difference: using ventilators in ways that conform more to pre-pandemic guidelines.

  • Genetics Stocks Ablaze: Editas, Crispr, Intellia Rocket; Uniqure Dives

    Crispr Therapeutics, Editas Medicine and Intellia Therapeutics were ablaze Monday as all three genetics stocks hit highs. Uniqure stock tumbled on a clinical hold for its gene therapy test.

  • Analysts: 12 Stocks That Made You A Fortune Are Dead Money In 2021

    Payback is a bear, especially for stocks. And analysts are saying some of the very best S&P 500 stocks of 2020 are due for a breather.

  • 'You Can Take Any Of The Platforms Ant Has,' Jack Ma Told Beijing Amid IPO Scrutiny: WSJ

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), offered to give Beijing parts of his financial technology firm Ant Group in order to repair his relationship with the Chinese government, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.What Happened: The previously-unreported offer was made by Ma on Nov. 2 as he was questioned by Chinese regulators and the central bank ahead of the mega Ant IPO."You can take any of the platforms Ant has, as long as the country needs it," the Chinese billionaire is reported to have told the regulators.Why It Matters: China's President Xi Jinping personally asked regulators to look into the risks posed by Ant's $34 billion IPO and to shut it down, the Journal had reported last month.See Also: Why China Slashed Jack Ma's Ant IPO Hopes, Experts ExplainNo decision has reportedly been made on Ma's offer by the Chinese financial regulators but a plan under consideration may put Ant under tighter capital and leverage regulations.Alibaba and another Chinese internet leviathan Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) were each fined RMB 500,000 ( $76,464.29) for not reporting past deals properly, earlier this month."The odds of nationalizing at least parts of the company are not zero," a Beijing-based government advisor said, as per the Journal.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 1.7% lower at $260 on Friday.Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Alibaba Ropes In Gucci To Attract Brand-Conscious Chinese Shoppers * Alibaba's Ant Says 'Looking Into The Mirror' After IPO Fallout(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I didn’t receive a $1,200 stimulus check earlier in COVID-19 pandemic. Will I get a $600 check this time around?

    ‘With a second round of stimulus checks of $600 announced by Congress on Sunday, will the Internal Revenue Service give me a check based on my 2019 return?’

  • Tesla enters S&P 500: Here's how the stock is doing on its first day

    Tesla is now a part of the S&P 500 index. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • My sister is concerned about our 84-year-old mother’s money missteps; I think she’s overreacting — who’s right?

    Now you need to understand about memory loss and how finances are affected. If a doctor’s evaluation and diagnosis confirms dementia, there are four steps you can take with your sister and your mother to protect her financial well-being while keeping her independent. Because your mother knows your name and lives independently does not mean she doesn’t need help with her finances, even if a doctor does not see major issues.

  • 3 Big Tech Stocks for the January Effect

    The pool of big tech stocks meeting these criteria is smaller than usual, with the historic rally off the first quarter low lifting many issues to 52-week and all-time highs. Dow component Intel Corporation (INTC) heads the losers list after an atrocious year that shed precious market share to rivals NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Intel suffered from one self-inflicted wound after another in 2020, but management remains in denial, refusing or incapable of initiating needed reforms.

  • A new COVID-19 strain is sending stocks tumbling, but here’s why investors shouldn’t panic, says this analyst

    A new $900 billion coronavirus stimulus deal has finally been struck — but U.S. stocks look set to tumble at the open.

  • China Faces Power Cuts Thanks to Aussie Coal Ban

    There are power cuts across numerous Chinese cities where local authorities can't keep the street lights on and are forcing factories to close.

  • Will Carnival Stock Reach $30 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) will reach $30 by 2022. Carnival Stock Forecast Carnival is the largest global cruise company and is set to deploy 87 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. The company's portfolio of North American brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. According to the company, Carnival attracted 13 million guests in 2019 and a total of 16 new ships are scheduled to be delivered across Carnival Corporation's brands through 2025.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksShares of Carnival trade around $21.46 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $7.80. Overall, 73% of Benzinga traders and investors told us Carnival will reach $30 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors are confident the global distribution of a vaccine will ultimately lead to normal travel activity throughout 2021. Respondents also noted shares of Carnival's stock have risen in recent weeks when optimistic coronavirus vaccine test results and distribution were revealed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NYSE: MRNA).This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power Or Moderna?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Xpeng Stock Up As First Electric SUV Delivered To Europe

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng on Monday said it began delivery of its first G3 electric SUVs to Norway. Xpeng stock rose. The company will deliver 100 of its G3 vehicles to buyers in Norway, marking the first time it's directly delivering to individuals in Europe.

  • Grayscale Halts Bitcoin Trust Inflows as JPMorgan Warns Slowdown Could Hit BTC Price

    Without new capital inflows, Grayscale will not be able to buy more bitcoin or ethereum.

  • Apple’s first iPhone supplier in India stretched its workers too far—and they snapped

    The violence at Wistron's factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru in India is less than ideal for Apple's plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones worldwide in the first half of 2021.

  • Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Palantir Is Not the Next Tesla

    Jim Cramer shares insights about about Darden's earnings, Palantir becoming the next Tesla, and buying Microsoft.

  • As Elon Musk Touts Dogecoin Again, Here's What You Should Know About The Cryptocurrency

    A few words by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk on social media was all it took to send Dogecoin (DOGE) soaring 26% in a 24-hour period leading up to press time. The Shiba Inu-themed joke cryptocurrency's latest rally is ironically a serious mirror of reflection on the cryptocurrency space in general.Here're some things to know about Dogecoin and its strength relative to the overall cryptocurrency market.Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble: Cryptocurrencies are on fire -- reaching for new highs every day. The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), crossed the $24,209.66 mark on Sunday, hitting yet another milestone.Dogecoin too went soaring after Musk sent out a tweet saying "One word: Doge." The meme-based cryptocurrency has rallied 52.34% in the last seven days.Cutesy Canine Market Mania: In 2018, Dogecoin's founder Jackson Palmer wrote an article for Vice titled "My Joke Cryptocurrency Hit $2 Billion and Something Is Very Wrong."Palmer, an Australian, got disenchanted by what he called "shark-like" scammers and opportunists drawn to the cryptocurrency who fleeced members for millions of dollars. He backed away from the project in 2015 and said in the article he owned less than $50 worth of Dogecoin."Dogecoin's valuation is the result of market mania that has resulted in inexperienced investors buying up low-priced assets on a whim, hoping that they will follow Bitcoin's meteoric trajectory," wrote Palmer.Shibes Of The World Have Nothing To Lose: Shibes -- as Dogecoin aficionados call themselves -- have enjoyed a return of 137% on a year-to-date basis even as volumes have soared to $635.18 million. But this is not the first time the currency has seen such massive upwards momentum.The dog-themed currency skyrocketed 1,377% between Nov. 7, 2017 and Jan. 7, 2018. Musk's favorite cryptocurrency also saw significant upwards movement at the beginning of this month.The Prudential Puppy: Investors may as well heed the advice of the Dogecoin founder who wrote, "It's difficult to predict how much the current crypto bubble will inflate, or when it'll burst (not if)."Palmer is of the opinion that once the price bubble pops it will take all the hype with it. Yet, the cryptocurrency crowd is undeterred by such trivialities and believers such as MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor are dishing out pointers to Musk to convert Tesla's entire balance sheet into Bitcoin.Benzinga's Take: When it comes to Dogecoin or any other coin for that matter, the best advice for prudential puppies is to invest at your own peril.Price Action: DOGE closed nearly 29.4% higher at $0.005066 at press-time, while BTC traded 2.10% higher at $24,016.48.See Also: As Bitcoin Shoots Past K, Analysts Can Already See It Reaching For KPhoto by Dogeloverforever on WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Bitcoin Shoots Past K, Analysts Can Already See It Reaching For K * Veteran Insurer MassMutual Buys 0M Worth Bitcoin(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.