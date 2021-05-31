U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    +0.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    +0.13 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4203
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4900
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,806.94
    +989.51 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.07
    -40.34 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

The best grilling gear

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·9 min read

It’s not quite summer yet, but Memorial Day is often seen as the unofficial start of the grilling season. To help you prepare for the next few months, we’ve compiled a list of the best gear for your outdoor cooking adventures. Based on reviews and testing, we’ve selected three grills that will all help you stay on top of your BBQ game. There are other devices too, with items that should help you serve up delicious food all year long and expand your skills in the process.

Traeger Ironwood series

Grill guide
Grill guide

WiFi is now a standard grilling tool and Traeger does a great job of employing it on its pellet grills. In 2019, the company made wireless connectivity a feature across all of its grill lines, which means you can reap the benefits without having to pay for the priciest model. To me, the best value is in the mid-range with Traeger’s Ironwood series. These grills are expensive, but they have features from the more expensive Timberline models at a more attainable price.

Traeger completely overhauled its app in 2020, which allows you to control and monitor the grill remotely. The Ironwood series ship with a pellet sensor, an add-on that keeps tabs on your fuel supply, so you don’t have to worry about running out. The app also houses a wealth of recipes, which you can send directly to the grill from your phone, along with step-by-step guidance. The Ironwood has a barrel-shaped design, which circulates smoke and heat before it exits the exhaust port on the back, and a small side shelf to rest supplies on as needed. And because the grill has an internet connection, you’ll get regular firmware updates that improve grill performance.

Buy Ironwood Series at Traeger starting at $1,200

Weber Genesis II EX-315 Smart Grill

Grill guide
Grill guide

I expected it was only a matter of time before Weber brought its Weber Connect smart grilling platform to gas grills. Earlier this year, the company did just that. Weber offers a few different models, but the Genesis II EX-315 sits right in the middle in terms of price. It also offers the best mix of features, with things like quick push-button ignition, a light for cooking after the sun sets, back-lit control knobs, porcelain-enameled cast iron grates and more. Weber’s Genesis line has a strong track record and these new smart grills are well-built workhorses.

Of course, the main attraction here is the Weber Connect integration. Just like it does on the SmokeFire pellet grills and the Smart Grilling Hub, the technology can guide you through every step of the grilling process. A mix of instructions and videos inside the Weber Connect app offer assistance to grillers of all skill levels, right down to when to flip your steak. What’s more, the system offers real-time food temperatures and estimated readiness countdowns right on your phone so you can better time side dishes (and keep the hangry crowd at bay). On its gas smart grills, Weber Connect can also keep tabs on fuel level so you’ll know when it’s time to swap tanks. 

Buy Genesis II EX-315 at Weber - $1,030

Kamado Joe Pellet Joe

Grill guide
Grill guide

Pellet and kamado-style ceramic grills are all the rage right now. To cater to both fan bases, Kamado Joe combined the two hot trends in one product. The Pellet Joe has the ceramic egg-shaped design that’s known for its ability to retain heat and burn fuel efficiently. But instead of running on charcoal or chunks of hardwood, this model offers the convenience of pellets.

The Pellet Joe has a smaller cooking surface than a lot of pellet grills, but additional racks will allow you to stack things vertically. This grill can also sear at 600 degrees, which is hotter than most other pellet grills. WiFi connectivity helps you keep tabs on food and grill temperatures with an app that also offers the ability to tweak settings as needed. Plus, folding side shelves, an air lift hinge and multiple food probes will come in handy during both high-heat searing and low-and-slow smoke sessions.

Buy Pellet Joe at Kamado Joe - $2,000

Ooni Fry and Koda

Ooni Fyra
Ooni Fyra

One very useful skill I picked up during the pandemic is making delicious homemade pizza. Now that life is getting back to some version of normal, I’m ready to impress my friends with my knowledge and technique. To help you do the same from the comforts of your deck or patio, I highly recommend Ooni’s pizza ovens. They’re a bit of a splurge, and you’ll need to buy additional accessories to make the most of them, but these things produce the kind of pizza you’d get at your local artisanal or Neapolitan-style joint. Basically, you can expect the results of a wood-fired brick oven without spending thousands of dollars on masonry.

Ooni offers the choice of wood-fired (via pellets) and gas-burning options. Both versions reach scorching temperatures to cook pizzas from below on a heated stone and with flames above in about a minute. They clean easily and fold up quickly for portability and storage. And that means you can take the pizza party on the road this summer.

Buy Frya at Ooni - $299 Buy Koda at Ooni - $349

Thermoworks Smoke X2 and X4

Thermoworks Smoke X2
Billy Steele/Engadget

If you already have a grill or smoker you like, and you don’t need the fancy app-based guidance of Weber Connect, Thermoworks’ newly redesigned Smoke X thermometers are worth a look. These give you the ability to watch food and grill temperatures without having to venture outside. They use RF technology to relay info from the hub at your grill to a handheld receiver. You can set high and low temperature alarms yourself, so this is a completely customizable device for more experienced users.

Thermoworks says the Smoke X has a line of sight range of up to 6,562 feet (1.24 mile). I’m not sure you’d want to trek that far away while cooking, but the increased signal strength means you won’t have to worry about walls and other obstacles around your house. The Smoke X also has a long battery life. Because it doesn’t rely on WiFi, it can last up to 330 hours on two AA batteries (1,800 hours for the receiver, Smoke X2). The device duo is also protected against outdoor hazards with an IP66 splash-proof rating. Lastly, the Smoke X2 and Smoke X4 ship with all the probes you’ll need, so you don’t have to make any additional purchases there. 

Buy Smoke X2 at Thermoworks - $169 Buy Smoke X4 at Thermoworks - $199

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4

Thermapen Mk4
Billy Steele/Engadget

I get it: not everyone needs or wants to keep tabs on what’s cooking from afar. No shade there, but you do need a reliable thermometer to confirm when your food is done. I’ve been using the Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4 for over a year now and it’s the best instant-read option I’ve found. There are cheaper models available, but the Mk4 has a backlit display that rotates based on how you’re holding it. It also has motion sensing activation, so it automatically turns on when you pick up and shuts off after you put it down. The Mk4 is waterproof with an IP67 rating, so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet when you’re saucing chicken.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at Thermoworks - $99

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

Grill guide
Grill guide

A sous vide device might seem out of place in a grilling guide, but hear me out. Since I started using an Anova as part of my steak process, I’ve massively upped my game. Steaks are tender and juicy, with edge-to-edge doneness that’s difficult to achieve on a hot-and-fast grill. Basically, I sous vide for a couple hours (or more) and then sear the steaks on a grill to finish them off. Perhaps the best part is you don’t have to invest a ton to get one of these app-connected machines as the Precision Cooker Nano covers all the essentials for $129.

In order to make the most of your sous vide setup, you’ll want to also invest in a vacuum sealer. I have the FoodSaver FM2000. It doesn’t have some of the flashy features of more expensive units, but it covers the basics just fine (and it’s well under $100). If you prefer something more robust with options like automatic moisture detection and bag storage, I’d recommend the FoodSaver V4400. Plus, you can use this to seal leftovers for the freezer or store other goods you don’t want air to get to. I’ve also found vacuum-sealed packs handy for reheating things like pulled pork. With sous vide, the meat doesn’t dry out like it would in the microwave. Sure, you could just use Ziploc bags, but I’ve done that, and a FoodSaver is worth the investment. 

Buy Anova Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon - $126 Buy FoodSave FM2000 at Amazon - $82 Buy FoodSave V4400 at Amazon - $199

Stanley IceFlow Tumblers

Grill guide
Grill guide

I’d argue one of the most important grilling tools is a cold beverage. And as the days get hotter, you’ll need to plan your drinkware carefully so your monster cocktail or water supply remains at a frigid temperature. I’ve tried a number of insulated aluminum cups over the years, but Stanley has been the best. The company is known for its classic thermos, but its lineup of cups, bottles and more are affordable and do a great job of keeping drinks cold for hours at a time.

Stanley has a ton of options that serve as alternatives to popular brands like Yeti, but the IceFlow Tumblers have been my go-to this spring. The larger 30-ounce cup can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours while the 20-ounce version can do so for up to seven hours. There’s a solid handle and the built-in flip-down straw means the drinking area isn’t exposed to the elements quite as much. At $25 and $30 each, these are a fraction of the cost of the most expensive options, and they have better ice retention than some of those too.

Buy IceFlow tumbler at Stanley - $30

  • U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is facing accusations of unpaid wages, unlawful overtime and threats to foreign workers at its Malaysian factory, according to court documents and complaints filed by workers. In interviews with Reuters, six current and former foreign workers, and officials with Malaysia's labour department, say Goodyear made wrongful salary deductions, required excessive hours and denied workers full access to their passports. The department confirmed it had fined Goodyear in 2020 for overworking and underpaying foreign employees.

  • ECB Study on Inflation Targeting Finds Ranges Beat Hard Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks can better control inflation expectations if they use a range for price growth rather than a precise goal, according to a European Central Bank study that could have implications for the institution’s strategic review.The working paper by Michael Ehrmann, head of the monetary policy research division and a former Bank of Canada official, looked at inflation-targeting strategies in 20 advanced and emerging-market economies.It found that defining a band within which consumer-price growth is considered acceptable bolsters the central bank’s credibility because it is less likely to miss the goal.“The evidence therefore favors the adoption of some sort of interval, be it in the form of a range or a tolerance band around a point target,” Ehrmann said.The ECB is debating whether its inflation goal of “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term” should be changed, as part of wide-ranging review of its policies. While multiple officials have signaled that the phrase is too vague, there is so far no consensus over what should replace it. The decision is due later this year.The U.S. Federal Reserve completed its own review last year with a decision to pursue average inflation targeting, keeping its 2% goal but allowing an overshoot after periods of low price growth. The Bank of England has a target of 2%.The ECB paper also noted differences between jurisdictions should the central bank miss its target. In emerging economies, the worst outcome would be to set a range and fall outside even that, leaving forecasters confused. In advanced economies, the greater danger lies with failing to hit a hard goal.“Missing a target range is particularly damaging for credibility in emerging economies,” Ehrmann wrote. For advanced economies, however, “we find that point targets perform relatively poorly when inflation strays far from target repeatedly, in the sense that inflation expectations become more dependent on realized inflation. This suggests that the economic context matters.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Generali Guards Italy Dominance With $1.4 Billion Cattolica Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA launched a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bid to buy all the shares it doesn’t already own in smaller rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni, as part of a strategy to cement its already-commanding presence in the home market.Generali, which has a stake of about 24% in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all-cash transaction, the insurer said in a statement on Monday. The offer represents a 15% premium on the last closing price and values the smaller rival at 1.5 billion euros.Generali reorganized its top leadership earlier this year to focus on driving profitability growth. The deal adds to a flurry of transactions in the domestic insurance sector that has totaled more than 10 billion euros in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in a statement. The transaction is fully aligned with business plan’s “disciplined approach to M&A and its commitment to deliver profitable growth and create value for customers and shareholders.”Cattolica rose as much as 14% and was up 13% at 6.83 euros as of 12:32 p.m. in Milan, above the offer price. Generali shares also rose, trading at 16.93 euros.Generali is also seeking cost cuts, digitalization, and expansion in more lucrative products and high-margin insurance to boost profitability. Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet said last month the firm would consider mid-size deals in the insurance companies and asset management sectors. After the the Cattolica transaction, the company has cash left over from an originally-earmarked 2.3 billion euros for acquisitions.Sector MovesThe insurer is in exclusive talks to buy non-life insurance businesses in Malaysia from AXA and Affin Bank, people familiar with the matter said in April. In Europe, Generali was in the running to buy the Polish operations of Aviva Plc, though rival Allianz SE emerged as winner.Cattolica is an insurance company with a market capitalization of almost 1.4 billion euros. The firm agreed to convert to a joint stock company in July, and planned to raise 500 million euros. Assicurazioni Generali subscribed to 300 million euros, becoming the main shareholder in October. The second biggest investor in Cattolica is a unit of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which holds a stake of about 9%.Zurich Insurance Group is considering selling a chunk of mostly life insurance assets in Italy, while Apollo Global Management is planning sale of Italian life insurance business Amissima Vita. Cinven is selling life-insurance company Eurovita.Generali’s board unanimously approved the deal. The company said it sees annual synergies exceeding 80 million euros before tax from the Cattolica tie-up, while total integration costs are estimated in a range between 150 million euros and 200 million euros.Generali’s offer was conditional on at least 66.7% of the shares being held after the tender, though it had said it would consider whether to proceed with acceptances if will own at least 50% plus one share. Rothschild & Co. ^, Bank of America Corp, and Mediobanca SpA are advising Generali on the deal.(Updates with details on the deal starting from third paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to amend the value of Generali’s stake in Cattolica.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Managers Balk at Riksbank Plan to Reform Credit Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposal by the Swedish central bank intended to address liquidity shortages in the country’s corporate bond market has been met with disbelief by a number of asset managers.The Riksbank last week repeated its call to improve the market’s functioning but added a new demand: revise the regulatory framework so corporate bond funds “cannot offer daily redemptions,” according to its Financial Stability report.But given the majority of fund investors are UCITS regulated -- and hence cater to private individuals and small investors -- such a step has the potential to make matters even worse, according to some market participants.Maria Ljungqvist, a manager at Aktie Ansvar in Stockholm, warns a ban on withdrawals would be “a drastic step” and says “it feels like the Riksbank wants to go backwards. I prefer measures that contribute to developing the market instead.”Other managers such as Fredrik Tauson at Nordic Cross say a blanket ban would be too heavy handed. “It would be a mistake to put all corporate bond funds under the same roof since the strategy of how you manage liquidity differs between funds,” Tauson said.He points to differences in credit quality to illustrate the point. “In general, the liquidity in small high-yield issuers can dry up pretty fast, while the market for larger investment-grade issuers is much more liquid.”Sweden has been struggling to address liquidity shortfalls in its credit market since a panic among small investors caused more than 30 bond funds to slam shut at the height of the Covid crisis last year. The financial regulator then told the industry to come up with its own fixes to improve liquidity and transparency.‘Important and urgent’The lastest fix the industry settled on was an aggregated daily report of executed bond trades. But it’s a model that’s been derided by some market players for failing to address the underlying liquidity issues. The FSA has since said it’s planning to revisit the matter next month.Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves told Bloomberg that it’s “important and urgent” that investors understand the illiquid nature of such funds, calling it a “a consumer law issue.”The Riksbank’s proposal has found support in some corners of the market. Alexander Onica at Skandia Investment Management says the responsibility to make the market work ultimately lies with fund managers.“A fund that buys any credit and calls it it a liquidity fund with daily trading is asking for problems,” Onica said.Another fund manager, Lars Lonnquist at Spiltan Fonder, says “deviating from daily trading could be considered” if part of a package of measures that improve how the market functions.But for a central bank trying to keep a lid on companies’ borrowing costs through an unprecedented quantitative easing program, the ban on daily withdrawals could have a major unintended consequence.“If we see investors remove money from the funds, the cost of funding will increase for issuers and hence have a negative effect,” said Ivan Adzaip, a debt banker at Arctic Securities. “That is too soon to do given where we are with the Covid situation.”(Adds comments from Spiltan.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • Rate-Hike Bets in Emerging Markets Getting Excessive, Funds Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When it comes to betting on higher borrowing costs in the developing world, some investors may be getting ahead of themselves.In markets from South Africa to Mexico and South Korea, traders are penciling in a faster pace of interest-rate hikes than what economists say is currently warranted based on the inflation outlook.“Almost all of them are overpricing tightening,” said Shamaila Khan, head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, whose $4.7 billion high-yield bond fund has topped 86% of peers in the past year.The positioning reflects a common motif in markets: After months of Covid-19 lockdowns there’s a risk that policy makers run their economies hot, only to backtrack with sharper-than-expected rate hikes down the line.But the debate carries extra weight in emerging markets, an asset class that’s particularly sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s stance. It suggests how trades could quickly unwind on any signs of policy staying loose, potentially rewarding investors willing to look past the bearish outlook.In Mexico, for instance, the swap-market pricing suggests a hiking cycle could start as soon as August, even though the majority of economists say the central bank will refrain from tightening until at least February.It’s a similar story in South Africa, where forward-rate agreements are pricing in a 70% probability of a 50-basis-point jump in six months, whereas Bloomberg’s monthly survey shows the rate staying unchanged until year-end.Meantime, South Korea’s forward-rate agreements are pricing in close to a 25 basis-point rate increase in the next six months. In contrast, most economists predict no change.Against this backdrop, AllianceBernstein’s Khan said her fund favors the local debt of South Africa, Mexico and Russia, “where markets have priced in too much in terms of the policy rate path.”U.S. central bank officials may be able to begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back their bond-buying program at upcoming policy meetings, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said last week.Inflation OvershootAt the same time, the coronavirus continues to spread in large swathes of the developing world, adding to the need for more stimulus.Ghana’s central bank defied expectations on Monday by cutting its benchmark interest rate to the lowest in more than nine years. The monetary authority in Chile said the timing for the start of interest rate increases remains uncertain due to factors including an uneven recovery and a weak labor market.In India, traders unwound their rate-hike wagers last month as policy makers turned to a bond-buying program to support the economy against another wave of infections. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday and announce further debt purchases as the economy struggles with localized lockdowns implemented by most states.HSBC Holdings Plc says the prospect that central bank support gets scaled back later than current market pricing implies suggest there’s value in the front-end of the rates curve, including in South Korea and Poland.It’s a view echoed by Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. “We are long South Africa and Mexico as we do think that the curve prices in a rate hiking trajectory that is not likely,” he said.Market CorrectionThat’s not to say caution isn’t warranted. The Citi EM Inflation Surprise Index is at the highest since 2008, a reminder of how many investors were caught off guard by the resurgence of inflation.“Risks are likely skewed toward faster tightening, rather than slower,” said Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore.Inflation data from South Korea to Turkey and Poland this week may offer clues on the path for monetary policy. In Mexico, traders will monitor the central bank’s quarterly inflation report on Wednesday for signs that the monetary authority could adopt a less dovish outlook.“Unless near-term data releases provide a confirmation to what is being priced, the current market pricing is vulnerable to a correction,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.“The market is already pricing in more hikes than what fundamentals are suggesting,” she said.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Inflation Data Key as Tightening Bets GrowRate DecisionsThe Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold its benchmark interest rate at 4% to help support the economy after a surge of coronavirus infections weighed on growthInvestors will be looking for comments on debt purchases, which were set at 1 trillion rupees ($13.8 billion) this quarter. Bloomberg Economics expects bond purchases to be about 1 trillion rupees to 1.5 trillion rupees for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, and the introduction of more liquidity measures to support small and medium-sized businessesIndia’s government is scheduled to release quarterly economic growth data on Monday, which are expected to show a recovery was underway before the latest wave of virus infections. The rupee has strengthened about 2% this month, Asia’s best performerKey DataSouth Korea’s retail sales and service production reached record highs in April, contrasting with industrial production which posted a second month-on-month contractionChina on Monday signaled that its tolerance toward the yuan’s rally is fading after the authorities set the daily fixing at a weaker-than-expected level and state-run newspapers warned against rapid gainsA gauge of China’s manufacturing industry was little changed in May, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now, data Monday showedThe yuan surged past key levels that have held for the past three years last weekInflation data for May is due from Indonesia and South Korea on Wednesday, while Thailand and the Philippines report theirs on FridaySouth Korea is predicted to say export numbers jumped again in May in its monthly trade figures due TuesdayUnderlying strength in external demand likely remained robust even after stripping out base effects, according to Bloomberg Economics. Exports were probably up about 13% compared with May 2019, it saidTurkey’s CPI data will be closely watched on Thursday after the lira slumped to a record low on Friday amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to curb accelerating inflationConsumer prices probably rose 17.3% in May following a recent hike in fuel tax, from 17.1% the previous monthTurkey’s economy grew at a strong pace this year, outperforming most large economies as it recovers from the pandemic -- an expansion that’s come at the expense of price and currency stability. Gross domestic product rose 7% from a year earlier and 1.7% from the fourth quarterA reading of first-quarter Brazilian gross domestic product figures on Tuesday will be closely watched by investors weighing the scope of recovery against risks associated with the nation’s financing needs and ballooning debt loadIndustrial production data, to be released on Wednesday, is expected to provide the first aggregate reading for second-quarter growth, according to Bloomberg Economics. The real was the best-performer in Latin America in MayA gauge of the Chile’s economic activity in April, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably rise from a year earlier as growth benefited from expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, according to Bloomberg EconomicsPeruvian inflation through May is expected to be relatively stable, according to Bloomberg Economics. Investors will watch the nation’s assets as a high-stakes presidential election gets closerDefault and RestructuringArgentina will hold off on a $2.4 billion debt payment with the Paris Club that’s due Monday and will instead use a 60-day grace period to try to reach an agreement with the group and avert another defaultBelize’s bondholders have until Tuesday to give their consent to extend the grace period on an interest payment due last week until September. The nation’s dollar bonds have the worst return on average this year among emerging-market sovereign notes tracked in a Bloomberg Barclays indexSuriname will present elements and principles of its debt restructuring plans on WednesdayMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.