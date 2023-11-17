Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17, 2023:

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This integrated building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Barrett Business Services BBSI: This business management solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

