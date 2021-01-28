U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

US Q4 GDP rose 4%, missing expectations

Economic activity slowed in the final three months of 2020

The best Pixel 4a 5G accessories

Nicole Lee
·Senior Editor
·9 min read

Google turned out three new phones this past year, and we were particularly fond of the $459 Pixel 4a 5G. It has nearly all the same features as the budget-friendly Pixel 4a, but packs in a bigger screen, a second wide-angle camera and a 5G radio, making it more future-proof than its predecessor. It doesn’t offer wireless charging or water resistance like the $700 Pixel 5, but then again, it costs $200 less. Here, we’ve recommended the best and most useful accessories for what’s sure to be one of the most popular phones of the year.

Cases

Google Pixel 4a 5G case
Google Pixel 4a 5G case

One of the first accessories you’ll want to get for your Pixel 4a 5G (or any smartphone, really) is a case to prevent it from getting too damaged from the occasional drop. Google’s first-party case for the Pixel 4a 5G might be an obvious choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad one. The tweed-like fabric is actually made from recycled plastic water bottles, with recycled items accounting for over 70 percent of the materials used here.

If you prefer a more refined design, consider a leather case. This one from Bellroy gives the phone a streamlined look, plus it’s made out of a gold-rated tannery leather that should wear well over time. It comes in a variety of colors; we’re particularly fond of the forest green hue. On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend too much on a case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is also a good choice and it only costs $14. It offers just enough protection to preserve the Pixel from minor mishaps while maintaining an impressively thin profile.

If you want to ensure that your Pixel 4a 5G is free of scratches and scuffs, then it’s a good idea to get a screen protector. This one from EGV comes with not just one but three screen protectors so you have backups just in case you need them. The kit also comes with cut-out protectors for the rear camera plus an alignment frame to make sure they are installed correctly. Each screen protector is made out of 9H tempered glass that should be sufficient enough to protect against minor scrapes and drops. Its oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and there’s also extra space left around the edges to accommodate most cases.

Buy fabric case at Google - $40 Buy Leather Case at Bellroy - $45 Buy Spigen Ultra Hybrid case at Amazon - $14 Buy EGV case bundle at Amazon - $10

Earbuds and speakers

Google Pixel Buds (2020)

Pixel Buds
Pixel Buds

Even though Google’s initial attempt at wireless earbuds didn’t go so well in 2017, the latest version is vastly improved. While the 2017 model still had a cord connecting the two earbuds, this year’s edition takes the form of “true wireless earbuds, making them a more direct competitor to Apple’s AirPods.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the Pixel Buds is its near real-time language translation. Thanks to Conversation Mode in the Google Translate app, you can use the earbuds to help you speak or understand over 40 languages. Just say “OK Google, help me speak Spanish,” press and hold the earbud, speak your words, and the Pixel 4a 5G will translate them for you.

Pairing the Pixel Buds to your Pixel is automatic, even if you’re doing so for the first time. When connected, the phone will show you the current battery levels of the earbuds plus the charging case. The comfortable buds also offer solid audio and reliable touch controls according to our review.

Buy Pixel Buds at Best Buy - $180

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t

If, on the other hand, you simply want the best audio quality, consider the Jabra Elite 85t. We’ve been big fans of Jabra’s wireless earbuds for years now, and it’s no different with the Elite 85t. Not only does it have active noise cancellation, but it lets you customize just how much environmental noise you want to block. In our review, senior editor Billy Steele said that the noise cancellation is so powerful that it rivals some of the best earbuds he’s tested.

In addition to its great noise cancellation, the Elite 85t also has excellent audio quality. It has 12mm speakers, which results in a deep bass and a great amount of depth compared to its predecessor. Billy also praised the ability to customize the earbuds controls using the companion app; there’s even a “white noise” feature here. Plus, the Elite 85t has wireless charging that’s compatible with any Qi-certified pad. Yes, it’s pricier than some other earbuds out there, but it’s also one of the best.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $230

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2

Anker SoundCore Spirit Dot 2
Anker SoundCore Spirit Dot 2

For those who would rather not spend a lot on earbuds, Anker’s Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 is a great alternative. It can be found for around $80 and delivers satisfying audio quality and deep bass for the price. Billy Steele also pointed out that this was even more impressive considering how small and lightweight they are.

He called the audio well rounded, with decent depth and clarity. No, it’s not as immersive as pricier earbuds, and you do miss out on an adjustable EQ, but for the price, the Spirit Dot 2 punches well above its weight. Plus, it’s IPX7-rated to be waterproof, so there’s no need to worry if it gets a little wet.

We should note that Anker has two low-cost earbuds, the Spirit Dot 2 and the Spirit X2, both of which are around $80. Billy even prefers the audio quality on the X2. But we agree with him that the X2’s hook design probably isn’t for everyone, especially when compared to the more popular true wireless bud design of the Dot 2. Still, if the hook design doesn’t bother you, and you see yourself only wearing these when working out for example, you might consider the X2 as well.

Buy Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 at Amazon - $80

Sony XB23

Sony SRS-XB23
Sony SRS-XB23

If you see yourself using your phone as a way to listen to music outdoors, we recommend a portable Bluetooth speaker like the Sony XB23. The XB23’s dual bass radiators deliver incredible audio for its size, thanks in part due to their oval-shaped diaphragms. (The company claims that this results in increased sound pressure and reduced distortion.) The XB23 features Sony’s Live Sound mode, which simulates 3D audio and increases its immersive factor.

Since it’s meant for the great outdoors, the Sony XB23 is IP67 rated to be dustproof, water resistant and rust proof. The company also says it’s shockproof, which essentially means it’s durable enough to withstand the occasional knock or bump (which is pretty important if you have it outdoors). The XB23’s battery is rated for up to 12 hours, which should be more than enough time for your soiree.

Buy Sony XB23 at Amazon - $80

Nest Audio

Nest Audio
Nest Audio

Though the Nest Audio isn’t strictly a phone accessory, we still think it works well as a smart speaker to complement your Google-powered lifestyle. Plus, you do need a phone to get it up and running anyway (via the Google Home app), which you can easily do with the Pixel 4a 5G. Aside from playing music via streaming services, you can also use the Nest Audio as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

Like other Google-powered speakers, you can use the Nest Audio to check the weather, control your smart home and, as mentioned, play tunes. It delivers great audio quality despite its small stature, and if you buy two of them you can set them up in stereo. They come in five colors and are reasonably priced at only $100 each.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $100

Charging accessories

Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K USB-C Power Bank

Anker PowerCore Metro Slim
Anker PowerCore Metro Slim

Even though the Pixel 4a 5G has decent battery life, an additional battery pack is never a bad idea. We especially like the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K USB-C Power Bank for its 10,000 mAh capacity plus its super-slim profile -- it’s actually even more slender than the phone itself and it weighs only around 10 ounces. Though it’s clad in a stylish tweed finish and a variety of colors,

It comes with both a USB-C port plus a USB-A one, which you can use to charge two devices simultaneously. If you want to charge your Pixel as fast as possible though, we recommend using the USB-C port for the 18W power delivery, which we found was able to deliver nearly 80 percent power to our Pixel 4a 5G in just under 30 minutes. On the front is a button with a five-dot LED battery indicator.

Buy PowerCore 10K USB-C power bank at Amazon - $46

Anker PowerPort III Nano

Anker PowerPort Nano
Anker PowerPort Nano

Phones can typically take a while to charge, so fast chargers like Anker’s PowerPort III Nano are always a wise purchase, especially since they’re universally compatible. The Nano can provide up to 20W of charging to your Pixel and it’s also USB-C compatible so there’s no need to purchase an extra cable. It’s compactly built, too, and fits most outlets without hogging too much space. Alternatively, the Aukey Omnia Mini also offers 20W USB-C fast charging and supports Quick Charge 3.0 on the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s similarly compact and travel friendly, and works with a wide array of devices.

Buy PowerPort III Nano at Amazon - $17 Buy Omnia Mini at Amazon - $15

Anker PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C 100W cable

Anker PowerLine
Anker PowerLine

In addition to a fast charger, we suggest getting a high-speed compatible cable to go along with it. We definitely recommend getting one that can serve multiple purposes. The Anker PowerLine III, for example, can be used with not just the Pixel 4a 5G but also a USB-C laptop like the MacBook Pro. Plus, the PowerLine III is super study, with a quadruple bulletproof fiber construction that can supposedly withstand up to 25,000 bends. Though it’s a small thing, we also like that it has a textured connector so it’s easier to grip when connecting or disconnecting the cable.

Buy PowerLine III cable at Amazon - $15

Nekteck USB Type-C car charger

NexTeck USB Type C car charger
NexTeck USB Type C car charger

Not every car has a USB port, and even if yours does, that might not be the case in a rental vehicle. That’s why a car charger like the Nekteck USB Type-C charger is so handy. It’s compatible with a wide array of USB-C products and offers Power Delivery, so you’re able to charge not just your Pixel 4a 5G but also a Chromebook, a MacBook and more. It also has a USB-A port in case you need to charge another device at the same time. The Nekteck comes with a USB-C cable as well just in case you need it.

Buy Nekteck car charger at Amazon - $20

  • American Air Surges After Reddit Chatter on Attacking Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. surged in early trading Thursday, extending a day-earlier gain as the carrier was swept up in a rally among heavily shorted stocks being targeted in Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.The shares soared 45% to $24.07 ahead of regular trading, paring an increase that reached as high as 87%. The spectacular advance came even though American ventured a cautious outlook on when a recovery would materialize after an unprecedented drop in air travel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.“As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said as the company reported earnings. “While we don’t know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready.”The surge underscored the disconnect between retail traders’ attacks on shorted stocks and the reality of an industry where demand cratered because of the pandemic. Like its U.S. peers, American is still reeling from losses, and the company’s narrower-than-expected deficit in the fourth quarter suggested nothing to justify a burst of market enthusiasm. American is the most shorted stock among major U.S. airlines.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has been at the center of intense trading stoked by online discussions.American had a market value of $10 billion at the close on Wednesday, the least among the four biggest U.S. airlines.The share gains aren’t “fundamentally driven, as American’s outlook is similar to others we have heard during this earnings cycle,” Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to clients. “The near-term outlook remains challenging and timing of any improvement is still uncertain.”(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.And it’s not just the big names: Jack Woodruff’s $2.8 billion Candlestick Capital has fallen 10 to 15% in January on its short wagers, while the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital lost about 33% through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors.The hedge funds’ assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Representatives for Point72, D1, Maplelane, and Candlestick all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.(Updates with Candlestick Capital in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • GameStop, AMC saga make it a day for the history books: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

  • American Airlines Surges After Mention in Reddit Stock Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc., the most shorted major U.S. carrier, surged after a mention on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has quintupled in value this week alone.American’s stock gain adds to a flurry of share increases this week as Reddit-fueled retail traders take on short sellers and drive up prices. With stock after stock, legions of day traders have identified companies with high levels of short interest and piled in. In the case of GameStop, the soaring price has forced many short sellers to give up their positions.American rose 6.6% to $16.56 at the close in New York, the most since Dec. 3, after paring gains from an intraday surge of as much as 15%. Other companies on a Standard & Poor’s index of big U.S. airlines fell.The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier declined to comment.The gain isn’t “justified by anything fundamental,” Darryl Genovesi, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in an email. He expressed the same view about the stock surge during the session of another company he covers, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.Short-Squeeze RiskShort interest as a percentage of American’s free float is about 29%, according to data from S3 Partners. No other major U.S. airline has short interest of more than 5%.American is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Like its rivals, the airline has been contending with the unprecedented collapse of air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.Following American’s advance, CFRA Research changed its recommendation on the shares to hold from strong sell and lifted its price target to $19 from $8.“We think the stock is a high risk for one of the recent retail-investor-driven short squeezes we’ve seen play out,” CFRA analyst Colin Scarola wrote in a client note.The firm also elevated Spirit Airlines Inc. from sell to hold for the same reason. Short interest is about 16% of Spirit’s free float, according to Vertical Research.(Updates from 8th paragraph with CFRA comments on American, Spirit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with Discord after the platform took down WallStreetBets from its platform. What Happened: “Even Discord has gone corpo ...,” the world’s richest person said in a tweet late Wednesday. Discord had taken down WallStreetBets earlier in the evening, saying the community continued to allow hateful and discriminatory content despite repeated warnings. The company said the action didn’t have any relation to WallStreetBets’ role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock. WallStreetBets moderators described the Discord action as “pretty unethical.” “I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts,” one of the group moderators said. The community also went briefly private on Reddit as it looked to ramp up moderation and avoid a similar fate on the platform as Discord. “We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators,” u/zjz, a community moderato, added. Why It Matters: Musk had earlier touted support for the WallStreetBets community on Tuesday evening, sending the stock soaring further. Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked in the after-hours session Wednesday after Discord’s action. Price Action: GameStop traded 16% lower at $292 after a 134.84% surge during the regular session. BlackBerry tanked 9.8% at $22.6 after a 32.6% spike during regular hours. Nokia traded 9.5% lower at $5.93 after a 38.5% surge during the regular session. AMC shares tanked 26.6% after a 301.21% surge during the regular session. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time HighWhy Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The GameStop Frenzy Hasn’t Ended. Here’s What Happens Now.

    GameStop catches the attention of lawmakers and regulators, Apple and Facebook post record quarters, but Tesla has a miss, Powell says vaccine rollout will be a “struggle,” and other news to start your day.

  • Why the stock market just got clobbered

    Did the stock market bubble just pop?

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • 3 Things a Financial Advisor Loves to Hear from Clients (and Two They Wish You’d Stop Saying)

    You’re prattling on about your $8,000 roof repair, but is your financial planner really listening…or stewing over the thing you said two minutes ago. According to Jacki Purcell ,...

  • GameStop saga is about 'working class vs hedge funds': Reddit WSB user

    A clash of the classes — “the old proletariat vs bourgeoisie” — is at the heart of the ongoing GameStop (GME) short squeeze saga, says one WallStreetBets user.

  • What is Wall Street Bets, the upstart Reddit group that is pummeling Wall Street?

    Here's an FAQ about what's going on with the market and what "Wall Street Bets" is.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Fed Decision; GameStop Stock Surges; Apple Earnings Due

    Stocks sold off hard after the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 600 points.

  • AMC Entertainment to issue 44.4 million shares as investors opt to convert $600 million of convertible debt

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Thursday a group of investors including units of private-equity firm Silver Lake have opted to convert all $600 million of the cinema chain's 2.95% convertible senior notes due 2026 into Class A common shares, at a conversion price of $13.51 a share. The stock closed Wednesday at $19.90, after being swept up in the[l: short squeeze in shares of videogame retailer GameStop Inc. , which has skyrocketed more than 1,600% in the past two-plus weeks amid support from investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets message board. AMC said the conversion will result in the issuance of 44.4 million new shares. The conversion will reduce the company's debt by $600 million. AMC shares rose 4.4% premarket and have gained a stunning 839% in the year to date, despite the many challenges facing the world's biggest cinema operator caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 has fallen 0.4% in the year to date.

  • Plug Power Is a Winner, but Wait for a Better Entry Point, Says J.P. Morgan

    Plug Power (PLUG) shares have kicked off 2021 with a bang, rising nearly 90% since the turn of the year. The PLUG narrative is benefiting from favorable macro conditions; A new U.S. administration intent on forwarding the case for clean energy is acting as a strong catalyst, driving positive investor sentiment toward the stock. Adding to the good news, the company said it has exceeded its 2020 gross billings target, while it expects to beat its previous 2021 estimates. The company previously guided for $450 million in billings in 2021, but now anticipates $475 million, a 5.5% increase. Further ahead, by 2024, PLUG is targeting $1.7 billion in sales, 40% above the previous estimate. Add into the mix a recent $1.5 billion investment in return for a 10% stake in the company from South Korea’s SK Group, and a joint venture with French automaker Renault to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles, and it’s no wonder J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster calls the company a “best-in-class long-term idea.” “A good story keeps getting better,” Coster said. “With PLUG capitalizing on its leadership position in Hydrogen energy and mobility solutions by nailing down customers and partners that expand the TAM, improve visibility and de-risk execution. The firm is also capitalizing on its soaring market cap to issue shares, building a balance sheet that will permit the company to execute its growth strategy with confidence.” However, while the analyst anticipates “meaningful profitability in 2023-24,” the stock appears “richly valued” compared to peers. As a result, Coster rates PLUG shares a Neutral (i.e. Buy), along with a $70 price target. This figure implies ~9% upside from current levels. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here) “We look for a pullback as an opportunity to get into this stock,” the analyst summed up. While Coster sits on the sidelines waiting for PLUG stock to reset itself, most analysts remain on board. According to TipRanks analytics, out of 12 analysts, 10 say Buy while 2 suggest Hold. But there’s a catch; the analysts, while keen on the company, evidently think shares have soared enough as the $60 average price target indicates. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch for February 2021

    The past year or so has thrown a lot of people for a loop, but these penny stocks could weather the tumultuous environment.

  • Tesla's power businesses are beginning to take off

    Tesla just released its latest earnings report, and the results indicate that Elon Musk's bets on energy storage and solar are beginning to pay off. The storage business was the star of the company's power plays in the fourth quarter, with quarterly year-on-year growth approaching 200%. For the first time, our total battery deployments surpassed 3 GWh in a single year, which is an 83% increase compared to the prior year.

  • Here’s Another Way to Find the Next Potential Short Squeeze

    It’s not just about the percentage of shares held short. Here are 15 tech stocks that could be vulnerable to a short squeeze.

  • WallStreetBets Fever Hits Dogecoin, Price Soars 142%

    A Twitter account not officially affiliated to WallStreetBets prompted DOGE's latest social media-based price boost.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    For investors seeking a strong dividend player, there are some market segments that are known for their high-yield dividends, making them logical places to start looking for reliable payers. The hydrocarbon sector, oil and gas production and mainstreaming, is one of these. The sector deals in a products that’s essential – our world runs on oil and its by-products. And while overhead for energy companies is high, they still have a market for their deliverables, leading to a ready cash flow – which can be used, among other things, to pay the dividends. All of this has investment firm Raymond James looking to the roster oil and gas midstream companies for dividend stocks with growth potential. "We anticipate the [midstream] group will add around ~1 turn to its average EV/EBITDA multiple this year. This equates to a ~20-25% move in equity value," Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins noted. Jenkins outlined a series of points leading to a midstream recovery in 2021, which include the shift from ‘lockdown’ to ‘reopen’ policies; a general boost on the way for commodities, as the economy picks up; a political point, that some of DC’s more traditional centrists are unlikely to vote in favor of anti-oil, Green New Deal policies; and finally, with stock values relatively low, the dividend yields are high. A look into the TipRanks database reveals two midstream companies that have come to Raymond James’ attention – for all of the points noted above. These are stocks with a specific set of clear attributes: a dividend yield of 7% or higher and Buy ratings. MPLX LP (MPLX) MPLX, which spun off of Marathon Petroleum eight years ago as a separate midstream entity, acquires, owns, and operates a series of midstream assets, including pipelines, terminals, refineries, and river shipping. MPLX’s main areas of operations are in the northern Rocky Mountains, and in the Midwest and stretching south to the Gulf of Mexico coast. Revenue reports through the ‘corona year’ of 2020 show the value potential of oil and gas midstreaming. The company reported $2.18 billion at the top line in Q1, $1.99 billion in Q2, and $2.16 billion in Q3; earnings turned negative in Q1, but were positive in both subsequent quarters. The Q3 report also showed $1.2 billion in net cash generated, more than enough to cover the company’s dividend distribution. MPLX pays out 68.75 cents per common share quarterly, or $2.75 annualized, which gives the dividend a high yield of 11.9%. The company has a diversified set of midstream operations, and strong cash generation, factors leading Raymond James' Justin Jenkins to upgrade his stance on MPLX from Neutral to Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target, at $28, implies a 22% one-year upside for the shares. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here) Backing his stance, Jenkins writes, “Given the number of 'boxes' that the story for MPLX can check, it's no surprise that it's been a debate stock. With exposure to inflecting G&P trends, an expected refining/refined product volume recovery, the story hits many operational boxes - while also straddling several financial debates… We also think solid 2020 financial results should give longer-term confidence…” Turning now to the rest of the Street, it appears that other analysts are generally on the same page. With 6 Buys and 2 Holds assigned in the last three months, the consensus rating comes in as a Strong Buy. In addition, the $26.71 average price target puts the upside at ~17%. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) Based in Denver, Colorado, the next stock is one of the country’s largest natural gas midstream operators. DCP controls a network of gas pipelines, hubs, storage facilities, and plants stretching between the Rocky Mountain, Midcontinent, and Permian Basin production areas and the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. The company also operates in the Antrim gas region of Michigan. In the most recent reported quarter – 3Q20 – DCP gathered and processed 4.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, along with 375 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company also reported $268 million in net cash generated, of which $130 million was free cash flow. The company reduced its debt load by $156 million in the quarter, and showed a 17% reduction in operating costs year-over-year. All of this allowed DCP to maintain its dividend at 39 cents per share. Early in the corona crisis, the company had to cut back that payment – but only once. The recently declared 4Q20 dividend is the fourth in a row at 39 cents per common share. The annualized rate of $1.56 gives a respectable yield of 7.8%. This is another stock that gets an upgrade from Raymond James. Analyst James Weston bumps this stock up from Neutral to Outperform (i.e. Buy), while setting a $24 target price to imply 20% growth on the one-year time horizon. “[We] expect DCP to post yet another solid quarter on sequential improvements in NGL prices, NGL market volatility, and positive upstream trends… we are not capitalizing current propane prices and anticipate a solid, but more normalized pricing regime over the next 12-18 months. In our view, this will create a beneficial operating environment for DCP cash flows that is not currently reflected in Street estimates,” Weston noted. All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on DCP is based on 7 recent reviews, breaking down 4 to 3 Buy versus Hold. Shares are priced at $19.58 and the average target of $23 suggests an upside of ~15% from that level. (See DCP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.