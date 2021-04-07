U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·5 min read
The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

When it comes to wireless headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling models typically offer the most comprehensive set of features we want. The best options combine stellar audio with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and other handy tools to create as complete a package as possible. Of course, some companies do this better than others. For this guide, we’ll focus primarily on the over-ear style and offer a range of prices so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.

Best overall: Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000MX4 wireless ANC headphones
Billy Steele / Engadget

Nearly two years after the introduction of the WH-1000XM3, Sony gave us a successor. The $350 WH-1000XM4 look a lot like its older sibling, but small design tweaks give the headphones a more premium look and a more comfortable fit. Just like the M3 though, the bulk of the upgrades are inside. Most importantly, the M4 allow you to connect to two devices simultaneously — a key feature that was missing from previous generations. 

Sony also added wear detection, which automatically pauses playback when you take the headphones off, and a Speak-to-Chat feature, which automatically pauses audio and activates ambient sound when you start talking. Like other recent Sony headphones, the Adaptive Sound Control profiles will now turn on your customized ANC presets based on location — if you allow the app permission to track your movements. Sony tweaked the algorithm for its QN1 noise-canceling chip to make it more effective and the company’s new DSEE Extreme digital sound processing (DSP) technology upscales audio more efficiently. With all the new features (some of which are a bit overdue), Sony has made its flagship headphones even better.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $350

Runner up: Bose 700

Bose 700
Billy Steele/Engadget

Bose hasn’t been our top pick for a while, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t still making good audio gear. Last year, it launched the Bose 700: a new take on noise-cancelling headphones that has less of that “dad on a business trip” vibe. The company was clear that these aren’t replacing the popular QuietComfort line but rather serve as an alternative to those comfy, quiet headphones. 

Bose nailed the ANC and touch controls on the 700. However, the company didn’t include custom EQ options or sound presets inside its app. Because the treble can be harsh at times, this is a little disappointing. The 700 is more expensive than the WF-1000XM3, which is another reason that kept Bose from retaking the top spot in our picks.

Buy Bose 700 at Best Buy - $379

Best budget: Sony WH-CH710N

Sony WH-CH710N
Billy Steele/Engadget

If you want capable noise cancellation that won’t break the bank, Sony’s WH-CH710N is a solid bet. These headphones are much less than a flagship model at $198 — and they're often on sale for even less — but you will sacrifice a few things. The biggest place these fall short is overall sound quality. There’s decent range and good clarity, but they lack deep, punchy bass that would help create a fuller sound. For casual listeners who want a decent set of headphones that still have ANC, these will likely offer enough in the sonic department.

In terms of noise cancellation, the WH-CH710N exhibits enough sound-blocking power to minimize distractions. Thanks to Sony’s dual noise sensor technology, these headphones pick up a lot of that unwanted noise and automatically select the best noise cancellation for your environment. There’s also an ambient-sound option should you need to keep tabs on what’s going on around you. With 35 hours of battery life, a quick-charge feature and handy onboard controls, the WH-CH710N offer a glimpse of flagship headphone luxury for less than $200.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $198

Other alternatives

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

After months of rumors, we finally discovered that Apple successfully built a set of premium over-ear headphones. The AirPods Max combine the best features of AirPods earbuds with noise-cancelling, including spatial audio and easy access to Siri. Right now, spatial audio is limited and there’s no high-res music streaming. However, even with work to be done, the overall audio quality, stellar ambient sound mode and the all-Apple aesthetics are enough to recommend the AirPods Max. That is, if you’re willing to splurge.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $549

Razer Opus

Razer Opus headphones hanging off of a brown end table against a greenery background.
Razer Opus headphones hanging off of a brown end table against a greenery background.

When it comes to headphones, we primarily think of Razer as more of a gaming headset company. However, it proved us wrong last year with its noise-cancelling and THX-certified Opus over-ear headphones. The headphones may not wow you in terms of design, but immersive sound and capable ANC does the job. Add in a comfy fit and solid battery life and you’ve got a compelling package. Especially when you consider they’re available for $200.

Buy Razer Opus at Amazon - $200

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT
Billy Steele/Engadget

Audio-Technica’s M50 headphones are a popular choice among DJs and producers for their accurate response and comfy fit. The company debuted a wireless version in 2018 that offers the same design without the need for a cord. There’s no ANC here, but there’s sublime sound quality. A-T headphones have great clarity and warmth to the tone, which makes them a solid choice for a range of genres. In fact, these are some of my favorite headphones on this list in terms of audio quality.

Despite the lack of active noise cancellation, you still get a host of handy features. Things like onboard controls and up to 40 hours of battery life top the spec sheet. The M50xBT also has the 90-degree swiveling earcups from its predecessors, which allow the headphones to both lay flat and fold in on themselves for storage. Plus, these are very affordable (at least, for quality wireless headphones) at $180. If you don’t find yourself in noisy spots often, these are certainly worth a look. 

Buy ATH-M50xBT at Amazon - $179

