U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.98
    -45.68 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,877.14
    -236.09 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,597.63
    -297.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.27
    -33.18 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.45
    +0.96 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    -0.0480 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2540
    +0.1930 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,795.46
    -3,292.60 (-5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,389.80
    +9.87 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,948.64
    -21.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

The best gifts for grads under $50

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·8 min read

Gifting can be difficult at any time, but it’s been particularly hard over the past year. Budgets remain tight, but you still want to give that grad in your life something that can help make the transition to post-school life a bit easier (and more fun). The tech gifts that come to mind immediately — iPhones, smartwatches, game consoles and the like — are not exactly budget-friendly. But there are handy gadgets out there that won’t drain your wallet completely. Here’s Engadget’s list of the best tech gifts under $50 for new graduates.

Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 USB-C charger

Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0
Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0

A spare charger can be a lifesaver and Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a great one for those that have new smartphones. Although it was designed as an alternative to Apple’s own 20W charger for the latest iPhones, it’ll work just as well with Samsung’s latest handsets, too. It supports fast charging for both iPhones and Galaxy devices, and you can use it to provide speedy power-ups to most other USB-C mobile devices. Not only is it roughly half the size of Apple’s charger, but it’s also slightly cheaper as well.

Buy PowerPort III Nano at Amazon - $17

Aukey 2-in-1 wireless charging stand

Aukey 2-in-1 wireless charging stand
Aukey 2-in-1 wireless charging stand

Aukey’s 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is a great addition to a nightstand or a work desk. It can charge up to two devices simultaneously: one smartphone and one other Qi-compatible device on the flat, back panel. Apple lovers will find their AirPods fit perfectly back there, but it’ll charge up non-Apple earbuds, too. Aukey’s compact stand is rated for 10W fast charging for Samsung devices and 7.5W fast charging for iPhones. Plus it supports smartphone cases up to 3mm so you don’t have to remove yours before you use it.

Buy Aukey 2-in-1 charging stand at Amazon - $30

Google Chromecast with Google TV

Aa Chromecast with Google TV plugged into the back of a TV.
Aa Chromecast with Google TV plugged into the back of a TV.

Whether they’re still mooching off their parents’ subscriptions, or have finally sprung for their own Netflix account a streaming device is a great gift for a recent grad. The latest Chromecast with Google TV makes the original Chromecast experience much better by adding a physical remote to the mix, along with the new Google TV interface. The remote makes it easier to navigate and the on-screen menus, and the software will serve up TV and movie recommendations based on subscriptions you have. The Chromecast with Google TV supports services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more, and it’ll stream in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Plus, you can still cast even more content from your smartphone or tablet to your TV.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Best Buy - $50

8Bitdo Pro 2

An overview photo of the 8BitDo Pro 2 gaming controller lined up neatly next to a variety of compatible game platforms.
An overview photo of the 8BitDo Pro 2 gaming controller lined up neatly next to a variety of compatible game platforms.

We’ve been fans of 8Bitdo’s affordable, multi-platform controllers for quite some time, and the new, $50 Pro 2 is no exception. You can use it with the Nintendo Switch and on Windows, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi, and you’re able to map functions to buttons using its companion smartphone app. The Pro 2 also adds new bumper buttons under each arm, something the previous version did not have. In general, 8Bitdo’s controllers are more ergonomic than, say, relying on a keyboard and mouse when playing PC games. They’re also a dramatic improvement over the Switch’s Joy-Cons which, if we’re honest, aren’t the most comfortable controllers to use for long stretches of time. The Pro 2 charges up via USB-C, but you can also remove the battery pack and replace it with AA batteries if you know you won’t be able to charge up frequently.

Buy 8Bitdo Pro 2 at Amazon - $50

RavPower 16,750mAh portable charger

RAVPower 16,750mAh portable charger
RAVPower 16,750mAh portable charger

A portable changer is truly a gift that keeps on giving and RavPower’s 16,750mAh brick is strong enough to charge up smartphones and tablets alike. That’s enough to top off your iPhone 11 Pro Max 2.5 times or an iPad Air once. It has two iSmart output ports so you can power up two devices simultaneously, and its indicator lights will give you an idea of the brick’s remaining power level. Even with a larger-than-average capacity it’s surprisingly compact, measuring 5 x 3.15 x .9 inches, and its built-in flashlight can help you find lost items in a pinch.

Buy RavPower portable charger at Amazon - $37

Tile Pro tracker

A woman&#39;s bag on the passenger seat of a car has a Tile Pro hooked onto its strap.
A woman's bag on the passenger seat of a car has a Tile Pro hooked onto its strap.

Sure, many smartphones have some way of tracking them down if you’ve lost them — but what about all of the other important items in your life? That’s where Tile’s Pro Bluetooth tracker comes in — just clip it onto your keys, wallet, backpack or anything else and you’ll be able to keep track of those items using the Tile mobile app. It’ll show you the most recent location of your item and, if you’re within 400-feet you can make it ring loudly so you can find your misplaced stuff. We like the Tile Pro’s tiny size, water-resistant design and replaceable battery — the cell included with the tracker will last for one year before you can replace it yourself, something you weren’t able to do on older Tile models. Apple lovers may want to check out the company’s new AirTags, but those will only connect to iOS devices whereas Tile trackers work with both iOS and Android.

Buy Tile Pro at Amazon - $35

Logitech Pebble

The Logitech Pebble mouse in light blue sitting on a desk next to a keyboard.
The Logitech Pebble mouse in light blue sitting on a desk next to a keyboard.

Whether your grad will commute to their first office job or work from home, a wireless mouse is a must-have when on a computer all day. Logitech’s Pebble is a solid option because, not only can it easily disappear into a bag thanks to its slim profile, but it will also run for up to 18 months on its single AA battery. It’s not an accessory they’ll have to worry about charging up each night. We also like its ambidextrous design and its relatively quiet nature — unlike other mice, it makes little noise when you’re clicking and scrolling away. You’ll also have the option to connect it via Bluetooth or USB receiver, and there are a handful of fun colors to choose from.

Buy Logitech Pebble at Amazon - $30

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

While not the newest true wireless earbuds from Anker, the Soundcore Liberty Neo are still great. Weighing only 0.2 ounces, the Liberty Neo are easy to wear both in an office setting and while working out. Their IPX7 water resistance helps during the latter, protecting the buds from sweat while you’re working out. They also come with a number of ear tips and wings in various sizes so you can get the best fit — and once you do, those buds aren’t going anywhere. Continuous battery life is a bit short at 3.5 hours, but you’ll get an extra 12 hours of juice with its charging case.

Buy Soundcore Liberty Neo at Amazon - $40

Greens Steel Beast insulated tumbler

Beast insulated stainless steel tumbler
Beast insulated stainless steel tumbler

It’s important for grads, busy with job applications, internships, new jobs and side hustles, to stay hydrated. Green Steel’s Beast insulated tumblers are not only good for hot and cold drinks, but they cost $10 to $15 less than some big-name competitors. They’re made of 18/8 food grade steel that’s dishwasher safe, and they come with metal straws and a splash-proof lid. And regardless of which size you get (20-, 30- or 40-ounce), they’ll all fit into standard sized cup holders. A 20-ounce model has been my morning companion almost every day for the past year or so and it still looks fresh.

Buy Greens Steel tumbler at Amazon - $23

Bodum Chambord French Press

A Bodum Chambord french press on a table with milk and two coffee cups.
A Bodum Chambord french press on a table with milk and two coffee cups.

If your grad is a coffee (or tea) lover, elevating their brewing game can make a big difference in their daily lives. Bodum’s Chambord French Press is a simple, affordable vessel that will be a step up from your standard drip coffee machine or aging teapot (while it’s marketed as a coffee maker, it could be used as a tea press instead). The container is made of borosilicate glass and you can get the frame in either plastic or stainless steel. Instead of paper filters a french press uses a plunger and mesh filter that pushes coffee grinds and tea leaves down, infusing flavor into the water above. That should save you money over time and creates less waste.

Buy Chambord French Press at Amazon - $38

Tribit XSound Go

A Tribit XSound Go speaker sitting on a white table with a person using a smartphone in the background.
A Tribit XSound Go speaker sitting on a white table with a person using a smartphone in the background.

There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers out there, but Tribit’s XSound Go stands out for its simplicity. Measuring 6.7 x 2.2 x 2.3 inches, it’s nearly pocketable and can stay on your desk all day long while you work and then transition to a backyard party with ease. It’s IPX7 waterproof so it’ll withstand a dunk in the pool, and its 24-hour playtime lets you use it all day long without interruptions. It has good sound quality with deep, but not overpowering, bass and it includes a built-in mic with which you can take calls. Just pair it with your smartphone or tablet, choose your tunes and let the speaker do the rest of the work.

Buy Tribit XSound Go at Amazon - $37

Repel Windproof Double Vented travel umbrella

A woman in the rain huddled under a Repel travel umbrella.
A woman in the rain huddled under a Repel travel umbrella.

Hear us out — a good umbrella is an unexpected yet invaluable gift. Few things are worse than getting stuck in a downpour on your way to work, especially if you use public transit to get there. Repel’s windproof travel umbrella is just the right size — not too big or too small at 11.5 inches in length — and its nine reinforced fiberglass ribs prevent it from being blown inside-out easily. We also like its single-button design, allowing you to open or close it with one hand. Repel’s umbrella is one of those practical gifts that your grad will be glad to have at the most crucial times, and they’ll save money in the long run by not needing to buy a new, cheap umbrella every time the skies open up.

Buy Repel umbrella at Amazon - $22

Recommended Stories

  • Apple TV+ snaps up another Tom Hanks movie

    Apple TV+ has bought the rights to the Tom Hanks movie 'Finch,' a sci-fi title that might help Apple's chances of winning awards.

  • Stadia product head John Justice leaves Google

    Stadia product head John Justice has left Google in the latest blow for the cloud gaming service.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot

    Apple's AirPods Pro have fallen to $190 at Amazon-owned Woot, marking the second-best deal of the year on the wireless earbuds.

  • Epic vs. Apple trial reveals the cost of exclusives and 'free' games

    Epic pays publishers big bucks for PC exclusives and to give away games in its store.

  • The best May the 4th deals we could find

    Here's a list of the best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Twitter, Facebook and Paramount+ will stream WNBA games this summer

    When the WNBA kicks off its historic 25th season on May 14th, fans will have plenty of chances to watch it unfold online.

  • Facebook is putting #StopAsianHate notifications in the news feed this month

    The company is highlighting the impact and diversity of Asians and Pacific Islanders.

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ is the eighth season of ‘Clone Wars’ we didn’t ask for

    You better study up on 'Clone Wars' before delving into the newest Star Wars cartoon on Disney+.

  • Amazon's Thursday Night Football streaming deal with the NFL will start a year early

    Prime Video is becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football earlier than expected.

  • Twitter opens up Clubhouse-like Spaces to more people

    Twitter is opening up its Clubhouse-style audio feature to a lot more people, and plans to introduce paid ticketing.

  • Riot's League of Legends show 'Arcane' arrives on Netflix this Fall

    Arcane, the first animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this fall.

  • Spotify and FanDuel will let you take on Bill Simmons in fantasy sports

    FanDuel has signed a deal with Spotify to make itself the exclusive sports betting partner of The Ringer.

  • How social media recommendation algorithms help spread hate

    The issues and pitfalls presented by social algorithms are well-known and have been well-documented. So, really, what are we going to do about it?

  • Food giants respond to worries over packaging

    The phasing out of single-use plastics gathers pace with big companies adopting alternatives.

  • Apple hires former Google AI scientist who left after ethics turmoil

    Apple has hired former Google Brain research manager Samy Bengio, who left the company after its firings of two female AI researchers.

  • Analysis: Headwinds facing Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have some investors fretting

    For some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a list of post-pandemic challenges including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and more environmental and social disclosure demands are prompting a rethink on Warren Buffett's conglomerate. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at its annual meeting on Saturday. "But that's gotten harder," Munger added.

  • Stocks Close Near Session Lows as Nasdaq 100 Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed near Monday’s lows as giants Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Traders also parsed economic data, with inflation remaining at the forefront of the investment debate. The dollar dropped, while Treasuries rose.Tech and retail companies in the S&P 500 fell, while commodity and industrial shares gained. Pfizer Inc. climbed as the Biden administration will support its move to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while Moderna Inc. rallied after agreeing to provide as many as 500 million doses of its shot to the global program Covax. Estee Lauder Cos. sank as the cosmetics giant’s sales missed estimates.A report Monday showed that growth at U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic recovery is “making real progress,” but the gains have been uneven following a downturn that cut hard along lines of race and income. New York Fed President John Williams noted that current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.Markets have been obsessed over whether higher inflation is coming. Faced with rising prices for everything from lumber to oil and computer chips, chief executive officers have cut costs and boosted prices for their products. The strategy appears to be working, with first-quarter income from S&P 500 companies jumping five times as fast as sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The earnings season, the economic recovery and the Covid trends -- that’s still going to be the near-term catalyst -- and looking for any hints of change in direction from the Fed,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.Ignoring the adage “sell in May and go away” may reward stock investors in 2021, according to LPL Financial. The firm cited the S&P 500’s track record during the past decade in a blog post. In eight of those years, the gauge posted gains for the six months ended in October. Last year’s rally was 12%, the biggest since 2009, when a bull market was just getting started. The benchmark produced an average advance of 3.8% for all 10 years, beating a 1.7% average since 1950.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due TuesdayThe Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is scheduled for TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2062The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.10 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $64 a barrelGold futures rose 1.4% to $1,793 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.