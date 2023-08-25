Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:
Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
Option has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus
Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote
Franklin has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Franklin Covey Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Franklin Covey Company peg-ratio-ttm | Franklin Covey Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.