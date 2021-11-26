The best deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets we found for Black Friday

Audio gadgets are, consistently, some of the most sought after, whether it's Black Friday or not. A good pair of headphones or earbuds makes a great gift for almost anyone, and they're even better if you can catch them on sale. While there are a bunch of budget devices we recommend, most of our top rated headphones and earbuds tend to be on the expensive side. Luckily, Black Friday usually comes in clutch with sales on most of our favorite models — and this year is no exception. Here are the best deals on headphones, earbuds, speakers and other audio gadgets we could find for Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to $248 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $248

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony totally overhauled its true wireless earbuds with a new design, more powerful noise cancellation, improved battery life and more. However, the choice to change to foam tips leads to an awkward fit that could be an issue for some people. The M4 is also more expensive than its predecessor, which wouldn’t be a big deal if fit wasn’t a concern.

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

Buy WF-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248 Buy WF-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $248

AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are on sale for $159 at Walmart and $169 at Amazon. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can grab the Pros for $150 with $70 of Scan & Go Savings starting today. These offer the best sound quality and fit of any of Apple's earbuds, and now they have a magnetic wireless charging case that's compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $159 Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $169 Buy AirPods Pro at Woot - $165 (with Prime)

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple's latest AirPods are down to $150 for Black Friday at Amazon. We gave them a score of 88 for their more comfortable design, much improved audio quality and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $150

AirPods (2nd gen)

The previous-generation AirPods are on sale for $100 right now, or roughly $60 off its normal price. While not the latest models, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $100

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max in a few colors are down to $440 right now, or only $10 more than their record-low price. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $440

Bose QuietComfort 45

With the latest installment in its popular QuietComfort lineup, Bose revisits some of its best headphones ever. The company introduced minimal changes to its recognizable design, focusing its attention on improving ANC performance and adding an ambient sound mode. Adjustable voice levels make the QC45 a solid option for calls and this new model is $30 cheaper than its predecessor.

Bose's new QuietComfort 45 headphones remain on sale for $279 right now, or $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Buy QuietComfort 45 at Amazon - $279 Buy QuietComfort 45 at Best Buy - $279

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose's QuietComfort earbuds have been discounted to $199. These are some of the company's best true wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their clear sound, powerful ANC and comfortable size.

Buy QuietComfort earbuds at Amazon - $199 Buy QuietComfort earbuds at Best Buy - $199

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are down to $200, or $100 off their normal price. These are the buds to get if you want the best audio quality available, and we gave them a score of 85 in part for that as well as their solid ANC, customizable controls and comprehensive companion app.

Buy Momentum True Wireless 2 at Amazon - $200 Buy Momentum True Wireless 2 at Best Buy - $200

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds review

The Beats Studio Buds have been discounted to $100. These are some of the best Beats buds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, hands-free Siri controls and quick pairing with both iOS and Android.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $150, which is $80 off its normal price. These earbuds impressed us with their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $150 Buy Elite 85t at Best Buy - $150

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds have dropped to $80. These are some of our favorite wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their solid audio quality, long battery life and small, comfortable design.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $80 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $80

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are even cheaper right now at $78. We like these cans for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 35-hour battery life.

Buy WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $78

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale for $128, or more than $70 off their usual price. We gave these buds a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, great battery life and comprehensive companion app.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $128 Buy WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $128

JLab Go Air Pop

JLab Go Air Pop

JLab's already affordable Go Air Pop earbuds are down to only $13 right now. These colorful true wireless buds sport an eight-hour battery life, a small and comfortable design and touch controls.

Buy Go Air Pop at Best Buy - $13

Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review

Samsung's high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are on sale for $150, or $50 off their usual price. They earned a score of 85 from us for their comfortable fit, wireless charging and good sound quality.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $150 Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Samsung - $150

Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 revivew

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper right now at $120. These much improved earbuds impressed us with their better audio quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and tiny, comfortable design.

Buy Galaxy Buds 2 at Amazon - $120 Buy Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung - $120

Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) review

The second-generation Echo Buds are on sale for $70 right now. Amazon massively improved its wireless earbuds this time around and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, good ANC and smaller design.

Buy Echo Buds (2nd gen) at Amazon - $70

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2

Anker's impressive Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 earbuds have been discounted to $40. We consider them to be the best budget buds out there right now thanks in part to their punchy base, IPX7-rated design and affordable price.

Buy Spirit Dot 2 at Amazon - $40

Pixel Buds A-Series

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for $80, or $20 off their normal price. In addition to their solid sound quality, these buds earned a score of 84 from us for their small, comfortable design and deep Google Assistant integration.

Buy Pixel Buds A-Series at Best Buy - $80

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo 2020

Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker has been discounted to $60, or $40 off its normal price. We gave the orb-shaped device a score of 89 for its good audio quality, solid Alexa performance and stereo pairing option.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

The tiny Echo Dot has dropped to $30, and you can grab the Echo Dot with Clock for only $35. We gave it a score of 88 for its good audio quality for the price, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $35

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Google's Nest Audio is down to $60, or $40 off its normal price. This is one of the best smart speakers you can get, especially if you already use the Google Assistant. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and good performance.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $60

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini

The Nest Mini is down to $25. It's the affordable speaker to get if you want to put the Google Assistant in your home without dropping too much money, or taking up too much space.

Buy Nest Mini at Best Buy - $25

Earin A-3

Earin A-3 earbuds in black on a black background.

The Earin A-3 earbuds are 30 percent off for Black Friday, bringing them down to $140. These were announced at CES in January and they have a new open design without an ear tip, allowing you to listen to music while also taking in the sounds around you.

Buy Earin A-3 at Amazon - $140

Marshall Emberton speaker

Marshall Emberton

The Emberton portable speaker from Marshall has dropped to $100, which is $50 off its normal price. It has multi-directional audio, a compact design and more than 20 hours of battery life.

Buy Emberton at Amazon - $130

Arturia Black Friday sale

Arturia FX Collection 2 synth plugins

Through December 8, you can get 50 percent off Arturia software in the company's Black Friday sale. This includes the FX Collection 2 vintage plugin set, which has dropped to $199, the V Collection 8 synth keyboard pack, which is down to to $299 as well as the Pigments soft synth with the Spectrum sound pack for $99.

Shop Arturia Black Friday sale

Ableton Black Friday sale

Ableton Live 10

Ableton's music-making software is 25 percent off through November 29, and that includes all three tiers of Ableton Live 11. The Intro tier is down to $74, while the Standard and Suite tiers are on sale for $337 and $562, respectively.

Shop Ableton Black Friday sale

