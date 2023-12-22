Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:

DaVita Inc. DVA: This company which provides kidney dialysis services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This company which provides legal services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.63 comparedwith 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

