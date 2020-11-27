U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

The headphone, speaker and audio deals worth looking at on Black Friday

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·7 min read

Headphones and speakers are always popular holiday shopping items because many people put them on their wish lists, but also because they make great gifts even for those that are hard to shop for. That’s also not to mention that the best of the best (including our favorites) are normally hundreds of dollars — but they receive healthy discounts on days like Black Friday. Instead of scouring the internet for the best audio deals you can find, consult our list below to make your day of shopping a bit less hectic.

AirPods Pro - $169

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

The best sounding Apple earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are down to $169. While temporarily out of stock on Amazon, you can still place your order and you’ll be notified when there’s an estimated delivery date.

These buds up the ante in almost every way -- they fit and sound better than standard AirPods and they have the same solid battery life. Apple also added active noise-cancellation with Transparency Mode, which lets you hop in and out of conversations without missing a beat.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $169

AirPods - $110

Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods with the standard wired charging case are down to $110. These are the classic earbuds that many have grown to love for their minimalist design and easy pairing with Apple devices. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WH-CH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans were already a great value but they’re a no-brainer at this sale price. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Bose QuietComfort 35 II - $199

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones

The wireless version of Bose’s beloved QuietComfort 35 II are down to $199, which is an all-time low. These cans have that familiar design that many Bose lovers are familiar with, just without the pesky wires getting in the way. They also have great sound quality and top-notch active noise-cancellation.

Buy QuietComfort 35 II at Best Buy - $199

Jabra Elite 85h - $150

Jabra Elite 85h headphones
Jabra Elite 85h headphones

The Elite 85h wireless headphones are down to $150, which is $100 off their normal price. While not the lowest price ever, it’s still a good deal on a pair of headphones that earned a score of 84 from us. We liked them for their attractive design, reliable controls, good ANC and insane 36-hour battery life.

Buy Elite 85h at Amazon - $150 Buy Elite 85h at Best Buy - $150

Sonos Beam and Sonos Move - $299

Sonos Beam soundbar
Sonos Beam soundbar

Sonos’ smaller soundbar, the Beam, is $100 of for Black Friday. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

As for the Sonos Move, it’s basically the portable version of the Sonos One and it’s now $299 as well. It’s weather-proof so you can take it outside and it has all of the other features you’d expect from a Sonos speaker. We gave it a score of 80 for its great sound quality and solid battery life.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299

Buy Sonos Move at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Amazon - $299

Sonos Sub - $599

Sonos Sub
Sonos Sub

If you already have a Sonos setup and want a bit more umph, the Sub is the way to get it. We gave this subwoofer a score of 79 for its easy setup, eye-catching design and deep bass.

Buy Sonos Sub at Sonos - $599 Buy Sonos Sub at Amazon - $599

Vizio Elevate Soundbar - $700

Vizio Elevate Soundbar
Vizio Elevate Soundbar

One of Vizio’s newest soundbars is $300 off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $700. It only just became available last month even though Vizio announced it back at CES in January. The bar itself includes 18 speakers in its 5.1.4-channel system and the set comes with a wireless eight-inch subwoofer and two satellite surround speakers.

Buy Elevate soundbar at Best Buy - $700

Roku Streambar - $100

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

The new Roku Streambar is on sale for $100, which is the lowest price it’s been since its debut last month. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. We gave it a score of 86 for its apartment-friendly design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

Echo Studio - $160

Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s best sounding smart speaker and now it’s $40 off its normal price, bringing it down to $160. If you’re set on having an Alexa smart speaker in your home and want higher quality sound, the Studio could be a good pick for you. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, unobtrusive design and abilities as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon - $160

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $160

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever right now, with certain colors dropping to $160. Other colorways are down to $175, which remains a great deal if you prefer one of those options. We gave them a score of 86 for their improved sound quality, great battery life and the convenience of their built-in H1 chip.

Buy Powerbeats Pro at Amazon - $160

Sony WF-1000XM3 - $168

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds

These are some of the best wireless earbuds Sony has to offer and now they’re 27 percent off for Black Friday. While Jabra holds the top spot on our list of best wireless earbuds, these are not far behind them. We gave the WF-1000XM3s a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, good battery life and handy companion app.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $168 Buy WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $168

Jabra Elite Active 75t - $150

Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra’s Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds are down to $150. These topped our list of the best earbuds you can buy for working out. Not only are they quite comfortable and compact, but they also pair easily with smartphones, have a great battery life and work with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. You can also grab the standard versions of these buds, the Elite 75ts, for $140.

Buy Elite Active 75t at Amazon - $150 Buy Elite Active 75t at Best Buy - $150

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $140 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $140

Sony WF-SP800N - $148

Sony WF-SP800N
Sony WF-SP800N

Sony’s sportier wireless earbuds, the WF-SP800N, are back down to the all-time-low price of $148 for Black Friday. These will be a bit better for working out that Sony’s other earbuds. We gave them a score of 88 for their deep, punchy bass and powerful ANC.

Buy WF-SP800N at Amazon - $148 Buy WF-SP800N at Best Buy - $148

Sensel Morph - $200

Sensel Morph
Sensel Morph

Sensel’s Black Friday sale gives you its portable, versatile controller with one overlay for $200, which is $50 off its normal price. It’s a unique pieces of equipment that, depending on the overlay, lets you make music, edit videos, play games and more in a more convenient way. We gave it a score of 87 for its lightweight yet tough design, easy setup and overall versatility.

Shop Sensel Morph sale

Spark Guitar Amp - $239

Spark guitar amp
Spark guitar amp

Positive Grid’s smart Spark guitar amp is down to $239 for Black Friday. This came out at the end of last year and, when paired with your smartphone, it’ll generate a backing drumbeat and bassline accompaniment while you learn to play. It uses the same modeling engine found in the company’s flagship $1,299 BIAS amplifier, which means you also get a bunch of amp and effects modeling options and 10,000 presets.

Buy Spark at Positive Grid - $239

Master & Dynamic site-wide sale

Master &amp; Dynamic
Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic is running a sale for the entirety of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that lets you save up to 25 percent on all orders. Those who spend $300 or more can use the code GIVEBF20 to get 20 percent off, and those who spend $500 or more can use code GIVEBF25 to get 25 percent off. The company will also be donating 5 percent to New York’s City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization that services the New York City area.

Shop Master & Dynamic

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • 2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When a stock starts dropping, investors have to ask two questions. First, why it's dropping? Is something wrong with it? Or is it just facing a storm of circumstance, but is otherwise sound? If the latter, then the second question comes into play. Has this stock hit bottom?When a sound stock hits bottom, that’s a signal for investors to buy in. You can’t go wrong buying low and selling high, but you do have to know when ‘low’ is happening – otherwise you can miss your chance to maximize the profits.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputation by calling stocks right. Lately, some of these analysts have been tapping several apparent down-and-out equities as prime candidates for strong gains. These are stocks that, based on the TipRanks data, fit a profile: each has fallen on hard times during 2020; each has an average upside that starts north of 40%, and each has at least one analyst saying it’s likely to make radical gains in 2021.Benefitfocus (BNFT)We’ll start in the world of benefits management, an important sector that impacts a number of fields. Employers, insurance brokers, health plans, and retail partnerships all offer benefits to consumers of various stripes – and Benefitfocus offers a tech solution to make benefit administration easy. The company offers a software platform specifically designed to handle the HR and data aspects of benefits programs, from enrollment to management.This niche can be a two-edged sword, however. In good times, with benefit programs swinging, everyone will want in – but in bad times, Benefitfocus has found itself unable to regain traction. The company’s stock is down 42% year-to-date, and the third quarter results showed continuing year-over-year losses. Revenue is down 11% yoy, to $63.6 million, with declines across all of the company’s main segments: software revenue, subscription revenue, and platform revenue.At the same time, there were positive developments. Lincoln Financial Group and PayActive joined Benefitfocus as catalog suppliers, and the company held its first open enrollment with the University of Texas system. The company also ended Q3 with $176 million in cash on hand.These quarterly results came as Benefitfocus brought in new management. The company announced Stephen Swad as the new CEO, with his CFO position being filled by Alpana Wegner. In addition, the company announced new hires for the Chief Data Officer and EVP, Product & Engineering positions. These are major moves, that portend a new outlook at the top.Covering this stock for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Sean Wieland writes of BNFT: “With new mgmt at the helm, we sense a renewed energy moving the business forward. SaaS offerings are an area of focus, going head first into the B2B2C channel while de-emphasizing the direct to consumer business. Health of this customer base continues to trend above expectations, with a positive benefit fromgig workers, increasing net eligible lives 8.3% y/y to 18.2M. OEP fits into this positive narrative, as mgmt is happy with progress thus far, seeing continued strength as the selling season progresses."Wieland’s bullish outlook is also supported by his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $29 price target, which implies a 132% one-year upside. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street appears to be in agreement with Wieland on BNFT. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $12.50 and the average price target, at $17.67, suggests room for a 41% upside in the next 12 months. (See BNFT stock analysis on TipRanks)Momo, Inc. (MOMO)Next up is Momo, the Chinese social media mobile app. This company offers customers a free smartphone app for social posting and instant messaging, and monetizes the service through the usual routs of third-party services and paid subscriptions for upgrades.Momo has badly underperformed this year, however, having lost 54% year-to-date. The company’s fiscal third-quarter came in below expectation, with earnings at 30 cents per share and revenues at $3.9 billion. These numbers were down significantly year-over-year, especially the EPS, which showed a 40% yoy drop. Revenue and earnings peaked in 4Q19, as the corona virus started to break out – and its has yet to recover.Like BNFT above, Momo has had management changes in the calendar third quarter. The company brought on board a new Executive Chairman as well as a new CEO. It is hoped that the new blood will bring new energy at the top. The new CEO, Li Wang, previously served as company COO since 2014.Leo Chiang, of Deutsche Bank, acknowledges that Momo is in a tight spot, but believes the company can chart a course out. “Momo app is navigating to focusing on content ecosystem, user engagement and community activity to revitalize middle and long tail users, instead of exploiting top paying cohort, whose spending sentiment has been impaired significantly post pandemic. The process has begun in early August and management expects it to last for 6 months. We believe it could lead to a healthier long-term prosperity for a social app,” Chiang noted.Chiang sets a $25 price target here, indicating a possible 68% upside potential, to go along with his Buy rating. (To watch Chiang’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus here is a Moderate Buy, based on 8 reviews that include 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The stock’s average price target of $21.49 suggests a 45% upside from the current share price of $14.83. (See MOMO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Its Stock Chart Shows

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • 7 Outdated Tech Stocks to Sell Before It’s Too Late

    Tech stocks have the potential to deliver spectacular returns. Even older companies that fall to the wayside can release a new product that turns out to be a game changer. Investors won’t easily forget about about the once-struggling PC maker that went on to release the iPod and iPhone — becoming America’s first $2 trillion public company. However, for every Yin there is a Yang. Actually, there are many — tech companies that may have held promise, but now seem destined to fade. Failure or mediocrity is far more common than explosive growth. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Here are 7 tech stocks that are fast approaching their sell-by date:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sabre (NYSE:SABR) WEX (NYSE:WEX) Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) If any of these equities are currently in your portfolio, it may be time to think about selling. Outdated Tech Stocks To Sell: Cars.com (CARS) Source: Shutterstock There was a time when Cars.com seemed like the future of buying cars. Why go into a dealership and haggle with the sales department when you could buy a car online? And for a short time, investors were convinced this was one of the next big tech stocks. In two short years, CARS stock grew at a rapid pace, racking up 455% of gains between 2015 and 2017. After closing at a record high $50.53 in October 2017, it’s been all downhill ever since. It turns out that not everyone is ready to buy their car on the internet. And Cars.com faced growing competition besides. The number of car dealers signed up for its service began to drop, as did advertising and revenue. In 2019, when a potential sale of the company fell through, CARS stock plummeted 34% in one day, dropping its market capitalization from $1.2 billion to $786 million. Those who held onto their shares are wishing they had dumped them then. With the pandemic further cutting into its business, Cars.com stock is now trading in the $3.60 level with a market capitalization of just over $318 million. Fangdd Network Group (DUO) Source: Shutterstock A lot of people have bought into Chinese tech stocks, which makes sense given the size of the market they serve. As China ramps up adoption of various technologies, many of these companies seem poised to take off in value.  A good example of this thought process is Fangdd Network Group, which operates an online real estate marketplace. Given the rising rate of home ownership in China, plus the growing rate of internet access (over 900 million people in that country are now on the web), DUO stock would seem like a win.  But things haven’t turned out that way. A short gain after its November 2019 initial public offering has been followed by an extended slide. In its latest quarter, revenue not only missed estimates, it declined 9% year-over-year, while earnings per share were down 43% YoY. And you can’t really blame the pandemic, because China recovered early from the coronavirus and its real estate market quickly rebounded. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 DUO stock now trades at $7.36, and shares are worth less than half what they were at the start of the year. Add in the growing risk of holding Chinese stocks due tightening U.S. stock market regulations, and this “F” rated stock simply isn’t worth the risk of holding onto.   National Instruments (NATI) Founded in 1976, National Instruments specializes in measurement, automation, and engineering software, along with complementary hardware. The company’s flagship product is its LabVIEW system-design platform. The company’s annual revenue peaked at $1.359 billion in 2018. Not coincidentally, 2018 also marked the all-time highest close for NATI stock. It hit $52.81 in March of that year. Since then, it’s been downhill for NATI. It did bounce back from the stock market crash in March, but has yet to recover to January levels. With NATI stock down 30% from its 2018 high and an “F” rating in Portfolio Grader, I’d say now is the time to consider dumping this stock before it falls further. New Relic (NEWR) Source: Shutterstock San Fransisco-based New Relic offers SaaS systems for real-time monitoring of the performance of web and mobile applications. Shares in the company saw rapid growth through 2017 and 2018, but the stock has struggled since. In August, it was revealed that New Relic customers are not signing up for additional services. They aren’t expanding their use of the company’s products, which isn’t a great sign; existing customers that upgrade are much cheaper to obtain than net new clients. New Relic is trying to counter this with a revamp of its New Relic One platform. However, market reaction to that move — which risks customers leaving rather than transition to a new platform — was not good. NEWR stock was slammed, and JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded the stock, citing concerns about the company’s “radical change” strategy. In its most recent quarter, New Relic whiffed badly on earnings. A year ago, the company delivered earnings per share of 24 cents. Analysts were expecting just two cents per share this year, but the company reported a loss of seven cents per share. That triggered another big loss, this time seeing NEWR stock drop 15% on the day. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Time to think about cutting your losses on this “D-rated” tech stock. Sabre (SABR) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com If you were to look at the performance of SABR stock over the past six months, you might be impressed. A gain of nearly 32% since the end of May — not too bad at all.  However, with Sabre you have to look at the bigger picture. And nothing about that bigger picture is pretty. Sabre is known for software and SaaS solutions for the travel industry. The company got its start by creating the world’s first computerized airline reservation system. Sabre describes itself as the “global technology provider to the travel industry.” Few tech stocks could be in a worse position today than those that rely on the travel industry as customers. From cruise lines, to hotel chains, to airlines, the travel sector has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. And even with vaccines on the horizon, any prospect of a real recovery may well be years away. Reflecting this grim reality, SABR stock remains down 54% from January levels. Given that the stock’s all-time high was five years ago, it seemed to be running out of steam even before the pandemic hit. SABR earns a “D” rating in Portfolio Grader, and its best years are definitely behind it. WEX Source: PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com Not all investment analysts would agree with my decision to include WEX in this list. Among the  20 surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, 11 have it rated as a hold. Even with eight analysts giving WEX stock a “Buy” rating, plus one rating it as “Overweight,” the average 12-month price target of $163 has 10% downside.  Why the mixed message on WEX? This is a payment processing and IT company that operates primarily within the fleet fuel cards, health benefits, and travel sectors. All three of these have come under heavy pressure in 2020. Lower fuel prices and reduced travel cut into its fleet revenue, travel has been hammered by the pandemic and coronavirus crowding at hospitals has had an impact on health division revenue as surgeries and elective procedures are cancelled.  After 15 years of solid growth, WEX stock has taken a big hit in 2020, down 28% from its February highs. There’s a possibility that WEX bounces back in the post-pandemic world. But with the lasting ripple effects of the pandemic, any recovery will take time. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 At just over $181, WEX is currently trading at 2018 levels. Unless you bought it after that (in which case you may well decide to be patient, ride it out and hope for the best), I would be inclined to sell and move onto a tech stock with a more promising trajectory. Yiren Digital (YDR) Source: Shutterstock Like Fangdd Network Group, Yiren Digital is another Chinese online marketplace that seems like a perfect growth investment — on the surface. While Fangdd is focused on real estate, Yiren Digital bills itself as a consumer finance marketplace, connecting borrowers and lenders. The promise of 1.4 billion people in one of the world’s fastest growing economies looking for financing? That was a story that pushed YDR stock to rapid growth when it went public in the U.S. at the close of 2015. Yiren Digital shares grew 432% in value in under two years. Then reality caught up. The borrowers that Yiren Digital was marketing to are largely classified as subprime. They were borrowing online because traditional banks wouldn’t touch them. And the Chinese government began to crack down on online lending. TDR stock began a steep decline in 2017. By the start of 2020 it had dropped 88%. The misery for investors has continued this year, with further loses of 45% so far in 2020. If you own this tech stock, now is time to cut it loose before it’s worthless. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system —with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Outdated Tech Stocks to Sell Before It’s Too Late appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Climb Into Short Session After AstraZeneca Vaccine Bump

    Palantir and Moderna were early leaders Friday, while a rebounding Intel led the Dow Jones, as stocks piled into a short trading session.

  • Intel Stock May Have Hit Rock Bottom. How to Position for a Rally.

    A“double up” strategy lets investors keep their stock, avoiding realizing losses, and position for a rebound at more favorable prices.

  • 3 Stocks for Investors Chasing High Paying Dividends

    Looking for an alternative to low-interest savings accounts or bonds? Check out these S&P; 500 stocks that pay an annual dividend yield of over 7%.

  • Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

    You’ll have to pay more for Comcast’s services starting next year. The company will raise its prices for both cable TV and internet, and according to a price list posted on Reddit, they’ll be effective as soon as January 1st, 2021. According to the poster, the new prices are for the Chicago area, but Ars Technica has confirmed that price hikes are coming to all customers across the US.

  • Nio Investors Are Facing the Bubble

    Nio (NYSE:NIO), the Chinese maker of luxury electric vehicles, is not Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But investors are treating NIO stock as though it is. Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com The shares have been a 10-bagger, gaining 1,227% in value through Nov. 24. The gains have come since the government of China announced it was handing the firm a lifeline, tying Nio to state-owned JAC Motors  Speculators, however, have said no to my skepticism. Since I last wrote about China’s government involvement in pumping up Nio in October, the shares are up 84%.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So what do I know? Nio vs. Tesla China is pushing Nio as the high end of its electric vehicle revolution, as a Tesla replacement. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Tesla’s third-quarter report said China could be the biggest market for its Model 3 sedan. This has investors ignoring Nio’s third-quarter numbers. These showed deliveries of just 12,206 cars, and gross margins of 13% on $666 million of revenue. Bulls are betting that JAC can copy Tesla’s tech, and all its sales will go to Nio. But if that’s the case, why is Tesla up nearly 500% this year, and from a much higher base? At its Nov. 24 opening price of $57.60, Nio had a market cap of over $75 billion, on what are expected to be $7.5 billion of sales this year. That’s actually “cheaper” than Tesla, whose market cap of $484 billion is powered by just $24 billion in sales. NIO stock, in other words, is being priced like a mini-Tesla, and investors expect the Chinese government to make it a serious Tesla competitor. But if Nio is a government-controlled entity, why do they think western investors are going to get the benefit? Citron’s Call on NIO Stock Any stock selling for more than 10 times revenue is going to be volatile. NIO stock is no exception. Shares were hit (briefly) earlier this month when Citron Research put out a sell on the stock.  Andrew Left of Citron noted that Tesla repeatedly cut its prices in China to maintain share. He questioned whether Nio can compete profitably. You’re not buying a company or its prospects with Nio, he wrote, but “3 letters that move on a screen.” What we’re seeing is an electric-vehicle bubble. It’s just like previous bubbles in Bitcoin, marijuana, and novel coronavirus vaccines. Bulls will respond that Bitcoin is bubbling again, that vaccine winners like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are holding their gains, and that Nio now trades above where it was when Citron said sell. Electric Bubble How do I know this is a bubble? NIO stock isn’t the only Chinese electric-vehicle company that investors are backing. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) more than doubled this year and is now worth $36 billion. Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) more than tripled and has a valuation of $52 billion. U.S. electric companies are also drawing investment. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is worth $3.5 billion, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is worth nearly $5 billion. Even the old gas-powered companies got into gear on hope for electrics. General Motors (NYSE:GM) is up 64%. Even Ford Motor (NYSE:F) nearly doubled from its pandemic low of $4.50/share. The problem is, they won’t all be winners. The Bottom Line China’s investment, and Tesla’s success, fueled a bubble in electric-vehicle stocks. The electric-car market is growing fast, albeit from a small base. China represents half of that market. China also has most of the electric vehicle infrastructure, 83% of the publicly available fast-charging stations. Given that, and continuing U.S.-China tensions, it stands to reason that Chinese electrics will eventually outpace Tesla. But not all the Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are going to be winners. On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear,  available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Nio Investors Are Facing the Bubble appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats For Safe Dividends And High Total Returns

    By Bob Ciura with Sure Dividend.The U.S. stock market has come roaring back from the lows seen in March and April, but the broader economy remains on unstable footing. The potential for a double-dip recession could bring about another downturn in the stock market. For risk-averse investors, it may make sense to buy high-quality dividend stocks in this climate of uncertainty.For this reason, we recommend income investors looking for stability, consider the Dividend Aristocrats. This is an exclusive list of 65 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Such a long track record of annual dividend increases proves a company's ability to withstand recessions.The following three stocks are all on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. In addition, they have high dividend yields well above the S&P 500 average, as well as reasonable valuations that could provide investors with high total returns in the years ahead.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 1: AbbVieAbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a healthcare giant with a focus on pharmaceuticals. Its most important individual product is Humira, a multi-purpose pharmaceutical that was the top-selling drug in the world last year. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), its former parent company which is also a Dividend Aristocrat. AbbVie has performed very well over the course of 2020.In the third quarter, AbbVie's revenue of $12.9 billion increased 52% year-over-year. Revenue was boosted by the Allergan acquisition, as well as growth from new products. AbbVie earned $2.83 per share during the third quarter, up 21% from the previous year's quarter. The company also raised full-year guidance and now expects 2020 adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $10.47 to $10.49, which would make for another year of growth.AbbVie also raised its dividend by 10% in late October. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.3%, making it an attractive mix of yield and growth. AbbVie stock also appears to be undervalued, trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4, using the midpoint of full-year adjusted EPS guidance. This is a fairly low multiple for a highly profitable and growing business.AbbVie's low valuation is likely due to uncertainty regarding its flagship product Humira, which is now facing biosimilar competition in Europe and will lose patent protection in the U.S. in 2023. But AbbVie has long prepared for this by investing in its own new products, and by the Allergan acquisition. For example, AbbVie has seen strong growth from Imbruvica, which saw a 9% increase in sales last quarter. AbbVie also completed the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan which makes a broad line of popular aesthetics products such as Botox.Our fair value estimate for AbbVie stock is a P/E of 10.5, compared with a forward P/E of 8.4. This means that if AbbVie's valuation expanded from 8.4 to 10.5 over the next five years, total returns (including EPS growth and dividends) could exceed 10% per year.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 2: Walgreens Boots AllianceWalgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE: WBA) is a major pharmacy retailer with nearly 19,000 stores in 11 countries. Walgreens Boots Alliance generates nearly $140 billion in annual revenue. Walgreens has been under pressure on many fronts, not just the coronavirus pandemic but also from a longer-running downturn for physical retail.Internet-based retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and many others have gradually taken market share from physical stores, as consumers have gravitated toward online shopping for the convenience. This trend was already taking place heading into 2020, and the coronavirus has only accelerated the shift to online shopping. Still, Walgreens remains highly profitable and continues to grow sales.On October 15th, 2020 Walgreens reported Q4 and full-year 2020 results for the period ending August 31st, 2020. For the quarter, sales increased 2.3% to $34.7 billion. On a per-share basis, adjusted EPS decreased -28.2% to $1.02, reflecting an estimated adverse impact of -$0.46 from the COVID-19 pandemic.For the fiscal year, sales increased 2.0% to $139.5 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share totaled $4.74, down 21% year-over-year but ahead of previous guidance of $4.65 to $4.70. This included an estimated -$1.06 adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company anticipates a recovery in the upcoming year, with fiscal 2021 guidance that calls for low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS.Continuing to grow sales and earnings, albeit at a modest rate, would still allow Walgreens to increase its dividend each year, as it has done for 45 consecutive years. Shares yield 4.5% currently, and the stock appears to be undervalued. With a forward P/E ratio of 7.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 10, we believe Walgreens stock can provide total returns of 13%-14% per year over the next five years.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 3: AT&TAT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is a telecommunications giant with a large offering of services including wireless, broadband, and pay TV. AT&T also operates the satellite television business DirecTV. The company has invested heavily to restore growth in recent years, including the massive ~$85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which owns multiple valuable media properties including HBO, CNN, and the Warner Bros. production company.These efforts have been slow to materialize, as the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted AT&T to start 2020. Still, AT&T generates a high level of cash flow, which allows it to pay down debt and pay dividends to shareholders. In the 2020 third quarter, AT&T generated revenue of $42.3 billion, along with operating cash flow of $12.1 billion. The company recorded more than 5 million total domestic wireless net adds along with over 1 million postpaid net additions. AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner should pay off in the long run, as it provides AT&T with valuable diversification. Going forward, AT&T will be an owner of content in addition to a distributor, which is increasingly important in the era of streaming and cord-cutting. Another promising growth catalyst is 5G rollout. AT&T now provides access to 5G to parts of over 350 U.S. markets.AT&T still expects free cash flow of at least $26 billion for the full year. AT&T's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was ~2.66x at the end of the quarter, indicating a manageable level of debt. This is crucial for AT&T's ability to pay its dividend, which is presumably the biggest reason to own the stock. AT&T currently yields 7.3%, an extremely high yield considering the S&P 500 average yield is under 2%. In an environment of low interest rates, AT&T is a highly appealing stock for value investors. Plus, AT&T has increased its dividend for over 30 years in a row.The stock is also significantly undervalued in our view, trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 11. This means valuation expansion could boost future shareholder returns by approximately 4.6% per year over the next five years. Including the 7.3% dividend yield and 3% expected annual earnings-per-share growth, expected returns could reach nearly 15% over the next five years.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Analysts React To Gap's Earnings Miss, 20% Fall: Near-Term Visibility Diminished * 50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Will Competition With Microsoft Spur Slack Deal?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. Now there's growing competition with Microsoft Dynamics.

  • Here's One Way To Buy Apple Stock Ahead Of A Potential Breakout

    Though Apple stock and other big-cap tech leaders remain off their September peak, the broader market is riding a postelection rally to new highs.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Amid Coronavirus Vaccine News, Bitcoin Falls; Tesla Suspension Probe Begins

    Futures rose amid concerns investors are getting too bullish. Bitcoin fell. AstraZeneca said it'll likely run a new coronavirus vaccine study. The U.S. began a Tesla suspension probe.

  • 3 Stocks Top Analysts Say Will Soar in 2021

    Sentiment is on the rise as the annus horribilis 2020 winds to an end. There’s a feeling, after all we have been through over the past ten months, that things just can not get worse. And so, investors are looking forward to 2021.Two big factors in market uncertainty are on their way to resolving themselves. First, COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, and two major drug companies have announced that vaccines will be available in a matter of months. And second, Democrat Joe Biden will take office in the White House, with a strengthened GOP opposition in Congress. The prospect of relief from the coronavirus and a divided government unable to enact extreme or controversial measures promises us a degree of stability that will be welcome.A feeling of optimism and a perception that there are opportunities available, have Wall Street’s analysts tagging stocks for success. We’ve pulled up the TipRanks data on three stocks that high-rated analysts have tagged as potentially strong investments. These are buy-rated equities, with double-digit upside potential for the coming year.LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)First up is LendingTree, the online marketplace that connects borrowers and lenders. The company offers borrowers options to shop for competitive rates, loan terms, and various financing products. Among the offerings, from multiple financing sources, are credit cards, deposit accounts, and insurance products. LendingTree is based in North Carolina, with offices in New York, Chicago, and Seattle.In the third quarter, the company showed mixed fiscal results. Revenues were up sequentially, gaining 19% to reach $220 million – but earnings were down, both sequentially and year-over-year. At minus $1.33, the EPS was net-negative, and far below the year-ago quarter’s $1.70.Covering this stock for Needham, 5-star analyst Mayank Tandon – rated 66 overall out of more than 7,100 stock pros – is upbeat despite the recent turndown after the Q3 results. Tandon noted, “[We] remain positive on the shares of TREE LT as we believe that the company is well-positioned to generate strong and consistent revenue… Consumer revenue dropped 68% Y/Y as the pandemic constrained consumer credit originations, but trends improved on a sequential basis due to better personal loan volumes and a seasonal boost from the student loan business…""TREE's diversified portfolio of personal finance products and the strong secular trends driving the shift of personal finance advertising and shopping to digital channels will help the company achieve its LT growth targets,” the analyst concluded. To this end, Tandon rates TREE a Buy, and sets a $375 price target. At current levels, his target suggests a 44% upside for the stock in 2021. (To watch Tandon’s track record, click here)LendingTree has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 6 Buy reviews set in recent week. The stock’s average price target, $362, implies it has room for 39% growth from the current share price of $260.09. (See TREE stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)Allegro MicroSystems is a semiconductor company and fabless manufacturer of integrated circuits for sensor systems and analyst power technologies. The company’s products are used in the automotive and industrial sectors, and include solutions for developing electric vehicle control systems. Allegro’s circuit chips can also be found in data centers and green energy applications.Allegro is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past October. The stock debuted at $14 per share, and the company put 25 million shares up for offer. In its first day of trading, it closed at more than $17 per share, grossing over $440 million for the IPO. Since then, ALGM has gained 35% in less than four weeks of trading.Vijay Rakesh, 5-star analyst with Mizuho, is clearly bullish on this newly public company.“We believe Allegro is leading the early stages of a multi-decade transformation in sensing, automotive electrification, and power distribution, with substantial upside from its industry leadership in magnetic sensors, a differentiated Power IC roadmap, and fabless operating model. Allegro's xMR sensors and power ICs drive technology platform leadership and enable better performance, accuracy, and control for the growing EV market and Industry 4.0 - key for next-generation electrified automotive powertrains, data centers, and factory automation,” Rakesh wrote.Along with his upbeat comments, Rakesh gives this stock a Buy rating and a $28 price target. His target implies an upside potential of ~17% for the next 12 months. (To watch Rakesh’s track record, click here)Overall, this chip maker is a Wall Street favorite. Out of 6 analysts polled in the last 3 months, all 6 are bullish on ALGM. With a return potential of ~18%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $28.29. (See ALGM stock analysis on TipRanks)American Well (AMWL)American Well, also called AmWell, connects patients, health care providers, and insurers to promote quality care outcomes in a digital world. The company boasts over 55 major insurers and more than 62,000 providers incorporating its service into their networks, giving access to more than 80 million potential patients.AmWell is another newcomer to the markets. This past September, the company held its IPO and raised more than $742 million. Over 41.2 million shares were sold, with the initial price of $18. This compared well to the 35 million shares and $14 to $16 price expected prior to the event. In its first quarter trading as a public company, AmWell reported several gains in key metrics. Revenue was up year-over-year, rising 80% to reach $62.6 million. The active provider total – more than 62,000 – represents a 930% increase in the past year, and shows strong growth for the company. And the company registered over 1.4 million patient visits during the quarter, a 450% increase from the year-ago quarter.Piper Sandler’s 5-star analyst Sean Wieland notes the importance of network growth for AMWL, writing in his note on the stock: “62K providers are using the AMWL Network, up almost 10x from a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by providers employed by, or affiliated with, AMWL's health systems and payor clients… As the number of providers on the network grows, so does the value of the network; network expansion makes it easier for patients to find the right provider and for providers to find the right patient.”Wieland rates AMWL an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $44 price target indicates his confidence in an upside of 78% for the next 12 months. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)All in all, AMWL's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 8 reviews, including 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The shares are selling for $24.71 and their average price target, at $35.86, represents a 45% upside potential. (See AMWL stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How a Restructured Pfizer Will Pay Out Its Dividend

    The company has said it will adjust its dividend downward next year, by the amount of the dividend investors will get from their new holdings of Viatris.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

    U.S. exchanges take a breather for the holiday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently closed above 30,000 for the first time.

  • How Much Are Taxes on an IRA Withdrawal?

    How much tax you owe on an IRA withdrawal depends on your age, the type of IRA, and other factors. Use them to decide which type(s) of IRA to fund.

  • Quick Bitcoin Price Recovery Looks in Doubt as Whales Move Coins Onto Exchanges

    "Whales are transferring bitcoin to exchanges. The cryptocurrency may trade in a sideways-to-negative manner," said one analyst.

  • Electric Carmakers Are in a Stock Market Bubble

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG, Herbert Diess, has predicted that within five to 10 years the world’s most valuable company will be a carmaker. Given how much investors have been bidding up the shares of Tesla Inc. and other electric vehicle stocks, it might happen sooner.Tesla’s market value soared past $540 billion this week — equivalent to 250 times its expected earnings this year — meaning it’s now the world’s 10th-most valuable listed business, according to Bloomberg data. A trio of New York-listed Chinese electric-vehicle groups — Nio Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. — are worth a combined $154 billion. None of the three is profitable and together they delivered fewer than 30,000 vehicles during the most recent quarter, just over 1% of Volkswagen’s car sales volumes.Arrival Ltd., a U.K.-based electric-bus and van startup that’s poised to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, is valued at almost $16 billion after the SPAC’s shares more than doubled in a week. It won’t start producing vehicles until late next year.(1)The electric revolution is real and the shift away from combustion engines is accelerating. From a climate perspective, it’s great that investors are allocating capital like this. Still, valuations look mighty bubbly. The potential for disappointment is massive, particularly for the newest crop of EV makers that are yet to generate meaningful revenue.Like all financial bubbles, this one is driven by dreams of enormous wealth. Elon Musk has overtaken Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person. Scottish investment manager Baillie Gifford & Co., an early Musk backer, recently cashed out billions of dollars in Tesla stock but retains a 3.7% holding worth about $20 billion. Baillie Gifford has more than one horse in the EV race: Its Nio stake is worth almost $6 billion. The Chinese company’s U.S-listed shares have surged 1,235% this year. Nio’s recent history shows the perils of electric-vehicle stocks. It warned in March of substantial doubt in its ability to continue as a going concern, having burned through $4 billion of cash in three years. It survived thanks to a local government bailout. Tesla has been on the cusp of bankruptcy at least twice since 2003. Those now joining the electric race claim to have learned lessons from these near-death struggles but there’s little to suggest their fates will be any less volatile.Competition is intense and while electric motors are simpler to build than combustion engines, developing a vehicle that’s safe, reliable and exciting is incredibly difficult. Incumbent giants such as Volkswagen and General Motors Co. are much better capitalized and they’ve far more experience managing supply chains and building brands. After a slow start, they’ve gone “all-in” on EVs. They won’t be shoved aside easily. Several factors have driven electric-vehicle stocks to these giddy heights. The U.S. Federal Reserve has stoked a speculative frenzy by cutting interest rates to zero, and bored millennials trading stocks at home on Robinhood have caught the EV bug. Electric-vehicle companies know how to market themselves to this crowd: Workhorse Group Inc. says its delivery vans can be paired with a drone, while XPeng emphasizes its autonomous-driving capabilities. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.’s “Solo” model has just three wheels.  Then there’s 2020’s hottest financial fad: SPACs. Many have merged with electric-vehicle groups, and one peculiarity of these deals is that the companies are allowed to publish detailed multi-year financial forecasts, unlike in a regular initial public offering. These projections are often extremely bullish. Like Arrival, Fisker Inc. — an asset-light electric-auto business whose shares have soared — is yet to commence commercial sales. Even Musk is worried about SPACs, though he hasn’t said which ones.These new companies claim to have a solution for the manufacturing difficulties and massive capital outlays that almost sank Tesla. Drawing a comparison with the way Apple Inc. outsources phone production to Foxconn Technology Group, Fisker plans to subcontract manufacturing of its Ocean SUV to Canadian auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc. Electric- and hydrogen-truck maker Nikola Corp. is pursuing a similar strategy with partners GM and CNH Industrial NV. Others are taking a different approach. Electric-pickup startup Lordstown Motors Corp. acquired a factory from GM and has licensed technology from Workhorse to speed its market entry. Not to be outdone, Arrival claims to have reinvented the car assembly line. It plans to construct smaller, cheaper “microfactories” situated closer to where products are sold. Greater automation will reduce the need for human labor, it says.However you produce vehicles, though, there’s plenty to trip you up. More than a third of Workhorse’s factory staff have had to down tools because of suspected coronavirus infections. Li Auto recalled all 10,000 electric SUVs produced before June, after it found a potential suspension problem. Workhorse and XPeng both warned recently of battery supply bottlenecks. A big test for wannabe Teslas will come when they’ve burned though their cash and need to ask equity and debt investors for more, as Tesla and Nio have done repeatedly. ElectraMeccanica warned in its latest accounts that its “ability to continue as a going concern will depend on our continued ability to raise capital on acceptable terms.”All of this may have short sellers licking their lips, but Tesla’s rise shows the danger of betting against the bubble. Nikola was the subject of a scathing report from Hindenburg Research that questioned its technology, and which forced the departure of its chairman. Yet its market capitalization now exceeds $11.5 billion.Diess may be right about carmakers becoming the most valuable companies. It’s inevitable, however, that some won't make it.(1) Basis of calculation: the transaction at $10 a share valued Arrival's equity at $6 billion. Shares of the CIIG Spac are now trading at $26.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE stock set to extend win streak after UBS lifts target a second time in a month

    Shares of General Electric Co. rose for a fourth-straight session on Wednesday, after UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier raised his price target for a second time in a month, saying he expects valuations to re-rate to February levels. GE's stock rose 0.6% in afternoon trading, putting it on track to close at the highest price since March 4. It has gained 8.7% over the past four days, and 41.6% month to date. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 10.9% this month. Mittermaier lifted his price target to $12 from $9 while reiterating his buy rating. The last time the stock closed above $12 was Feb. 21. On Oct. 23, five days before GE reported third-quarter results, Mittermaier had raised his price target to $9.00 from $8.50, saying he believed that of the stocks he covered, GE's was the most levered to a COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Mittermaier said positive news this month on potential vaccines has already prompted a "rapid re-rating" of GE's stock, but he expected "further upside with the debate ultimately returning to where we left it off in February," he wrote in a research report to clients, given an upbeat outlook on free cash flow, aggressive debt pay downs and a vaccine-levered recovery in aviation, among other things.