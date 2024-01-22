Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Heidelberg Materials AG HDELY: This building materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Heidelberg has a PEG ratio of 0.52 comparedwith 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





