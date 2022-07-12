The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone and earbud deals

Amazon Prime Day brings a great opportunity to grab a new pair of cans or wireless earbuds for yourself or someone you love. A plethora of audio gadgets are on sale for a members-only shopping event, including some of the best models from Sony, Bose, Beats, Jabra and others. Now's the time to pick up a pair of active noise cancelling headphones if you've been running your non-ANC cans into the ground, a set of water-resistant earbuds to accompany you on your toughest workouts or a new portable speaker for your backyard setup. Here are the best deals on headphones, earbuds and other audio gadgets we could find for Prime Day 2022.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to a new low of $228 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $228

Beats Fit Pro

Beats’ latest true wireless earbuds offer all of the best features from Apple’s new AirPods in a less polarizing design.

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Buy Beats Fit Pro at Amazon - $160

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case have been discounted to $170. These remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and we liked them for their solid sound, powerful ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $170

AirPods (2nd gen)

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The original AirPods are down to $90. While they're a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $90

AirPods Max

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are on sale for $449 right now. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony totally overhauled its true wireless earbuds with a new design, more powerful noise cancellation, improved battery life and more. However, the choice to change to foam tips leads to an awkward fit that could be an issue for some people. The M4 is also more expensive than its predecessor, which wouldn’t be a big deal if fit wasn’t a concern.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $198 right now. We gave them a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, good ANC, wireless charging capabilities and improved battery life.

Story continues

Buy WF-1000XM4 at Amazon - $198

Bose QuietComfort 45

With the latest installment in its popular QuietComfort lineup, Bose revisits some of its best headphones ever with timely upgrades.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to $229, or 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Buy QuietComfort 45 at Amazon - $229

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones have dropped to a new low of $68 for Prime Day. These are a great option if you want deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 35-hour battery life all in a budget-friendly package.

Buy WH-CH710N at Amazon - $68

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 revivew

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 have dropped to $100, or 33 percent less than usual. These much-improved earbuds impressed us with their better audio quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and tiny, comfortable design.

Buy Galaxy Buds 2 at Amazon - $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $120, which is 40 percent off their normal price. They earned a score of 85 from us for their comfortable fit, wireless charging and good sound quality.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $120

Bose 700

Bose 700 headphones

The sleek Bose 700 headphones are on sale for $269 right now. We gave these cans a score of 90 for their remarkable noise cancellation, improved, more comfortable design and easy to use touch controls.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $269

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $115, or a whopping 60 percent off their normal price. We like these true wireless earbuds for their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $115

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra Elite 3 review

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Elite 3 at Amazon - $50

Jabra Elite 45h

Jabra 45h

Jabra's Elite 45h headphones are half off and down to $50. We like these cans for their solid sound quality, voice assistant access, compact design and 50-hour battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 45h at Amazon - $50

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose's QuietComfort earbuds are down to $179. These are some of the company's best true wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their clear sound, powerful ANC and comfortable size.

Buy QuietComfort earbuds at Amazon - $179

Beats Solo 3

Beats Solo 3

Beats' Solo 3 wireless headphones are 43 percent off and down to $115. These cans have a streamlined design, Apple's W1 chipset and a 40-hour battery life.

Buy Beats Solo 3 at Amazon - $115

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra's Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are on sale for $120, or 33 percent off their normal price. These buds are designed to withstand your sweatiest workouts with their IP57 rated design, plus they have adjustable ANC and four microphones for clear calls.

Buy Jabra Elite 7 Active at Amazon - $120

Sony WF-C500 earbuds

Sony WF-C500 earbuds

Sony's already affordable WF-C500 earbuds have dropped to $58, or almost half off their usual rate. These buds have an IPX4 rating, a 10-hour battery life and support for 360 Reality Audio.

Buy WF-C500 at Amazon - $58

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony's compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is down to just $48, which is nearly half off its regular price. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this tiny speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

Buy SRS-XB13 speaker at Amazon - $48

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo (2020)

Amazon's Echo smart speaker has dropped to $60. It earned a score of 89 from us for its solid audio quality, attractive design and its inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.