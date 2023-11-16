How to make the best homemade chili in a slow cooker

Get ready for a flavor-packed, one-pot wonder that practically cooks itself! Our slow cooker chili recipe is the perfect addition to your culinary repertoire this season, whether you're looking for a cozy, hearty comfort meal for the family or a crowd-pleaser that instantly elevates your gameday feast.

With a mix of ground beef, toasted spices for enhanced flavor, and a secret ingredient that adds a tasty, unexpected twist, this recipe’s as delicious as it is easy to whip up. Even better, it's practically foolproof – the only decision you'll be juggling is which cozy blanket to wrap yourself in while your slow cooker works its magic. Here’s how to make a scrumptious slow cooker chili everyone will love.

Watch the video above to learn how to make the best slow cooker chili.

How to make the best slow cooker chili

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 can (15 oz) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 oz) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup beer (optional)

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings: shredded cheese, cracker crumbles, Fritos, corn tortilla chips, sour cream or any other favorites

Instructions:

In a skillet over low heat, toast a blend of your favorite chili spices for enhanced flavor. Common chili spices include chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Adjust the spice levels to your preference.

In your slow cooker, add the ground beef.

Pour the can of crushed tomatoes over the ground beef. Combining the sauce with the uncooked meat gives your chili a finer texture.

Add the diced onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic to the slow cooker. These veggies add great flavor and texture to the chili.

Add the toasted spices to the slow cooker, distributing them evenly.

If you like, add a splash of beer to round out the flavors. This step is optional but can enhance the taste.

Season with salt, pepper, and a bay leaf for added depth of flavor.

Set your slow cooker to the low heat setting and let the chili simmer for a few hours, typically 4-6 hours, until the meat is cooked and the flavors have melded together.

Stir in the drained and rinsed kidney beans and pinto beans, then let the chili cook for an additional 30 minutes.

Serve your chili with a variety of toppings like shredded cheese, cracker crumbles, Fritos, corn tortilla chips, sour cream, or any other favorites.

