Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Franklin has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

